This explains so much
I know you are doing your usual trolling, but I will still reply.
Mane came off the bench for Southampton in March 2016 with us leading 2-0, he terrorised our defence and he scored twice in a 3-2 win, we signed him three months later.
Robertson gave Mane his toughest game of the season in Hull's 2-0 win in February 2017, we signed him that summer.
Minamino played really well for Salzburg against us in the Champions League we signed him 5 minutes later.
Jota starred for Wolves in December 2019 against us and Klopp raved about his performance and said he would love to sign him.
Knowing you though, if we sign Martinelli you would probably say it was nothing to do with his performances against us.