LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

JasonF

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #13360 on: Today at 04:54:12 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:43:26 pm
Sure, but the wages for those players were so ridiculous because they were given them because of the incredibly high wage ceiling caused by Messi being on crazy money.

This is worth a read on Barca's finances: https://www.ft.com/content/c2c8565a-e282-481c-8897-0530b0c81bce
No paywall version here: https://archive.ph/ylD02

By all accounts they were throwing around silly offers for wages, more than the players and agents expected.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #13361 on: Today at 04:57:01 pm
Quote from: wige on Today at 04:50:52 pm
Of course they do. People talk about salaries and bonuses with friends and close colleagues in every line of work. There was an article over the weekend about Ashley Cole where you could see that some players were actively boasting about their earnings during a game as a way to wind people up.

I suppose there are idiots in every line of work, but usually people don't know what exactly are their colleagues earning, especially not about the bonuses their colleagues are not getting ...
A-Bomb

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #13362 on: Today at 05:03:08 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 04:57:01 pm
I suppose there are idiots in every line of work, but usually people don't know what exactly are their colleagues earning, especially not about the bonuses their colleagues are not getting ...

Yes they do i can assure you, i've seen and heard it plenty of times.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #13363 on: Today at 05:07:19 pm
Is Tchouameni the right type for what we need? Read a good profile on him in the Athletic and there's some conflict on where his best position.

He has incredible ability to recover balls  you dont know how he does it, grins Poyet, his old boss at Bordeaux. Indeed, no player has made more interceptions per 1,000 opposition touches in Ligue 1 this season, prompting team-mates to nickname him TchouaNgolo due to the similarities with Kante, his France team-mate.

Monaco see him as a dominant No 6, as Mitchell puts it  Hes well-rounded for such a young man but hes at his best controlling games through the middle with his physicality.

But Poyet offers a different take. He has seen first-hand how dangerous his former charge can be in the final third.

I like him a little bit more forward, arriving in the box, because I think hes got goals in him too, says the Uruguayan, a goalscoring midfielder in his playing days for Chelsea, Tottenham and Argentinas River Plate. I know he feels very confident in front of the defence. He feels that position belongs to him. But he can easily do a box-to-box role and score six or seven goals a season.

My assumption is we'd look to predominantly use him as a box-to-box midfielder, but he's obviously capable of stepping in for Fabinho too. Just wonder if we'd maybe be better off with someone more progressive. Guimaraes, by contrast, seems to be a bit more forward-thinking while still being good defensively.
tubby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #13364 on: Today at 05:08:30 pm
He looks like a Keita replacement to me.  Bigger, quicker and hopefully more robust if we get him.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #13365 on: Today at 05:09:41 pm
Quote from: wige on Today at 04:53:20 pm
Genuinely one of the most insane posts I've seen from you. Which makes it remarkable.

So, you think that we will have to increase the wages of our entire team, if we give Salah what he wants?
