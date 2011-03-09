« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

Quote from: Jon2lfc
Want some honesty here.. did any of yoos think this Luis Diaz was a decent player when we smashed Porto recently?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zC9DgcShAHI

Not bad.
Quote from: Dave McCoy
One thing this should continue to reinforce is our transfer strategy has clearly changed over the years to where now we only really want to pay if it's for the "prime" years of the player. Future re-sale value seemingly has no bearing anymore on our willingness to make a deal. There may be an adjustment period due to the way LFC play vs. their former club but we're only buying players to come in and perform and win now. This isn't building where maybe 2-3 years from now they're good, no. You wouldn't do that if you were skint as half this forum would have you believe.

Somewhat why I'd be skeptical of Bellingham or Tchoumeni in that they're so valuable because they're already "good" now and since they're so young they project to be best in the world in the future. But that's not a guarantee and you're in essence paying as if that is. Rabiot is a good example of this in that he just stayed "good" but never went beyond that. If they don't get to best in the world status you're stuck with an asset that is way overvalued and impossible to move probably from a salary standpoint.

Anyway, as far as Diaz specifically a lot of Twitter analytics I'm reading is he's blown up in the last 12 months to "amazing" where before that it wasn't anything great. Statsbomb doesn't give Fbref Portuguese data, that only goes to paying customers, so it's hard to compare the Data viz they posted vs. what it was before this jump. But most agree that if LFC think he's good enough then that's probably true so here we are. Excited to see him in action.
Yes, that looks the way.
To be honest though my faith in the recruitment/data analytics guys when spending decent money is such that I wouldn't even be too bothered if he didn't look anything special in the stats.
We have such a distinct way of playing that I trust them to have spotted something that fits right into our way of playing which even his current side don't exploit. Jota is a great example of that.
In terms of Diaz, aside from his ability with the ball, I really like how hard he seems to work off it. If we are still in it by the time we go to the Etihad I think Diaz and Jota's workrate and pressing could be an absolute nightmare for City. They love playing at a pace that puts you into a coma and our best performances have been when we have raised the tempo right up. I could see these to being key.
Quote from: Jon2lfc
Want some honesty here.. did any of yoos think this Luis Diaz was a decent player when we smashed Porto recently?


I thought he was possibly their best player - looked threatening.
Quote from: Layer 2
Ah sorry. The meltdown starts at page 997. In all fairness, the anger is towards their own club rather than directed towards us

https://thefightingcock.co.uk/forum/threads/january-2022-transfer-window.42620/page-996

It's funny how a lot of posters called it. Levy after all is rather predictable.
Quote from: newterp
Did you think Alisson was a decent keeper when we put 7 past him?

Short of a big offer, I'd keep Divock around.  Never kicks up a fuss and can still bag the occasional big goal.  Understand if he's wanting to move on for more playing time, but if he's happy to stick around for the cups and the occasional big game cameo, that'd be great for us.
Quote from: newterp
Did you think Alisson was a decent keeper when we put 7 past him?

OOOP!
Quote from: newterp
Did you think Alisson was a decent keeper when we put 7 past him?

I didnt give him much thought but I dont think he was at fault for any of them. Possibly Ginis header in Rome (did he flap at a cross a bit, cant quite remember?). That home leg, Salahs goals were class, then we carved them open twice for two tap ins and scored from a corner. Not much he could have done with any of them.
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket
Yorkykopite did in either the HT or FT Thread

Who needs 90 minutes to decide Diaz is something a bit special?

God, I'm milking this one.  ;D

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349599.msg18045476#msg18045476
Quote from: Jon2lfc
Want some honesty here.. did any of yoos think this Luis Diaz was a decent player when we smashed Porto recently?



I watched his highlights on YouTube when we were getting strongly linked with him around last Nov. I think this may have been after we played Porto. I thought he looked brilliant and right in the mould of the type of exciting wide player we have gone for ever since Klopp came (and Suarez before that)

Will be looking forward to seeing what he brings
Dont remember ever signing a player whose highlights are so good. I know youre not supposed to go off those random YouTube compilations buthe looks bloody good.
Quote from: El Lobo
We signed them because they played well against us? Back to sleep Al, off you pop  :wave

Yes because playing against players of the quality of Liverpool's is the perfect audition. 
Quote from: Crosby Nick
I didnt give him much thought but I dont think he was at fault for any of them. Possibly Ginis header in Rome (did he flap at a cross a bit, cant quite remember?). That home leg, Salahs goals were class, then we carved them open twice for two tap ins and scored from a corner. Not much he could have done with any of them.

He also made several good saves with the score at 0-0 in the first leg. We were electric that night and Roma played a really high line with slow defenders.
Quote from: Al 666
Yes because playing against players of the quality of Liverpool's is the perfect audition.

This explains so much ;D
Is it too early to re hash the Suarez song?
I also suspect Diaz accepted a lower salary to make the deal happen. The number youted is 3.5m euros per year, which is around 3m pounds or 60000 per week. Even if it is net, we are talking under 100k per week, which is around what Origi makes. I am sure he will get a better contract in the coming years, but for starters, it does show that the lad backs himself to break into the starting XI.
we love getting in players bar Van Dijk & Alisson not on too high of wages.

Very smart as we are getting in hungry players to improve.
Quote from: Layer 2
Ah sorry. The meltdown starts at page 997. In all fairness, the anger is towards their own club rather than directed towards us

https://thefightingcock.co.uk/forum/threads/january-2022-transfer-window.42620/page-996
80 pages! Wow that's tragic, even taking into account the horrific website!
Quote from: Yorkykopite
Who needs 90 minutes to decide Diaz is something a bit special?

God, I'm milking this one.  ;D

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349599.msg18045476#msg18045476

if he flops, its on you Yorky
Quote from: FowlerLegend
Be very interesting if Divock and or Minamino go in the window. That would leave Bobby, Sadio and Mo with 18 months left on contracts and probably at best only one of them will renew their deal. That being the case you would expect us to bring in at least one more now or in the summer, probably Carvalho.
Someone a lot more clued in than me can confirm on this but seems to be a lot of very good young players either coming to or close to end of their contracts such as carvalhao, bissouma (legal issues aside) or have reported buy out clauses that dont seem exorbitant such as nkunku - I must admit I was slightly worried when only konate was purchased last summer but as per journalist quotes maybe the transfer team do plan a couple of windows ahead and saw this or next summer as being the significant ones for investment, Im probably totally wrong on this but I cant remember this many young players being available at in relative terms are okish prices
Quote from: Yorkykopite
Who needs 90 minutes to decide Diaz is something a bit special?

God, I'm milking this one.  ;D

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349599.msg18045476#msg18045476
We know you were talking about Cameron Diaz though.
Quote from: Jon2lfc
Want some honesty here.. did any of yoos think this Luis Diaz was a decent player when we smashed Porto recently?



Yep, thought he looked like a player who could slot right into our team.

Having said that, I thought Minamino looked even better when we played Salzburg, and was really excited when we signed him, which shows what I know.

Doesn't always mean they'll tear it up for us, but it's a good indicator
Quote from: El Lobo
This explains so much ;D

I know you are doing your usual trolling, but I will still reply.

Mane came off the bench for Southampton in March 2016 with us leading 2-0, he terrorised our defence and he scored twice in a 3-2 win, we signed him three months later.

Robertson gave Mane his toughest game of the season in Hull's 2-0 win in February 2017, we signed him that summer.

Minamino played really well for Salzburg against us in the Champions League we signed him 5 minutes later.

Jota starred for Wolves in December 2019 against us and Klopp raved about his performance and said he would love to sign him.

Knowing you though, if we sign Martinelli you would probably say it was nothing to do with his performances against us.

Quote from: Al 666
I know you are doing your usual trolling, but I will still reply.

Mane came off the bench for Southampton in March 2016 with us leading 2-0, he terrorised our defence and he scored twice in a 3-2 win, we signed him three months later.

Robertson gave Mane his toughest game of the season in Hull's 2-0 win in February 2017, we signed him that summer.

Minamino played really well for Salzburg against us in the Champions League we signed him 5 minutes later.

Jota starred for Wolves in December 2019 against us and Klopp raved about his performance and said he would love to sign him.

Knowing you though, if we sign Martinelli you would probably say it was nothing to do with his performances against us.

Al for the love of all things.we didnt sign them because they played well against us.
When we played Porto diaz pissed me off, he was snidey and left his foot in and didnt seem to understand he was beaten, plus his face was annoying.

so he might be pretty good  ;D  He annoyed me more than any other player they had so that probably made him the danger man.
Quote from: El Lobo
Al for the love of all things.we didnt sign them because they played well against us.

Of course we did. I mean from everything we know about how we extensively scout players and their personal lives, and have a world leading analytics department, ultimately we quite clearly just see who plays well against us and then we sign them.
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket
if he flops, its on you Yorky

That's fair.

Quote from: Funky_Gibbons
We know you were talking about Cameron Diaz though.

I still am. Who's everyone else talking about?
Quote from: S
Dont remember ever signing a player whose highlights are so good. I know youre not supposed to go off those random YouTube compilations buthe looks bloody good.

Oussama Assaidi is the poster boy of a good Youtube compilation video, his Heerenveen highlights made for wonderful viewing.

Personally, I decided against Youtube compilation videos ever since they managed to convince me that Andriy Voronin was a class striker.
Quote from: Al 666
I know you are doing your usual trolling, but I will still reply.

Mane came off the bench for Southampton in March 2016 with us leading 2-0, he terrorised our defence and he scored twice in a 3-2 win, we signed him three months later.

Robertson gave Mane his toughest game of the season in Hull's 2-0 win in February 2017, we signed him that summer.

Minamino played really well for Salzburg against us in the Champions League we signed him 5 minutes later.

Jota starred for Wolves in December 2019 against us and Klopp raved about his performance and said he would love to sign him.

Knowing you though, if we sign Martinelli you would probably say it was nothing to do with his performances against us.

I don't think the club/scouts take much stock in how players play against us. It does help put players on Klopp's radar though and he ultimately has final say as long as the analytics back it up.
It's hard to gauge a player from a few Youtube videos, but he looks like he's a great dribbler, with some nice tricks, and can shoot with both feet as well as head the ball. 

What I like the most though is he has that aggressiveness to fight for the ball and will do anything to get a shot off.  That hunger and desire to win was exemplified by Suarez who for me will always be the benchmark for this trait.  I see some of that in this kid which has me excited knowing that Klopp and our fans are going to bring this out even more. 
Lazy, but the videos remind me a lot of Simao.
The thing with him, the thing with all the lads we sign, is that he will improve exponentially in our side and training with our coaches and players.

Could be frightening.
Just need Klopp to sign a new contract and we will dominate when pep fucks off.
Will we have to remove someone from the Champions league squad to give Diaz a spot?
Quote from: Al 666
I know you are doing your usual trolling, but I will still reply.

Mane came off the bench for Southampton in March 2016 with us leading 2-0, he terrorised our defence and he scored twice in a 3-2 win, we signed him three months later.

Robertson gave Mane his toughest game of the season in Hull's 2-0 win in February 2017, we signed him that summer.

Minamino played really well for Salzburg against us in the Champions League we signed him 5 minutes later.

Jota starred for Wolves in December 2019 against us and Klopp raved about his performance and said he would love to sign him.

Knowing you though, if we sign Martinelli you would probably say it was nothing to do with his performances against us.



Agree with you Al.

It's happened down the years.

First I remember was Peter Thommo who terrorised us in those FA cup games against Preston. Shanks walked across broken glass to get him.

Geoff Strong next.

Then in the '74 cup final Terry Mac was man of the match. Welcome Terry lad.

And so it goes right up to this fucking awesome prospect was saw at Anfield who will soon be wowing us all just like Thommo did back in the '60's.

Fuckin gerrin lad.

 :D
Quote from: Gus 1855
Lazy, but the videos remind me a lot of Simao.

I spent many days wishing he would come here, I used to be on LFctv religiously as a kid spending all day believing the rumour section, Simao, Van Der Vaart, Mexes those were the days :D
Quote from: cipher
It's hard to gauge a player from a few Youtube videos,

Please tell me you're joking in this case.

 :)
