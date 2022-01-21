Curious whether Carvalho would be a midfielder or attacker for us...



It'd be really left field if he was an attacking signing I feel (meaning as part of the forward line) - Of course he wouldn't be replacing Bobby as the false nine or Mane's spot, but I just can't see it being the case. Not to say he can't be moulded into that sort of player like, I'd just guess not.We're better off in the midfield position right now than we are in the attack, plus he's young and cheap. As I said I think (and hope) we're after two midfielders this summer if a couple are off, and I'd expect one to cost a decent chunk, and another to be a more frugal purchase, someone young with potential and time to grow. That seems to point towards an arrival like Carvalho. If we do make these signings and get them right it could really help set the midfield up going forward.Similar to two midfielders coming in, I'd expect similar for the attack. A starting quality player who'll cost us a bit, Jota style perhaps and someone for a rotational role, cost effective ala Minamino. It's all massively hypothetical like, we might sign one player like we did last summer but surely not this time around. Contracts may have a big say on incomings. I don't really expect four senior additions, but I'd have to hope at least two come in. We might decide somebody like Kaide Gordon is ready to take on first team responsibilities, that could have a say.