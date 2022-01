According to Press Association, we’ve rejected interest from Leeds and Monaco in Minamino. Also, Atalanta are apparently looking at Origi as a potential replacement for Zapata, who could leave this window.



We might let Mini go if it wasn't for Afcon. We'll have to allow Mo and Mane a few games to ease back in a bit after coming back. They won't be playing against Cardiff or starting against Leicester if they're going the distance in that.We're still in 4 comps as well. We need the numbers.