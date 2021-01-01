Rasmus Kristensen from RB Salzburg. Apparently, Mourinho is interested in him for his 7 goals and 3 assists this season. He's also 6'2".
PS - And he's two-footed.
One of many young players across Europe that Ajax should not have sold when they did and for what they did. Lobo is right though, hes just started to pick up caps for the Danish team and hes being linked to moves to start for good profile sides, as capable as I think he is its not a great move for him in terms of minutes. Good player though.
The player Id go for is Ridle Baku at Wolfsburg. He can cover Trent at full back perfectly capably, but is also good enough to start in midfield or cover the wide positions. He doesnt seem to get brought up much but hes one of the outstanding Bundesliga talents and will get more recognition when he makes Germanys World Cup squad next winter.
23, so perfect age profile, 2 goals and 2 assists in 11 from midfield this season, in the league, has scored also in the Champions League on top of that, is super mobile and has great pressing and defensive numbers. Not much of a passer but I think hed dovetail really nicely with Thiago and Fabinho. He is small for a Klopp midfielder at 59 but hes a really quality player. Ive wanted us to move for him since his early days in Mainz.