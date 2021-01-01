Not being funny....but when was that argument made? I dont think I've seen anyone on RAWK arguing that sort of point for 2/3 years.



The argument was made in the summers prior to, and including, the one that Jota was signed in.Whenever a poster would state an opinion referencing the need to bring in a top forward alongside Salah/Mane/Firmino, the counter argument that was constantly thrown about was as he referenced. Namely, who's better than those three that wouldn't cost silly money, and if there was someone that good and available, why would they be happy playing 4th fiddle behind them?Jota has come in and killed that argument. In fact, he was already showing this from within his first few months before injury,There are numerous players out there that can benefit our squad, our starting lineup, provide much needed competition, and are affordable.The question is whether there is a desire to spend, rather than the argument FBF highlighted.Not being funny, but I'm pretty certain you were one of those on that side of the fence.Craig and yourself tend to drift into any bandwagon argument that offers excuses limiting the need to spend FSG cash.