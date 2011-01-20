« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #13720 on: Yesterday at 09:05:17 pm
We would be insane to not get a replacement for any outgoing player this window, especially as we are competing in four competitions still.

I think if one of Mini or Origi goes, Carvalho will come in.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #13721 on: Yesterday at 09:20:40 pm
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 08:41:45 pm
Kell is ready to smash up AK.
In a wrestling match? Yeah yeah yeah yeah.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #13722 on: Yesterday at 09:46:35 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 07:19:43 pm
According to Press Association, weve rejected interest from Leeds and Monaco in Minamino. Also, Atalanta are apparently looking at Origi as a potential replacement for Zapata, who could leave this window.

We might let Mini go if it wasn't for Afcon. We'll have to allow Mo and Mane a few games to ease back in a bit after coming back. They won't be playing against Cardiff or starting against Leicester if they're going the distance in that.

We're still in 4 comps as well. We need the numbers.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #13723 on: Yesterday at 09:55:05 pm
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Yesterday at 11:43:08 am
Tyler Adams at Leipzeg is a DM/RB which would really help us, not sure if he plays RB in the way we would want though
He would be dumb to leave and go sit on the bench when he can start at CL level club as a holding MFer and make sure he up to pace to start for the USMNT
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #13724 on: Yesterday at 10:15:27 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:46:35 pm
We might let Mini go if it wasn't for Afcon. We'll have to allow Mo and Mane a few games to ease back in a bit after coming back. They won't be playing against Cardiff or starting against Leicester if they're going the distance in that.

We're still in 4 comps as well. We need the numbers.

I don't think AFCON's really a factor at this point. Last day of AFCON is Sunday 6th, they'll be totally fine to be involved against Leicester on the following Thursday. Even if they don't start, they'll be on the bench and the chances are Minamino would be there with them, because Klopp would just go Jota-Bobby-Ox.

And we should be able to navigate Cardiff without him.

Not saying it'll happen, but I do think the club would be willing to move one of him or Divock on if the offer was suitable.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #13725 on: Yesterday at 10:28:17 pm
I doubt that we will sell anyone apart from Phillips in this transfer window. We don't need to, and we still have the chance to win 4 trophies ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #13726 on: Yesterday at 10:31:26 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:28:17 pm
I doubt that we will sell anyone apart from Phillips in this transfer window. We don't need to, and we still have the chance to win 4 trophies ...

It seems a Phillips sale will be quite a steal for someone. I've noted that I think we will let him go for 10m (!). That or some weird 8.5+5m easily achieved add ons.

We aren't getting the 15m we want.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #13727 on: Yesterday at 10:35:11 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 10:31:26 pm
It seems a Phillips sale will be quite a steal for someone. I've noted that I think we will let him go for 10m (!). That or some weird 8.5+5m easily achieved add ons.

We aren't getting the 15m we want.

We will probably wait until the final day of the window for some panic bid. We as fans might be disappointed that we are not signing anyone, but we are also not forced to sell anyone ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #13728 on: Yesterday at 10:39:05 pm
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Yesterday at 09:05:17 pm
We would be insane to not get a replacement for any outgoing player this window, especially as we are competing in four competitions still.

I think if one of Mini or Origi goes, Carvalho will come in.

Elliott, Gordon, Stewart on his way back. We have cover.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #13729 on: Yesterday at 10:51:02 pm
Goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros has joined Notts County on a loan deal until the end of the season.

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1486791140254916610
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #13730 on: Yesterday at 11:05:07 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 10:31:26 pm
It seems a Phillips sale will be quite a steal for someone. I've noted that I think we will let him go for 10m (!). That or some weird 8.5+5m easily achieved add ons.

We aren't getting the 15m we want.

Everton. 8.5m plus 5m if they stay up. Feck it, 8.5m it is.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #13731 on: Yesterday at 11:07:20 pm
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Yesterday at 09:05:17 pm
We would be insane to not get a replacement for any outgoing player this window, especially as we are competing in four competitions still.

I think if one of Mini or Origi goes, Carvalho will come in.

Very little chance of Carvalho signing in this window. If he helps get Fulham promoted, he's worth much more to them than any transfer fee they would get, and even when his contract runs out they'll be getting something from a tribunal.

I also doubt Klopp would really want to bring in a teenager in the middle of the season. I imagine he'd much prefer a full pre-season with them to bring them up to speed.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #13732 on: Today at 01:37:08 am

'Luis Diaz will be a Liverpool player' / 'Reds offer 45 million euros plus 15 million in goals and get the better of Tottenham':-

https://www.ojogo.pt/futebol/1a-liga/porto/noticias/luis-diaz-vai-ser-jogador-do-liverpool-14535134.html (right click on the article text and 'translate to English')


^ from https://old.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/seegps/luis_diaz_set_to_sign_for_liverpool (some Portuguese fans saying ojogo.pt are a reliable source)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #13733 on: Today at 01:42:15 am
Quote from: oojason on Today at 01:37:08 am
'Luis Diaz will be a Liverpool player' / 'Reds offer 45 million euros plus 15 million in goals and get the better of Tottenham':-

https://www.ojogo.pt/futebol/1a-liga/porto/noticias/luis-diaz-vai-ser-jogador-do-liverpool-14535134.html (right click on the article text and 'translate to English')


^ from https://old.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/seegps/luis_diaz_set_to_sign_for_liverpool (some Portuguese fans saying ojogo.pt are a reliable source)
Reds offer 45 million euros plus 15 million in add-ons and get the better of Tottenham

The Colombian Luis Díaz will be a Liverpool player in exchange for 45 million euros plus 15 million if he meets certain goals. The will of the FC Porto forward was decisive.

As O JOGO wrote, the Colombian wanted a bigger club, one that fights for titles and goes to the Champions League and, therefore, preferred the "reds" to the London club.

After knowing this, Liverpool came on the scene and presented a formal offer identical to that of the London rival and that goes against the pretensions of Pinto da Costa, who did not intend to give up the player for less than 60 million euros.

Now, Liverpool's proposal, with the extra for objectives, arrives precisely at that value. On the other hand, it remains to be seen whether the agreement between the parties implies the immediate departure of the player or whether the transfer will only take place at the end of the season. Something that will be decided in the next few hours.

Luis Díaz, remember, is currently at the service of the Colombia national team.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #13734 on: Today at 01:44:15 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 11:07:20 pm
Very little chance of Carvalho signing in this window. If he helps get Fulham promoted, he's worth much more to them than any transfer fee they would get, and even when his contract runs out they'll be getting something from a tribunal.

I also doubt Klopp would really want to bring in a teenager in the middle of the season. I imagine he'd much prefer a full pre-season with them to bring them up to speed.

Hes not exactly carrying Fulham at the moment. Hes contributing, but Mitrovic for them is having his career year, then its a certain Harry Wilson thats carrying the offensive load. Theyre out scoring the next championship team by a huge margin, with contributions up and down the lineup. They will miss his goal contributions, but I think if a decent offer comes in for him, Fulham would be mad not to take it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #13735 on: Today at 01:53:47 am
https://www.record.pt/futebol/futebol-nacional/liga-bwin/fc-porto/detalhe/luis-diaz-a-caminho-do-liverpool

Apparently more reliable than Ojogo and saying the same.

Luis Diaz on his way to Liverpool
Colombian will be reinforcement of the reds
 
Luis Díaz will leave FC Porto and head to Liverpool in this winter market. The 25-year-old Colombian prompted an offer of 45 million euros from the Reds, which also includes 15 million euros in goals, and the club from the north of England already has the player's agreement, found out Record .

Liverpool, who had been monitoring the winger for a long time, came on the scene following the offer made by Tottenham, in a very similar way to the rival's proposal, although with a lower value in terms of goals (10 M€). The superior status of the reds in the competitive and historical plan played in their favor, with the player giving the green light to the change, after the level of understanding reached between the clubs at the end of the night of this Thursday.

On the side of FC Porto, the possibility of the transaction resulting in a total of 60 million euros remains open, a threshold pointed out by SAD as the minimum for the player's departure at this time. Luis Díaz is currently at the service of the Colombia national team, for which he enters the field this Friday to face Peru, so the conclusion of the transfer will have to be made at a distance. The expectation is that the formalization of the deal will not be extended until Monday, the last day of the winter market, being completed in advance.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #13736 on: Today at 02:12:44 am
I just cant see this happening. Thats serious money for a guy with less than stellar underlying numbers coming from the Portuguese league.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #13737 on: Today at 02:14:47 am
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 02:12:44 am
I just cant see this happening. Thats serious money for a guy with less than stellar underlying numbers coming from the Portuguese league.

It's certainly not in the same league as Mane and Salah in terms of underlying numbers and in at far higher level for similar money.

I think it's a big leap.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #13738 on: Today at 02:16:28 am
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 02:14:47 am
It's certainly not in the same league as Mane and Salah in terms of underlying numbers and in at far higher level for similar money.

I think it's a big leap.
Exactly. He profiles similar to Zaha, Traore, and Dan James. It goes against every big money signing weve made since 2016.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #13739 on: Today at 02:18:35 am
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 02:12:44 am
I just cant see this happening. Thats serious money for a guy with less than stellar underlying numbers coming from the Portuguese league.

I agree its unlikely. The only way I could see it making sense is say if he'll come in on half the wage Mané is wanting to renegotiate at and we're planning on moving Mané on in the summer.

Personally I hope Mané will stay but I can't see us renewing all 3 of Mané, Salah and Firmino and he might be the most saleable that isn't called Salah.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #13740 on: Today at 02:20:11 am
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 02:16:28 am
Exactly. He profiles similar to Zaha, Traore, and Dan James. It goes against every big money signing weve made since 2016.
Correct. I will believe it when I see it on the Liverpool home page
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #13741 on: Today at 02:22:09 am
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 02:18:35 am
I agree its unlikely. The only way I could see it making sense is say if he'll come in on half the wage Mané is wanting to renegotiate at and we're planning on moving Mané on in the summer.

Personally I hope Mané will stay but I can't see us renewing all 3 of Mané, Salah and Firmino and he might be the most saleable that isn't called Salah.
I would be even more concerned if thats the case. Mane may be inconsistent at this point, but he still puts up great numbers. His finishing just isnt quite what it was.

Im more than happy to be proven wrong, it just doesnt feel like something we would do.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #13742 on: Today at 02:22:17 am
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 02:16:28 am
Exactly. He profiles similar to Zaha, Traore, and Dan James. It goes against every big money signing weve made since 2016.

This season he's on 1.09 G+A per 90. Zaha, Traore and James have never put those sorts of numbers up (I know, Portuguese League).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #13743 on: Today at 02:29:38 am
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 02:22:17 am
This season he's on 1.09 G+A per 90. Zaha, Traore and James have never put those sorts of numbers up (I know, Portuguese League).
https://fbref.com/en/players/4a1a9578/Luis-Fernando-Diaz He really good at dribbling, but not progressing the pass passing or dribbling, along with doesnt look like good Defense numbers and has one year breakout in goals/assists is generally a profile liverpool stays away from. Liverpool has more data but guessing he is unlikely.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #13744 on: Today at 02:32:50 am
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 02:22:17 am
This season he's on 1.09 G+A per 90. Zaha, Traore and James have never put those sorts of numbers up (I know, Portuguese League).

This would certainly be considered his break through season, and his numbers are very good, however a big caveat - in the Portuguese league, and he's 25, his previous 2 seasons in Portugal have been thoroughly 'meh' in terms of G+A
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #13745 on: Today at 02:33:44 am
This seems to be gathering a lot of pace in the last hour.

Who is Pedro Almeida? Reliable?

Pedro Almeida
@pedrogva6
Luis #Diaz from Porto to Liverpool is in final stages, English club offers 45M + 20M and beats Tottenham in deal.
