Gotta say on Bowen, someone posted the poacher's shot map from infogoal for Diaz (cdav - sorry mate) and it's similar with Jota and Bowen - they're profiled as wide forwards but the common factors are the ruthlessness in the box. Bowen is pretty brilliant in his own quiet way and was described by Statsbomb as a 'unicorn' because of the two footedness of his shooting. But he'd be as or more expensive than Diaz I think, perversely. Weird market isn't it?



Flippin eck, we're signing someone in January!



I saw Bowen live about a couple of weeks ago, from a high vantage point at London Stadium. He scored twice, but perhaps should have had four such was his ability to get into scoring positions. I thought he'd been overhyped before (based on very little, because I hadn't really followed him) but he won me over. He has spirit too. Kuyt with pace and technique (ie not Kuyt). Perhaps he's just on a hot streak at the moment, but a really fine footballer is emerging I think.Diaz however. Scintillating footballer when he came to Anfield.