Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14320 on: Today at 04:48:32 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 04:18:38 pm
They're an excellent guide, and clearly they've been beavering away at this venture.
It's due to our good connections with Porto that we got first dib dib dib on Diaz.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14321 on: Today at 04:51:09 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:43:37 pm
Luckily we don't sign players based on if they played well against us anymore!
Christian Benteke :-X
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14322 on: Today at 04:51:38 pm »
Quote from: gray19lfc on Today at 04:21:48 pm
At the risk of being Jordan Ibed, can he play in the CL for us?

Unfortunately the CL is cup tied from him.

On a more serious note, I guess when you get beaten by 4 or more every year by a team, the only thing you can really do to break the cycle is to join them.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14323 on: Today at 04:52:25 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Today at 04:35:39 pm
Want some honesty here.. did any of yoos think this Luis Diaz was a decent player when we smashed Porto recently?
I remember turning to the fella sat next to me and saying "Now there's a lad I can see playing for us after the 31st of January, subject to a medical."
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14324 on: Today at 04:53:25 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 04:48:32 pm
It's due to our good connections with Porto that we got first dib dib dib on Diaz.

pretty sure grujic played an insider role.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14325 on: Today at 04:54:59 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Today at 04:35:39 pm
Want some honesty here.. did any of yoos think this Luis Diaz was a decent player when we smashed Porto recently?

Benteke was a nightmare against us. We haven't made many mistakes in the market recently,our recruitment now is top notch.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14326 on: Today at 04:55:45 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 04:06:24 pm
No medical until the weekend? That's ages away!
:lmao :lmao :lmao #PleaseBanMeForALongTime
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14327 on: Today at 04:57:57 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:43:37 pm
Luckily we don't sign players based on if they played well against us anymore!
Chelsea and Man Utd's scouting plan for the past 7 years.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14328 on: Today at 04:59:31 pm »
Very pleased with this. Good player now who has every chance to kick on and become truly world class under Klopp. 25 and a bit of a slow starter, but reading about his tough earlier life and being malnourished, that seems to account for it. Most of the time the path to the top is not gilded every step of the way.

I think this puts a big question mark over Mane for the summer. I would assume we will prioritize signing Mo, and that the owners won't want all three of Mo, Sadio and Bobby on new deals, getting older on our books. Arguably Bobby might be vulnerable, but I suspect Mane will bring in a higher fee, so he could be the one to make way.

Diaz - Jota - Salah

An excellent front three. But if Mane leaves, and let's assume Origi and Minamino leave too, we still look short.

I'm excited by the Diaz signing but I think there will still be a few twists and turns in the forward line before next season kicks off. It might be that we end up with Salah, Jota, Diaz, Firmino, Carvalho and Gordon, and then look to add a real top class midfielder.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14329 on: Today at 05:00:06 pm »
Quote from: KissThisGuy on Today at 04:55:45 pm
:lmao :lmao :lmao #PleaseBanMeForALongTime
Didn't realise this was a thing. :boxhead Does the autocorrect not pick up on sarcasm?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14330 on: Today at 05:01:45 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 04:51:38 pm
Unfortunately the CL is cup tied from him.

On a more serious note, I guess when you get beaten by 4 or more every year by a team, the only thing you can really do to break the cycle is to join them.

Also called Oxing it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14331 on: Today at 05:05:13 pm »
Exclusive news:

Signed Dias on Fifa 22.

*Scores on his debut against Inter Milan. In fact with his first touch of the ball. Second touch is a great run and cross onto Salah's head.

*His hair looks good.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14332 on: Today at 05:05:23 pm »
I guess we are getting Diaz in now so we can concentrate fully on signing Mbappe in the summer 😜
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14333 on: Today at 05:07:11 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Today at 04:35:39 pm
Want some honesty here.. did any of yoos think this Luis Diaz was a decent player when we smashed Porto recently?

Yorkykopite did in either the HT or FT Thread
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14334 on: Today at 05:10:12 pm »
Quite a few here already writing mane off and we haven't even seen him lean yet.

I doubt we see much of Diaz til he is fully versed to our style. So many things to absorb. The triggers, the positioning etc.  Add to the pace and physicality of the EPL, it might take him a few months to settle.

I'm just hoping too see Mane kick on even better as there is now competition for his spot. Remember when robbo was having abit of a dry spell and the tsimi effect.

Now if only we had a semi decent squad RB. Trent being pushed to his limit would be such a interesting sight.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14335 on: Today at 05:13:01 pm »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 05:10:12 pm
Quite a few here already writing mane off and we haven't even seen him lean yet.

I doubt we see much of Diaz til he is fully versed to our style. So many things to absorb. The triggers, the positioning etc.  Add to the pace and physicality of the EPL, it might take him a few months to settle.

I'm just hoping too see Mane kick on even better as there is now competition for his spot. Remember when robbo was having abit of a dry spell and the tsimi effect.

Now if only we had a semi decent squad RB. Trent being pushed to his limit would be such a interesting sight.

Memories of my signature....
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14336 on: Today at 05:15:28 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:43:37 pm
Luckily we don't sign players based on if they played well against us anymore!

Apart from Mane, oh yeah and Robertson, plus Jota and Minamino.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14337 on: Today at 05:18:56 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 05:07:11 pm
Yorkykopite did in either the HT or FT Thread

Wow some memory you have there.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14338 on: Today at 05:20:38 pm »
One thing this should continue to reinforce is our transfer strategy has clearly changed over the years to where now we only really want to pay if it's for the "prime" years of the player. Future re-sale value seemingly has no bearing anymore on our willingness to make a deal. There may be an adjustment period due to the way LFC play vs. their former club but we're only buying players to come in and perform and win now. This isn't building where maybe 2-3 years from now they're good, no. You wouldn't do that if you were skint as half this forum would have you believe.

Somewhat why I'd be skeptical of Bellingham or Tchoumeni in that they're so valuable because they're already "good" now and since they're so young they project to be best in the world in the future. But that's not a guarantee and you're in essence paying as if that is. Rabiot is a good example of this in that he just stayed "good" but never went beyond that. If they don't get to best in the world status you're stuck with an asset that is way overvalued and impossible to move probably from a salary standpoint.

Anyway, as far as Diaz specifically a lot of Twitter analytics I'm reading is he's blown up in the last 12 months to "amazing" where before that it wasn't anything great. Statsbomb doesn't give Fbref Portuguese data, that only goes to paying customers, so it's hard to compare the Data viz they posted vs. what it was before this jump. But most agree that if LFC think he's good enough then that's probably true so here we are. Excited to see him in action.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14339 on: Today at 05:22:58 pm »
Quote from: Pradan on Today at 05:18:56 pm
Wow some memory you have there.

The post's been quoted on this very thread.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14340 on: Today at 05:22:58 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:15:28 pm
Apart from Mane, oh yeah and Robertson, plus Jota and Minamino.

and Alisson :P
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14341 on: Today at 05:23:22 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:42:44 pm
My kids were talking about this this morning and I asked was he the one who looked really good against us?

I recall quite a few posters mentioning him at the time too (I didn't pay too much attention so I can't claim it).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14342 on: Today at 05:25:41 pm »
Heads up to those that arent aware you can watch our new man on SKY+ channel 422 tonight at 8:55pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14343 on: Today at 05:28:19 pm »
                  Alisson
TAA    Matip VVD     Robbo

             Fabinho

  Harvey           Luis
   Salah Jota Mane
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14344 on: Today at 05:30:09 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Today at 04:35:39 pm
Want some honesty here.. did any of yoos think this Luis Diaz was a decent player when we smashed Porto recently?



Did you think Alisson was a decent keeper when we put 7 past him?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14345 on: Today at 05:30:27 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:15:28 pm
Apart from Mane, oh yeah and Robertson, plus Jota and Minamino.

And Wijnaldum.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14346 on: Today at 05:31:17 pm »
An 80 pages meltdown on the Spurs forum since news broke about Diaz. Funny reading
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14347 on: Today at 05:41:42 pm »
Quote from: Fruity on December 21, 2021, 10:07:22 am
Don't normally take too much notice of players on other teams as generally I only watch Liverpool and also get nervy whilst watching us so it's difficult to assess what's going on. However thought that Luis Diaz was good against us. Seemed like a decent attacker. No idea how much he costs but just letting FSG know they need to get it done. I know they (FSG) normally look forward to my posts after they have filtered through the other stuff on here and for the most part take the advice on board. Not sure if the mods can highlight this post in some way just to help the transfer team this winter as I know they may be busy with other stuff as well.

Was getting a little worried as FSG were not answering my calls but all seems to be normal in the world now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14348 on: Today at 05:44:05 pm »
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 05:41:42 pm
Was getting a little worried as FSG were not answering my calls but all seems to be normal in the world now.

Has the Cease and Desist expired yet?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14349 on: Today at 05:46:40 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 05:28:19 pm
                  Alisson
TAA    Matip VVD     Robbo

             Fabinho

  Harvey           Luis
   Salah Jota Mane

Too defensive. Move Fabinho to LCB and play Thiago as the 6. Bobby CM.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14350 on: Today at 05:48:00 pm »
Quote from: Layer 2 on Today at 05:31:17 pm
An 80 pages meltdown on the Spurs forum since news broke about Diaz. Funny reading
The very least you could have done is provide a link!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14351 on: Today at 05:51:52 pm »
I'm all in, if only for delightful bits of skill like this:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BtXD-QWgqDB/?utm_medium=copy_link
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14352 on: Today at 05:54:13 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Today at 04:35:39 pm
Want some honesty here.. did any of yoos think this Luis Diaz was a decent player when we smashed Porto recently?

A lot of posters did, go back to the threads.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14353 on: Today at 05:55:39 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 05:48:00 pm
The very least you could have done is provide a link!

I too would appreciate seeing this meltdown
