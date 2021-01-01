« previous next »
Living in Portugal as I do I've been talking to everyone here and they all agree Diaz is by far the best player in the portuguese league and a steal at the price quoted. Happy days
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:06:56 pm
This is the thing - are they really going to let Mane leave on a free after another year? Because I think this gives a decent amount of certainty he won't be signing a new deal with us
Its not impossible, just feels like writing off 30-40 million in a sale price isn't their style

The idea of there being no Mane leaves me feeling a bit sad, despite knowing nothing lasts forever of course. But he was that first major signing of Klopps and hes made a very big impact here.
Posting numerous bullshit pays off again for your old pal Samie. Maybe you should trust him more.
Quote from: lucid-tentacles on Today at 01:55:29 pm
Living in Portugal as I do I've been talking to everyone here and they all agree Diaz is by far the best player in the portuguese league and a steal at the price quoted. Happy days
Presumably, that is only true since Fernandez left for Man United?



(RUNS)
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 01:42:18 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dLEwNPILvL4

Could watch goals like that all day. It's stuff like this which I think he'll bring us. Fucking absolutely explosive.

A bit lacking in pace and close control though  ::)
Attention turns to moving out some of the deadwood. With Brighton seemingly selling Dan Burn could they be interested in Phillips? Not sure were going to get the fees we desire for Taki or Div so loan moves could possibly be on the cards.
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:47:08 pm
We already have a Medellin...

and we would have gotten away with it if it wasn't for his kids.
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 02:05:20 pm
Attention turns to moving out some of the deadwood. With Brighton seemingly selling Dan Burn could they be interested in Phillips? Not sure were going to get the fees we desire for Taki or Div so loan moves could possibly be on the cards.
'Deadwood'...

FML
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 01:28:25 pm
Looks a good player an all that but still cant forgive him for killing Sam Wheat

Nobody puts Bobby in the corner.
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 02:05:49 pm
and we would have gotten away with it if it wasn't for his kids.
:D

Meanwhile, Raggy and Fred are with the team that don't have a scooby but manage a few scrappy wins
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 02:08:58 pm
Nobody puts Bobby in the corner.
;D
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:06:56 pm
This is the thing - are they really going to let Mane leave on a free after another year? Because I think this gives a decent amount of certainty he won't be signing a new deal with us
Its not impossible, just feels like writing off 30-40 million in a sale price isn't their style

Think Mane will sadly go this summer (PSG need a left forward) and Bobby goes on a free the following summer. Get another forward (Nkunku) in this summer plus Carvalho, leaving us with 5 top options next season and then the following year hopefully Carvalho and Gordon are ready to step up after Bobby leaves
Dont think Diaz will be on really big money in terms of wages would he? The fee doesnt seem that big either.
Quote from: cdav on Today at 02:16:00 pm
Think Mane will sadly go this summer (PSG need a left forward) and Bobby goes on a free the following summer. Get another forward (Nkunku) in this summer plus Carvalho, leaving us with 5 top options next season and then the following year hopefully Carvalho and Gordon are ready to step up after Bobby leaves

Don't forget the double Haaland and Mbappe swoop too, although they both realise they are coming in to learn from Gordon so don't expect too much first team time!
All this talk about selling quality players. Has no one thought about the possibility that our management have decided to build a squad as deep as Man City's, since that is obviously required to win the league?
Quote from: s_andrews89 on Today at 02:18:56 pm
Don't forget the double Haaland and Mbappe swoop too, although they both realise they are coming in to learn from Gordon so don't expect too much first team time!

All hypothetical but its not unrealistic is it? Minamino, Origi and Mane out over 2 windows with Diaz, Nkunku and Carvalho in. Brings the age of the forward line down and gives us options
Rumours from ESPN that Spurs were going to up their bid to gazump us but Diaz's management told them he wasn't interested. Happy days.
Quote from: No666 on Today at 02:29:15 pm
Rumours from ESPN that Spurs were going to up their bid to gazump us but Diaz's management told them he wasn't interested. Happy days.

You love to see it.
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 12:39:14 pm
The underrated strength of Mane is is phenomenal cover of Robertson. Has Diaz shown this discipline?

Andy Brassell watches a lot of Portuguese football (especially the big three) and tweeted this:

Quote
Worth emphasising re #LFC interest in Luis Diaz that highlight reel is great, but hes a lot more than that. At FCP gone from being impact player to essential starter, scorer of great goals to consistent goalscorer & workrate is excellent (thats working under Conceição for you).

Diaz is absolutely ready for this. And FCP ready to sell, as theyve been gradually integrating Pepê (ex-Grêmio, not Pepe!) to take his place, although a clear drop off for now. If #LFC deal is completed though they picked a good weekend to go 6 points clear at the top

I think hell fit in nicely.
This is just a smoke screen for Alex Teixeira.

The stuff with spurs shows we are light years ahead of most when organizing ourselves for the future. we dont try and outbid or overpay on wages, we do the graft before others even consider the player. Spurs seem a someone playing football manager at this point.
Quote from: klopptopia on Today at 02:39:43 pm
The stuff with spurs shows we are light years ahead of most when organizing ourselves for the future. we dont try and outbid or overpay on wages, we do the graft before others even consider the player.

Part of the reason why I think we're going to sign Bissouma in the Summer, legal issues pending. I find it really strange that he hasn't moved yet, and that any apparent interest in him disappears quite quickly. Almost like he already knows exactly what and when his next move will be.
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 02:08:58 pm
Nobody puts Bobby in the corner.

*Barry Davies voice* Oh, you have to say thats magnificent.
Nice little surprise, wasnt expecting to sign anyone of any significance until the summer.

P.s can we just enjoy talking about the signing of him and not talk about selling mane in the summer when it might not even happen!!!!
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 02:42:49 pm
Part of the reason why I think we're going to sign Bissouma in the Summer, legal issues pending. I find it really strange that he hasn't moved yet, and that any apparent interest in him disappears quite quickly. Almost like he already knows exactly what and when his next move will be.

I mean given what those legal issues are Im not sure its all that strange he hasnt moved yet. What club wants to be seen to be buying a player who could potentially be found guilty of sexual assault?
So you're telling me we're signing a fella called Luis in January?

How'd that go last time around? ;)

Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 02:50:44 pm
I mean given what those legal issues are Im not sure its all that strange he hasnt moved yet. What club wants to be seen to be buying a player who could potentially be found guilty of sexual assault?

True.. but those issues didn't start until after the Summer window!
It's an absolute no-brainer for any "middling" attacker to choose Liverpool over nearly any other team in the world, never mind Spurs. I say middling to refer to someone like Diaz as opposed to an already famous star like Mbappe or Haaland.

I really think its fair to say that Mane, Salah, Jota and even Firmino had their output and stature absolutely go through the roof after joining us. And going back even before Klopp, look what we did for Torres and Suarez - at one point in both their careers I would say they were the best in the world at their position while at Liverpool. And obviously the same applies to Salah now.

Diaz could maybe get £10k a week more at the likes of Spurs (maybe not), but he has the potential to become a household name at Liverpool. And in terms of the timing (for him), with Mane and Firmino creeping past their peaks and the uncertainty over Salah's contract, he's bound to figure playing opportunity is there.
Can we hurry up and get an official announcement for this today? If not I'll be forced to voice my mild displeasure on this thread later today.
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on Today at 02:51:28 pm
So you're telling me we're signing a fella called Luis in January?

How'd that go last time around? ;)



That advert is one of the greatest ever.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RT6tUK1WbC4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RT6tUK1WbC4</a>
