Is Tchouameni the right type for what we need? Read a good profile on him in the Athletic and there's some conflict on where his best position.
He has incredible ability to recover balls you dont know how he does it, grins Poyet, his old boss at Bordeaux. Indeed, no player has made more interceptions per 1,000 opposition touches in Ligue 1 this season, prompting team-mates to nickname him TchouaNgolo due to the similarities with Kante, his France team-mate.
Monaco see him as a dominant No 6, as Mitchell puts it Hes well-rounded for such a young man but hes at his best controlling games through the middle with his physicality.
But Poyet offers a different take. He has seen first-hand how dangerous his former charge can be in the final third.
I like him a little bit more forward, arriving in the box, because I think hes got goals in him too, says the Uruguayan, a goalscoring midfielder in his playing days for Chelsea, Tottenham and Argentinas River Plate. I know he feels very confident in front of the defence. He feels that position belongs to him. But he can easily do a box-to-box role and score six or seven goals a season.
My assumption is we'd look to predominantly use him as a box-to-box midfielder, but he's obviously capable of stepping in for Fabinho too. Just wonder if we'd maybe be better off with someone more progressive. Guimaraes, by contrast, seems to be a bit more forward-thinking while still being good defensively.