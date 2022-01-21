« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 607026 times)

Offline tubby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13520 on: Yesterday at 04:24:20 pm »
He can't be on that much, surely.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13521 on: Yesterday at 04:27:14 pm »
That's what the typical sources are saying (Transfermarkt etc) - I'd always take it with a pinch of salt but it wouldn't surprise me if he got 10x his original wage in the negotiations.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13522 on: Yesterday at 04:35:18 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 03:34:59 pm

We've got a good track record of buying players in that £30m/£40m bracket, who we then improve and they go onto become top tier players.

But we've also signed some who haven't paid off, like Keita, Thiago, even AOC (although he was coming good before his first big injury)

These players often need time to bed in, and there's no guarantee they reach the level they need to reach to help us seriously compete for the PL and CL season after season.

It's also seems to be getting more difficult to pick these players up without some other clubs becoming aware and trying to muscle in.

In contrast, the two big-money signings - VVD and Alisson - have slotted in from the start and been as good as (better than!) their hefty price tags suggested they should.

Signing a proven top-tier player doesn't guarantee they will perform brilliantly at the new club, but it removes a whole lot of chance.

My fear is that as Mane, Firmino and - most crucially - Salah age and decline, they are not replaced with the same level of quality, so the team's effectiveness overall reduces and we can no longer compete to the same level as now (and still only finished above Abu Dhabi once since Klopp arrived).

Signing Nkunku for £40-50m and watching him develop into a Salah-quality player would be amazing, and way more satisfying than signing [say] Mbappe and seeing him deliver what we expect. But signing Nkunku for £40-50m and watching him struggle to reproduce anything like his Bundesliga form would set us back hugely (we couldn't then just write him off then go out and spunk another £40-50m on a new forward)
It's strange really - those big 2 really delivered for us but some of the mega deals haven't done much despite the price tag - The 3 Barcelona signings, Pogba for Utd, slabhead, Sancho so far although it's early days, ditto Grealish. Werner at Chelsea then Lukaku.

I agree Keita has underwhelmed generally, his injuries have been niggles relative to the one Ox got. I can see why Thiago was a gamble worth taking, because he's not a huge long term financial drain.

What you've said is right though, we simply have to get the majority of our big money signings right because we can't afford to just discard them at a big loss and go and buy next years model. This is exactly why the rantings of the City cheerleaders in the media is/was so inaccurate when they went on about how they'd never spent as big as us on a player and that Van Dijk and Alisson meant that we were just as big spenders as them. They can just keep going until they get it right, whereas we can't. They can have a squad of 18 on £10m plus per year and keep them happy.

It's also a reminder to those who think we should spend more, because how much will be enough to compete with City?
Offline newterp

« Reply #13523 on: Yesterday at 04:39:00 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:18:34 pm
Crap source like. ;D

Newcastle have opened talks with Liverpool over a move for Nat Phillips, with the Magpies hoping to arrange a loan deal with the obligation to buy the centre-back if they stay up.

The Reds are looking for a fee between £10-15m. [@MailSport]


ahaha - a loan deal?

NEWCASTLE want a player on LOAN?

GET. TO. FUCK.
Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13524 on: Yesterday at 04:45:19 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 03:53:49 pm
Brewster being so bad at Sheff Utd was the final straw really.

Teams now now Liverpool have been getting great money for young players.

Solanke has really came good at Bournemouth though

Honestly, the mind boggles that you think professional scouts and people of that ilk are going to think 'Yeah we like the player, but remember Brewster. Its probably a trick'
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline PeterTheRed

« Reply #13525 on: Yesterday at 05:14:51 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 03:47:57 pm
Feels like we're losing our mojo a bit when it comes to offloading fringe/unwanted players for decent money.

Well, we've got £12 million for Wilson, £10.5 million for Grujic and £6.5 million for Awoniyi in the middle of a pandemic, so that is probably not true ...
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13526 on: Yesterday at 06:40:13 pm »
Awoniyi also has some decent stats this year
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline paisley1977

« Reply #13527 on: Yesterday at 08:03:53 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 03:47:57 pm
Feels like we're losing our mojo a bit when it comes to offloading fringe/unwanted players for decent money.

Feels like the bloke in charge has taken his eye off the ball.
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Offline PeterTheRed

« Reply #13528 on: Yesterday at 08:20:15 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Yesterday at 08:03:53 pm
Feels like the bloke in charge has taken his eye off the ball.

Really? We are blaming Edwards for the pandemic now?
Offline newterp

« Reply #13529 on: Yesterday at 08:24:25 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 08:20:15 pm
Really? We are blaming Edwards for the pandemic now?

Yes. If he had been paying attention it would have stopped at Delta and never reached Omicron. Clearly.
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
https://twitter.com/TheAthleticUK/status/1486059043458277376

Jimbo Pearce openly talking about our interest in Fabio Carvalho on a podcast.  I think it's done, no way would a journo linked closely to a club talk like this openly about a signing if it wasn't done.
Offline Darkness

Really hope we can raise significant funds selling fringe players otherwise if we look at the previous seasons Klopp will be given roughly a 20 million net spend to compete with the big boys.
Offline disgraced cake

Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:28:59 pm
https://twitter.com/TheAthleticUK/status/1486059043458277376

Jimbo Pearce openly talking about our interest in Fabio Carvalho on a podcast.  I think it's done, no way would a journo linked closely to a club talk like this openly about a signing if it wasn't done.

Not seen him play but given he's doing very well in the Championship at a young age and price (tribunal) it'd make sense. I think we need two midfielders this summer but I wouldn't be foolish enough to think we'll be spending 50 million on both. One is always going to be younger and cheaper if we were to bring two in, which you'd like to think we are. He's certainly one to watch out for then so I'm looking forward to seeing him impress then join Chelsea  ;D

Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Barefoot Doctor

Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 08:56:39 pm
Not seen him play but given he's doing very well in the Championship at a young age and price (tribunal) it'd make sense. I think we need two midfielders this summer but I wouldn't be foolish enough to think we'll be spending 50 million on both. One is always going to be younger and cheaper if we were to bring two in, which you'd like to think we are. He's certainly one to watch out for then so I'm looking forward to seeing him impress then join Chelsea  ;D

Curious whether Carvalho would be a midfielder or attacker for us...
Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
Quote from: Darkness on Yesterday at 08:29:43 pm
Really hope we can raise significant funds selling fringe players otherwise if we look at the previous seasons Klopp will be given roughly a 20 million net spend to compete with the big boys.

We've done alright so far though, or does winning a CL and a PL not count 🤷
Offline disgraced cake

Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 08:58:25 pm
Curious whether Carvalho would be a midfielder or attacker for us...

It'd be really left field if he was an attacking signing I feel (meaning as part of the forward line) - Of course he wouldn't be replacing Bobby as the false nine or Mane's spot, but I just can't see it being the case. Not to say he can't be moulded into that sort of player like, I'd just guess not.

We're better off in the midfield position right now than we are in the attack, plus he's young and cheap. As I said I think (and hope) we're after two midfielders this summer if a couple are off, and I'd expect one to cost a decent chunk, and another to be a more frugal purchase, someone young with potential and time to grow. That seems to point towards an arrival like Carvalho. If we do make these signings and get them right it could really help set the midfield up going forward.

Similar to two midfielders coming in, I'd expect similar for the attack. A starting quality player who'll cost us a bit, Jota style perhaps and someone for a rotational role, cost effective ala Minamino. It's all massively hypothetical like, we might sign one player like we did last summer but surely not this time around. Contracts may have a big say on incomings. I don't really expect four senior additions, but I'd have to hope at least two come in. We might decide somebody like Kaide Gordon is ready to take on first team responsibilities, that could have a say.
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
He's an Attacking mid that plays on the wings on occasions, no idea why you think we'd convert him into another Harvey Elliott mate.  ;D
Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 03:53:49 pm
Brewster being so bad at Sheff Utd was the final straw really.

Teams now now Liverpool have been getting great money for young players.

Solanke has really came good at Bournemouth though

Not necessarily. It's different circumstances. Harry Wilson ended up flopping at Bournemouth halved his transfer value for example. The market in general was dead the last two summers with very little business about, so it was no longer a seller's market. Losing Edwards certainly won't help either.

Often the players we'd be willing to move on are either injury prone and on big money which is a value killer (Ox/Origi/Keita) and we haven't got a glut of loan players storming The Championship or the Prem (Chelsea always have a few) which always gives you the big sell on (i.e. Brewster).

We'd have hoped Clarkson and Rhys Williams would boss it in The Championship this season. They couldn't get a kick and have been recalled.

We haven't really got any big loans this season working. Glatzel doing decent at Tranmere in League Two, Sepp at Preston, but that's it. Last season for example we had Owiniyu, Grujic and Wilson who were then sold last summer and Brewster the year before. Added to Elliott earning a first team place after a good season at Blackburn. We won't be getting decent money in the summer out of selling players after loans. Our loans have been a dead end this year.

Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Knight

Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:54:17 pm
He's an Attacking mid that plays on the wings on occasions, no idea why you think we'd convert him into another Harvey Elliott mate.  ;D

Wait, there's no way we're buying him as an 8 surely?
Offline royhendo

Carvalho Samie, you say is it another hoax? Ive lost confidence since the weekend.
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline Sarge

Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 08:58:25 pm
Curious whether Carvalho would be a midfielder or attacker for us...

Attacker would be my guess, now that is from the small snippets ive seen of him mind.
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline Sarge

Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 10:16:13 pm
Carvalho Samie, you say is it another hoax? Ive lost confidence since the weekend.

Samie is a hoax.
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline PeterTheRed

Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City will try to sign Endrick when he turns 16 in July.

https://twitter.com/SkySportsNews/status/1486100109242871813
Offline RedSince86

Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:23:30 pm
Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City will try to sign Endrick when he turns 16 in July.

https://twitter.com/SkySportsNews/status/1486100109242871813
He's going to Real from the majority of those comments.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline PeterTheRed

Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 10:33:28 pm
He's going to Real from the majority of those comments.

Maybe. Or maybe he will decide to follow Firmino, Alisson, Fabinho and Pitaluga to LFC ...
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 10:16:13 pm
Carvalho Samie, you say is it another hoax? Ive lost confidence since the weekend.

Believing El Lobo will do that mate.

 I just base it on Pearce openly admitting we're interested. He never does that unless we're close or already signed a player. He's too close to the club for him to be be bullshiting like this.

Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 10:20:57 pm
Samie is a hoax.

This might be true.
Offline vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
I think we maybe underestimate or don't fully understand the dual impact of Edwards (team) finding the right selections (great potential) at the right price coupled with the system, coaching and development of Klopps team. I think both factors are key to our success. They really seem to be able to add massive playing value to the right type of selected talent (Doesnt have to be a finished article or a very high cost acquisition). It is likely Klopps team could have done this more successfully with Werner (for example) after some time to integrate and develop to the system. (and We did seem interested pre-pandemic and before Chelsea jumped in) 
I think we have a high success rate on transfers due to both selection at right potential/price and amazing player development. This is a big differentiator, that clearly gets us more for less outlay. Looking at it another way - I would bet Jota would not shine like he has at say United (great potential, but shit system, structure and development). We really are way overachieving the norm with the set-up we have. As long as we can maintain this, our priority is to identify potential and develop/improve our systems. The financials (constraints?) then can more fit our model and still bring us success.
Offline skipper757

How dare he.  I'm out on Mbappe.

https://twitter.com/KMbappe/status/1486074687838949379

Kylian Mbappé
@KMbappe
ACHRAF HAKIMI.
BEST RB IN THE WORLD.

GOOD NIGHT GUYS. 👋🏽
King Kenny.

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 08:58:25 pm
Curious whether Carvalho would be a midfielder or attacker for us...
He hadn't signed yet.
Offline PeterTheRed

Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 08:58:25 pm
Curious whether Carvalho would be a midfielder or attacker for us...

A false 9, I suppose ...
Offline phoenician

I thought the same as Samie regarding Pearce & the potential Carvalho signing.

He doesn't tend to write articles about possible signings unless there's some substance (subscription required):

https://theathletic.com/3082148/2022/01/21/fabio-carvalhos-future-fulham-liverpool-and-a-free-scoring-prodigy-managed-by-his-family/
Offline Barefoot Doctor

If were taking Carvalhos signing as a given because Pearce is talking about the possibility, then I look forward to seeing how he lines up with Jarrod Bowen next season  ;)

Seriously though, I think when journos have our interested confirmed in a player by the club - as seems to be the case with Carvalho - then theyre bound to talk about it a lot. Sarr was mentioned tons last summer because he was the only name the club seemed willing to confirm as an attacking target (and some would argue it was a smokescreen, although I dont subscribe to that).

FWIW I think the Carvalho stuff sounds solid but I wouldnt be assuming its a done deal yet.
Offline PeterTheRed

Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:35:45 am
If were taking Carvalhos signing as a given because Pearce is talking about the possibility, then I look forward to seeing how he lines up with Jarrod Bowen next season  ;)

Seriously though, I think when journos have our interested confirmed in a player by the club - as seems to be the case with Carvalho - then theyre bound to talk about it a lot. Sarr was mentioned tons last summer because he was the only name the club seemed willing to confirm as an attacking target (and some would argue it was a smokescreen, although I dont subscribe to that).

FWIW I think the Carvalho stuff sounds solid but I wouldnt be assuming its a done deal yet.

Since Carvalho is out of contract in the summer, I assume that we have some sort of an agreement with him and his family, since Pearce is talking openly about it. Still, nothing can be official at this stage, so we better leave it as it is. I like the kid, and I think that he has something of Coutinho to his game, and I will be pleased if he indeed join us in the summer ...
Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 01:01:09 pm
There was another rumour we started by Jersey and lfsea, my fellow transfer mods in 2013. Just when it was announced we were close to signing Coutinho they started a few Twitter rumours that Spurs had hijacked the deal at the last minute (it was around the time they were signing a lot of our targets). They definitely reeled a few in, including Spurs fans.

Happy, more innocent days ;D
Offline RedG13

Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:52:14 pm
A false 9, I suppose ...
Feels like he could be play false 9, Elliott spot or Mane role.
Offline AmanShah21

Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:54:17 pm
He's an Attacking mid that plays on the wings on occasions, no idea why you think we'd convert him into another Harvey Elliott mate.  ;D

We converted Harvey because he didnt have enough pace. This Carvalho kid seems to be quite quick in comparison but I have only seen him on youtube so cant be sure, but essentially what we lack on our wings is another pacy option behind Sadio/Mo because Jota is great but he is not the quickest either.
Offline jckliew

Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:23:30 pm
Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City will try to sign Endrick when he turns 16 in July.

https://twitter.com/SkySportsNews/status/1486100109242871813
15 year old?  Right!  LOL
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline jckliew

Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 04:09:42 am
We converted Harvey because he didnt have enough pace. This Carvalho kid seems to be quite quick in comparison but I have only seen him on youtube so cant be sure, but essentially what we lack on our wings is another pacy option behind Sadio/Mo because Jota is great but he is not the quickest either.
The Carvalho kid plays like Sturridge. Fast and pacy and a finisher too! 
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline AmanShah21

Quote from: jckliew on Today at 04:19:31 am
15 year old?  Right!  LOL
.
Cant sign him until 2024. Only City could through one of their other clubs, i think they have a brazilian club, but not an option for us.
Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:23:30 pm
Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City will try to sign Endrick when he turns 16 in July.

https://twitter.com/SkySportsNews/status/1486100109242871813

It's been a while since we've been in for a 'generational talent' as that article puts it. I'm in.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.
