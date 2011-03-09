One thing this should continue to reinforce is our transfer strategy has clearly changed over the years to where now we only really want to pay if it's for the "prime" years of the player. Future re-sale value seemingly has no bearing anymore on our willingness to make a deal. There may be an adjustment period due to the way LFC play vs. their former club but we're only buying players to come in and perform and win now. This isn't building where maybe 2-3 years from now they're good, no. You wouldn't do that if you were skint as half this forum would have you believe.



Somewhat why I'd be skeptical of Bellingham or Tchoumeni in that they're so valuable because they're already "good" now and since they're so young they project to be best in the world in the future. But that's not a guarantee and you're in essence paying as if that is. Rabiot is a good example of this in that he just stayed "good" but never went beyond that. If they don't get to best in the world status you're stuck with an asset that is way overvalued and impossible to move probably from a salary standpoint.



Anyway, as far as Diaz specifically a lot of Twitter analytics I'm reading is he's blown up in the last 12 months to "amazing" where before that it wasn't anything great. Statsbomb doesn't give Fbref Portuguese data, that only goes to paying customers, so it's hard to compare the Data viz they posted vs. what it was before this jump. But most agree that if LFC think he's good enough then that's probably true so here we are. Excited to see him in action.



Yes, that looks the way.To be honest though my faith in the recruitment/data analytics guys when spending decent money is such that I wouldn't even be too bothered if he didn't look anything special in the stats.We have such a distinct way of playing that I trust them to have spotted something that fits right into our way of playing which even his current side don't exploit. Jota is a great example of that.In terms of Diaz, aside from his ability with the ball, I really like how hard he seems to work off it. If we are still in it by the time we go to the Etihad I think Diaz and Jota's workrate and pressing could be an absolute nightmare for City. They love playing at a pace that puts you into a coma and our best performances have been when we have raised the tempo right up. I could see these to being key.