Very pleased with this. Good player now who has every chance to kick on and become truly world class under Klopp. 25 and a bit of a slow starter, but reading about his tough earlier life and being malnourished, that seems to account for it. Most of the time the path to the top is not gilded every step of the way.
I think this puts a big question mark over Mane for the summer. I would assume we will prioritize signing Mo, and that the owners won't want all three of Mo, Sadio and Bobby on new deals, getting older on our books. Arguably Bobby might be vulnerable, but I suspect Mane will bring in a higher fee, so he could be the one to make way.
Diaz - Jota - Salah
An excellent front three. But if Mane leaves, and let's assume Origi and Minamino leave too, we still look short.
I'm excited by the Diaz signing but I think there will still be a few twists and turns in the forward line before next season kicks off. It might be that we end up with Salah, Jota, Diaz, Firmino, Carvalho and Gordon, and then look to add a real top class midfielder.