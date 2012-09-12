If Minamino finishes the season well he'll have a few interested in him I think. He's 27 now so still got quite a few good years in him and will probably like more game time and becoming a more important part of another side. Hoping he can make a few contributions in these next months not only for our chances of success but hopefully to start a bidding war too. I like him and have no problem with him staying but if we can get a good fee I think we'll be fine selling him on, especially as we're going to need outgoing transfers to fund some incomings.