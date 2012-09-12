« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 335 336 337 338 339 [340]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 608796 times)

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 251,761
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13560 on: Today at 08:22:37 am »
Thats me on the Carvalho research tip now.
https://mobile.twitter.com/MarcusBr22/status/1486088011972587522

Flippin eck.





Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,956
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13561 on: Today at 08:37:35 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 08:22:37 am
Thats me on the Carvalho research tip now.
https://mobile.twitter.com/MarcusBr22/status/1486088011972587522

Flippin eck.




I dont think he somebody profiles as Midfield type. Would think could groom into Mane or Firmino role.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,781
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13562 on: Today at 08:58:49 am »
Quote from: phoenician on Today at 12:18:06 am
I thought the same as Samie regarding Pearce & the potential Carvalho signing.

He doesn't tend to write articles about possible signings unless there's some substance (subscription required):

https://theathletic.com/3082148/2022/01/21/fabio-carvalhos-future-fulham-liverpool-and-a-free-scoring-prodigy-managed-by-his-family/

Klopp is a fan of Bowen but he is out of our price range barring a big sale.  Especially as we will have to finance a midfielder after not acting last summer.

Carvalho more attainable.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Gods_Left_Boot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,597
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13563 on: Today at 09:20:09 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 08:22:37 am
Thats me on the Carvalho research tip now.
https://mobile.twitter.com/MarcusBr22/status/1486088011972587522

Flippin eck.





Interesting. His stat profile is that of an out and out striker, I thought he was more of a dribbling, ball carrying attacker. Still looks great for his age and considering that the Championship is a decent level of competition.
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,162
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13564 on: Today at 09:35:04 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 08:22:37 am
Thats me on the Carvalho research tip now.
https://mobile.twitter.com/MarcusBr22/status/1486088011972587522

Flippin eck.





Interesting stats. I assumed, based on the eye test (to be honest, I haven't seen THAT much of him) that we would use him as a false 9, and those numbers seem to support the theory. He will still need to improve in order to perform that role in our setup, but he is still 19, so a lot of time to improve ...
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,580
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13565 on: Today at 09:45:55 am »
Assume Carvalho would take Minamino's place in the squad? As i can't see him staying here in the role he's in for much longer.

Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,580
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13566 on: Today at 09:47:12 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:58:49 am
Klopp is a fan of Bowen but he is out of our price range barring a big sale.  Especially as we will have to finance a midfielder after not acting last summer.

Carvalho more attainable.

No way we sign Bowen for the price they'd want. We'd have to sell Salah for him which is just utterly ridiculous. And there would be uproar if Bowen was his replacement. No offence to Bowen he's a good player but he's absolutely miles off Salah.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,160
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13567 on: Today at 09:51:38 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:45:55 am
Assume Carvalho would take Minamino's place in the squad? As i can't see him staying here in the role he's in for much longer.

I think Minamino goes, yeah. He's looked more useful this season but in the last five games he's only started once - and those were the games with Mane/Salah missing and Origi out with injury.

Not sure what the market is for him, but also don't think we'd be looking for a huge fee considering what we signed him for. Maybe somewhere in Germany?
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,580
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13568 on: Today at 09:53:54 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:51:38 am
I think Minamino goes, yeah. He's looked more useful this season but in the last five games he's only started once - and those were the games with Mane/Salah missing and Origi out with injury.

Not sure what the market is for him, but also don't think we'd be looking for a huge fee considering what we signed him for. Maybe somewhere in Germany?

Maybe Leipzig would want him and money for Nkunku. Wishful thinking maybe.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,956
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13569 on: Today at 09:54:25 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:45:55 am
Assume Carvalho would take Minamino's place in the squad? As i can't see him staying here in the role he's in for much longer.
Origi?
Logged

Offline Vinay

  • West Coast privileges revoked due to jinxing activity. Considerably more greedier than yaow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,627
  • Ceux qui écrivent clairement ont des lecteurs.....
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13570 on: Today at 09:57:08 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 08:22:37 am
Thats me on the Carvalho research tip now.
https://mobile.twitter.com/MarcusBr22/status/1486088011972587522

Flippin eck.






Great Roy! Where is Olise (Crystal Palace) on that chart?
Logged

Offline rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,585
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13571 on: Today at 10:02:47 am »
The fume on here if we dont get Carvalho. Pearce and Samie will have plenty of explaining to do and a few nasty DMs to sift through.
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 251,761
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13572 on: Today at 10:18:32 am »
Quote from: Vinay on Today at 09:57:08 am
Great Roy! Where is Olise (Crystal Palace) on that chart?

(It's not my chart Vinay, sorry.)  :-\
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,763
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13573 on: Today at 10:53:09 am »
I don't watch the Championship so have never seen him play ... but from the chart he just looks like an out and out forward ...doesn't progress the ball, doesn't carry the ball.. does get good quality shots
Is that the role he's playing at Fulham? ... can he play other roles?
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,659
  • Seis Veces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13574 on: Today at 10:53:34 am »
If Minamino finishes the season well he'll have a few interested in him I think. He's 27 now so still got quite a few good years in him and will probably like more game time and becoming a more important part of another side. Hoping he can make a few contributions in these next months not only for our chances of success but hopefully to start a bidding war too. I like him and have no problem with him staying but if we can get a good fee I think we'll be fine selling him on, especially as we're going to need outgoing transfers to fund some incomings.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,388
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13575 on: Today at 10:57:25 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:18:32 am
(It's not my chart Vinay, sorry.)  :-\

https://twitter.com/MarcusBr22/status/1486256222802169860?t=1TcqF0UMs4WgOrRi1H8OMw&s=19

Not sure how to paste the image but a few more names added on the above link (Saka, Vinicius, Smith-Rowe). Not sure if N Williams is our Neco!!
Logged

Online Red Raw

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,325
  • Klopptimistic
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13576 on: Today at 11:09:53 am »
Quote from: Vinay on Today at 09:57:08 am
Great Roy! Where is Olise (Crystal Palace) on that chart?
Second attempt!

Olise has npXG/90=0.13 and shots/90=1.47, so he's in that cluster in the top right section of the bottom left quarter (if that makes sense!)
(From the same data site: https://fbref.com/en/players/c4486bac/Michael-Olise).
Logged

Offline Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,945
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13577 on: Today at 11:14:57 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:53:09 am
I don't watch the Championship so have never seen him play ... but from the chart he just looks like an out and out forward ...doesn't progress the ball, doesn't carry the ball.. does get good quality shots
Is that the role he's playing at Fulham? ... can he play other roles?

From what I've seen of him (admittedly only 4-5 games) I'd say he resembles Coutinho playing from the left for us - direct, always looking to get inside and create a shooting opportunity. He has a great combination of low centre of gravity, close ball control and quick burst of pace in first few yards.

Definitely think he'd be for front 3, our left hand side. Can't see the shouts of playing him in midfield 3 (just like Klopp didn't with Coutinho).
Logged

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,876
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13578 on: Today at 11:17:12 am »
Quote from: Red Raw on Today at 11:09:53 am
Second attempt!

Olise has npXG/90=0.13 and shots/90=1.47, so he's in that cluster in the top right section of the bottom left quarter (if that makes sense!)
(From the same data site: https://fbref.com/en/players/c4486bac/Michael-Olise).

Think Olise might go a long way but we definitely made him look like Salah in that game
Logged

Online Pradan

  • Makes RAWK a grim place. Sarcastic besserwisser. Would certainly pick a fight with himself in an empty room.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,273
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13579 on: Today at 11:21:49 am »
Fulham play a 4231 and looks like he has been playing as a 10.

Profile - https://www.whoscored.com/Players/401385/Show/Fabio-Carvalho
10 star performance against Birmingham - https://www.whoscored.com/Matches/1553816/Live/England-Champ

« Last Edit: Today at 11:25:32 am by Pradan »
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,159
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13580 on: Today at 11:35:52 am »
Wonder if he's as good as Harvey was for Blackburn
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 251,761
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13581 on: Today at 11:44:13 am »
Quote from: Red Raw on Today at 11:09:53 am
Second attempt!

Olise has npXG/90=0.13 and shots/90=1.47, so he's in that cluster in the top right section of the bottom left quarter (if that makes sense!)
(From the same data site: https://fbref.com/en/players/c4486bac/Michael-Olise).

So median-ish in a better league, for a less dominant side. Good man, thanks for doing that. :)

You can see why he's linked from the data. I think the one thing you can say for all of the links and their timings is that we're identifying key metric outperformance, and in some cases doing that at a point where players are about to 'level up' (Salah, Jota, Bowen, and so forth).
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,466
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13582 on: Today at 11:44:20 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:53:09 am
I don't watch the Championship so have never seen him play ... but from the chart he just looks like an out and out forward ...doesn't progress the ball, doesn't carry the ball.. does get good quality shots
Is that the role he's playing at Fulham? ... can he play other roles?

Same here. Was a bit surprised to hear Peter suggest he could be Firmino-like based on that graph
Logged

Online Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,214
  • An absolute p***k
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13583 on: Today at 11:48:54 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:51:38 am
I think Minamino goes, yeah. He's looked more useful this season but in the last five games he's only started once - and those were the games with Mane/Salah missing and Origi out with injury.

Not sure what the market is for him, but also don't think we'd be looking for a huge fee considering what we signed him for. Maybe somewhere in Germany?

Could definitely see him ending up at a Frankfurt, Gladbach or Wolsburg. Probably get 12-15m for him at best, really depends on which clubs make big sales in Germany.
Logged

Online Red Raw

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,325
  • Klopptimistic
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13584 on: Today at 11:49:55 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 11:17:12 am
Think Olise might go a long way but we definitely made him look like Salah in that game
Tend to agree - Salah is off this U21 chart at npXG/90=0.55 and shots/90=3.7 but for that one game Olise was npXG/90=0.4 and shots/90=2 which would have put him to the far right in the middle of the chart above.
Logged

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 251,761
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13585 on: Today at 11:58:46 am »
Im hot for him, Patricia.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,442
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13586 on: Today at 12:09:11 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:28:59 pm
https://twitter.com/TheAthleticUK/status/1486059043458277376

Jimbo Pearce openly talking about our interest in Fabio Carvalho on a podcast.  I think it's done, no way would a journo linked closely to a club talk like this openly about a signing if it wasn't done.
He done the very same about Werner. Although if not for Covid he proably would have joined.

I doubt the deal is done at all.
Logged

Online Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,214
  • An absolute p***k
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13587 on: Today at 12:38:19 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 10:57:25 am
https://twitter.com/MarcusBr22/status/1486256222802169860?t=1TcqF0UMs4WgOrRi1H8OMw&s=19

Not sure how to paste the image but a few more names added on the above link (Saka, Vinicius, Smith-Rowe). Not sure if N Williams is our Neco!!

It would be Inakis younger brother at Athletic I imagine.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,763
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13588 on: Today at 12:40:31 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 11:14:57 am
From what I've seen of him (admittedly only 4-5 games) I'd say he resembles Coutinho playing from the left for us - direct, always looking to get inside and create a shooting opportunity. He has a great combination of low centre of gravity, close ball control and quick burst of pace in first few yards.

Definitely think he'd be for front 3, our left hand side. Can't see the shouts of playing him in midfield 3 (just like Klopp didn't with Coutinho).

Okay thanks - its the lack of ball progression (passing or carrying) that I wasn't sure about - whether he's not good at it or whether its a function of the role he's playing (obv he's v young)
Logged

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 251,761
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13589 on: Today at 12:54:00 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:40:31 pm
Okay thanks - its the lack of ball progression (passing or carrying) that I wasn't sure about - whether he's not good at it or whether its a function of the role he's playing (obv he's v young)

I think it's worth watching the youtubes for once in relation to this question. He's very like Coutinho around the football in terms of balance, and not unlike the spell in 2014 when Coutinho dropped deeper (think the Everton 4-0), there are clips of him using his arse to turn markers in midfield and carrying into the final third (I should clarify - from the Championship footage, and seemingly a match against Southampton - I don't know if he got his debut in the Prem). I'd suspect that it's down to role more than any lack of ability to progress the ball.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:00:50 pm by royhendo »
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,388
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13590 on: Today at 01:25:01 pm »
We have a monitoring sitaution from a decent journalist

Quote
Tancredi "Utter Bollocks" Palmeri

BOOM!

Liverpool have got in contact with Dybala to monitor his situation about not extending contract to Juventus,
according to SportItalia @tvdellosport @MCriscitiello

Dybala would be keen to move to Liverpool

Edit- the autocorrect may undermine the message :lmao
« Last Edit: Today at 01:27:06 pm by cdav »
Logged

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 251,761
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13591 on: Today at 01:26:59 pm »
Eh?

Ah, I see - Tancredi's linked us with Dybala?
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,531
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13592 on: Today at 01:27:36 pm »
Utter Bollocks is almost as bad as Tap-in.
Logged

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,388
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13593 on: Today at 01:28:03 pm »
Logged

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 251,761
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13594 on: Today at 01:28:48 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 01:28:03 pm
Messed that up a bit :boxhead

;D Cool - it makes sense now
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,881
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13595 on: Today at 01:32:26 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 01:28:03 pm
Messed that up a bit :boxhead

I thought you were pretending Roy posted it to give it more credibility.
Logged

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 251,761
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13596 on: Today at 01:34:05 pm »
He's 28 though innit?
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422
Pages: 1 ... 335 336 337 338 339 [340]   Go Up
« previous next »
 