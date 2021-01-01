« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #13640 on: Today at 02:23:41 am
It almost seems outside of the 14-16 players - we will listen to offers for the rest. 
  Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #13641 on: Today at 02:59:21 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 03:42:12 pm
Actually, he has turned 28 couple of months ago and plays as a false 9, so we could have a very good use of him, but his age and his injury record are making him an unlikely target ...

He has 6 months on his contract... That level of quality for free makes good sense as long as the wages are reasonable. We could get a good 4-5 years out of him and still be able to move him on if he has success here. Not typucally our profile of signing but does look like a situation that may make sense financially, hence "monitoring".
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #13642 on: Today at 07:11:05 am
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 02:59:21 am
He has 6 months on his contract... That level of quality for free makes good sense as long as the wages are reasonable. We could get a good 4-5 years out of him and still be able to move him on if he has success here. Not typucally our profile of signing but does look like a situation that may make sense financially, hence "monitoring".

Dybala would want something north of the £220k per week he's currently on + a sign-on bonus.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #13643 on: Today at 07:27:11 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 07:11:05 am
Dybala would want something north of the £220k per week he's currently on + a sign-on bonus.

It'll depend on that something north I feel. Also part of that will be performance related for sure. All hypotheticals and even though I have doubts about the link, i wouldnt dismiss it entirely because you can see enough sense in this move within our constraints.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #13644 on: Today at 08:04:45 am
I wish we would search through Europe for a £10m player who can back up Trent. We may need to take a bigger risk than we would like but I just think it's a better solution than Bradley given how well Tsimikas has done and the knock-on effect it has had on Robertson.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #13645 on: Today at 08:15:15 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:08:55 am
And we get absolutely nothing from sending Neco on loan in January. It makes no sense, unless he is desperate to leave ...

It makes a ton of sense if there is an obligation to buy, rather than hanging on to him for six months and presuming we could get the same fee in the Summer after barely using him.

I also imagine he wants to leave at this point, given that he has Wales to think about.

Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 08:04:45 am
I wish we would search through Europe for a £10m player who can back up Trent. We may need to take a bigger risk than we would like but I just think it's a better solution than Bradley given how well Tsimikas has done and the knock-on effect it has had on Robertson.

I think we probably will in the summer, especially with Milner leaving. Unfortunately Williams hasn't become what we thought he might after some promising cup appearances early on.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #13646 on: Today at 08:29:04 am
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 08:04:45 am
I wish we would search through Europe for a £10m player who can back up Trent. We may need to take a bigger risk than we would like but I just think it's a better solution than Bradley given how well Tsimikas has done and the knock-on effect it has had on Robertson.

Rasmus Kristensen from RB Salzburg. Apparently, Mourinho is interested in him for his 7 goals and 3 assists this season. He's also 6'2".

PS - And he's two-footed.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #13647 on: Today at 08:33:34 am
I think people might be disappointed with regards to a Trent back up. All the signs point to using kids or other positions there (Millie, Gomez, Hendo). With the greatest respect to Robbo hes four and a half years older than Trent and not quite as generational so its a bit easier to sell being his back up. Im not sure you could do the same with a 24 year old who has just broken into his national team and will be wanting plenty of football to cement that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #13648 on: Today at 08:46:08 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 08:33:34 am
I think people might be disappointed with regards to a Trent back up. All the signs point to using kids or other positions there (Millie, Gomez, Hendo). With the greatest respect to Robbo hes four and a half years older than Trent and not quite as generational so its a bit easier to sell being his back up. Im not sure you could do the same with a 24 year old who has just broken into his national team and will be wanting plenty of football to cement that.

I know it's been debated a million times on here but could we not configure the squad to push TAA further up or would that unsettle the balance we have up from with Mané, Salah, Jota and/or weaken the midfield? Been interested to hear some learned feedback.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #13649 on: Today at 08:49:41 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:29:04 am
Rasmus Kristensen from RB Salzburg. Apparently, Mourinho is interested in him for his 7 goals and 3 assists this season. He's also 6'2".

PS - And he's two-footed.
One of many young players across Europe that Ajax should not have sold when they did and for what they did. Lobo is right though, hes just started to pick up caps for the Danish team and hes being linked to moves to start for good profile sides, as capable as I think he is its not a great move for him in terms of minutes. Good player though.

The player Id go for is Ridle Baku at Wolfsburg. He can cover Trent at full back perfectly capably, but is also good enough to start in midfield or cover the wide positions. He doesnt seem to get brought up much but hes one of the outstanding Bundesliga talents and will get more recognition when he makes Germanys World Cup squad next winter.

23, so perfect age profile, 2 goals and 2 assists in 11 from midfield this season, in the league, has scored also in the Champions League on top of that, is super mobile and has great pressing and defensive numbers. Not much of a passer but I think hed dovetail really nicely with Thiago and Fabinho. He is small for a Klopp midfielder at 59 but hes a really quality player. Ive wanted us to move for him since his early days in Mainz.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #13650 on: Today at 08:50:07 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:46:08 am
I know it's been debated a million times on here but could we not configure the squad to push TAA further up or would that unsettle the balance we have up from with Mané, Salah, Jota and/or weaken the midfield? Been interested to hear some learned feedback.

Why on earth would you want to? If the future of the team, as we saw early in the season, is Trent, Harvey and Mo on that right why on earth would anyone consider moving Trent position, thus also impacting Harvey Elliott, Henderson and numerous others, purely so we can have a slightly stronger back up right back? ;D Makes absolutely no sense, he's the best right back in world football. No-one used to talk about moving Dani Alves or Cafu.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #13651 on: Today at 08:54:21 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:46:08 am
I know it's been debated a million times on here but could we not configure the squad to push TAA further up or would that unsettle the balance we have up from with Mané, Salah, Jota and/or weaken the midfield? Been interested to hear some learned feedback.
It really is one of those where you dont know until you try. My issue with it is, Trent is used to, largely, playing vertically in terms of movement and horizontally in terms of progression - that is to say crosses and switches getting up and down the right. Hes defensively okay, not brilliant, but a clear weakness of his is his ability to go with runners - improved yes but still not great from an advanced position. Moving into midfield means a new axis of directions he needs to be aware of, and given the planned nature of our forward movements, I do feel he probably struggles as an 8 etc if all of a sudden hes being asked to track multiple midfield runners or press in different directions.

Thats not to say Trent cant be coached, but you have to make the decision as to whether you are happy to lose his space- opening long passing from deep and his crossing from wide in order to potentially give you an additional passing threat in the final third from the centre. I dont know if Trent is physical enough to do it personally. I sound like Im doing the lad down, Im not, hes the best offensive full back on the planet and one of the best playmakers in world football. I just dont know if its worth experimenting and losing that in order to give a different dimension, when you lose so much by doing so. Far easier and less destabilising to scout and purchase the 8 we want.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #13652 on: Today at 09:02:37 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 08:54:21 am
It really is one of those where you dont know until you try. My issue with it is, Trent is used to, largely, playing vertically in terms of movement and horizontally in terms of progression - that is to say crosses and switches getting up and down the right. Hes defensively okay, not brilliant, but a clear weakness of his is his ability to go with runners - improved yes but still not great from an advanced position. Moving into midfield means a new axis of directions he needs to be aware of, and given the planned nature of our forward movements, I do feel he probably struggles as an 8 etc if all of a sudden hes being asked to track multiple midfield runners or press in different directions.

Thats not to say Trent cant be coached, but you have to make the decision as to whether you are happy to lose his space- opening long passing from deep and his crossing from wide in order to potentially give you an additional passing threat in the final third from the centre. I dont know if Trent is physical enough to do it personally. I sound like Im doing the lad down, Im not, hes the best offensive full back on the planet and one of the best playmakers in world football. I just dont know if its worth experimenting and losing that in order to give a different dimension, when you lose so much by doing so. Far easier and less destabilising to scout and purchase the 8 we want.

Thanks, I never thought of it that way with regards to managing players coming at him from a different axis. I also didn't consider how he'd be in receiving the ball from someone behind him. Attacking wise he is unrivalled but having someone with defensive quality behind him could free him to be breaking down the right flank even more. Midfield is also a different beast when it comes to fitness in being in both attack/defence mode at all times.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #13653 on: Today at 09:12:25 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 08:49:41 am

The player Id go for is Ridle Baku at Wolfsburg. He can cover Trent at full back perfectly capably, but is also good enough to start in midfield or cover the wide positions. He doesnt seem to get brought up much but hes one of the outstanding Bundesliga talents and will get more recognition when he makes Germanys World Cup squad next winter.

23, so perfect age profile, 2 goals and 2 assists in 11 from midfield this season, in the league, has scored also in the Champions League on top of that, is super mobile and has great pressing and defensive numbers. Not much of a passer but I think hed dovetail really nicely with Thiago and Fabinho. He is small for a Klopp midfielder at 59 but hes a really quality player. Ive wanted us to move for him since his early days in Mainz.

Can't speak to Baku, but the idea of signing a bit of a utility player is definitely the way to go IMO. Milner has done that admirably over his time year, playing nearly every position in the pitch and it's a really useful tool to have. Arsenal are looking to do something similar, signing Tyler Adams to cover midfield and RB (in the summer it was apparently the plan for him to be predominantly a RB, but now they're looking at him as more of a midfielder first since they have Tomiyasu).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #13654 on: Today at 09:21:41 am
Just bring back Sepp Van Den Berg, him Gomez and Bradley can cover the Rb position even play Tsimikas there if needs be.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #13655 on: Today at 09:30:04 am
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 09:21:41 am
Just bring back Sepp Van Den Berg, him Gomez and Bradley can cover the Rb position even play Tsimikas there if needs be.

I forgot about Sepp.

Just found this article from back in November 2021 about Rasmus Kristensen.

https://www.liverpool.com/liverpool-fc-news/transfer-news/liverpool-transfer-kostas-tsimikas-goal-22094829
