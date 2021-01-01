It's an absolute no-brainer for any "middling" attacker to choose Liverpool over nearly any other team in the world, never mind Spurs. I say middling to refer to someone like Diaz as opposed to an already famous star like Mbappe or Haaland.



I really think its fair to say that Mane, Salah, Jota and even Firmino had their output and stature absolutely go through the roof after joining us. And going back even before Klopp, look what we did for Torres and Suarez - at one point in both their careers I would say they were the best in the world at their position while at Liverpool. And obviously the same applies to Salah now.



Diaz could maybe get £10k a week more at the likes of Spurs (maybe not), but he has the potential to become a household name at Liverpool. And in terms of the timing (for him), with Mane and Firmino creeping past their peaks and the uncertainty over Salah's contract, he's bound to figure playing opportunity is there.