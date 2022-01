Fucking hell Peter it was a pretty obvious wind up, you don't have to argue its merits



Here, enjoy yourself



I promised Roy not to discuss Mbappe until we actually sign him. Anyway, it would be nice to have some transfer discussion apart from the usual "We are doomed", "We are broke" and "We will need to sell players to give Salah a new contract" shite. Transfer talk used to be fun, before the bitching and moaning drama queens took over