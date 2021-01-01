Ideally we would find a right back/utility midfielder who will count as home grown. Hate using up backup spots for non homegrown players, really limits us when a good deal arises for continental players who will potentially impact the starting XI in the medium to long term.
Athletic, quick, knows how to press effectively, positive in possession, durable etc....
If we get a signing like this right (and they impress), this back up will get games too, perfect opportunity for us to rest TAA when needed without significant drop off in quality.
Van den berg has been fantastic for PNE, really flourishing in the championship, perfect example of how the loan system should work, allowing these guys to develop playing 90 minutes week in week out. Saying that, everyone develops differently. I like how we have used the loan market though in last couple of seasons.
You have the likes of Awoniyi doing well and generating a good fee, then the likes of Harvey Elliot getting game time to round off the rough edges. One time at our club , a loan move was the death knell for a career in red.