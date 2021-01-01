Quote

He has incredible ability to recover balls  you dont know how he does it, grins Poyet, his old boss at Bordeaux. Indeed, no player has made more interceptions per 1,000 opposition touches in Ligue 1 this season, prompting team-mates to nickname him TchouaNgolo due to the similarities with Kante, his France team-mate.



Monaco see him as a dominant No 6, as Mitchell puts it  Hes well-rounded for such a young man but hes at his best controlling games through the middle with his physicality.



But Poyet offers a different take. He has seen first-hand how dangerous his former charge can be in the final third.



I like him a little bit more forward, arriving in the box, because I think hes got goals in him too, says the Uruguayan, a goalscoring midfielder in his playing days for Chelsea, Tottenham and Argentinas River Plate. I know he feels very confident in front of the defence. He feels that position belongs to him. But he can easily do a box-to-box role and score six or seven goals a season.

Is Tchouameni the right type for what we need? Read a good profile on him in the Athletic and there's some conflict on where his best position.My assumption is we'd look to predominantly use him as a box-to-box midfielder, but he's obviously capable of stepping in for Fabinho too. Just wonder if we'd maybe be better off with someone more progressive. Guimaraes, by contrast, seems to be a bit more forward-thinking while still being good defensively.