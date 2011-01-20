Apparently more reliable than Ojogo and saying the same.Luis Díaz will leave FC Porto and head to Liverpool in this winter market. The 25-year-old Colombian prompted an offer of 45 million euros from the Reds, which also includes 15 million euros in goals, and the club from the north of England already has the player's agreement, found out Record .Liverpool, who had been monitoring the winger for a long time, came on the scene following the offer made by Tottenham, in a very similar way to the rival's proposal, although with a lower value in terms of goals (10 M€). The superior status of the reds in the competitive and historical plan played in their favor, with the player giving the green light to the change, after the level of understanding reached between the clubs at the end of the night of this Thursday.On the side of FC Porto, the possibility of the transaction resulting in a total of 60 million euros remains open, a threshold pointed out by SAD as the minimum for the player's departure at this time. Luis Díaz is currently at the service of the Colombia national team, for which he enters the field this Friday to face Peru, so the conclusion of the transfer will have to be made at a distance. The expectation is that the formalization of the deal will not be extended until Monday, the last day of the winter market, being completed in advance.