« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 321 322 323 324 325 [326]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 582503 times)

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,227
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13000 on: Yesterday at 10:59:44 pm »
He'd be a great Firmino replacement, his work rate is exceptional.

I wouldn't mind anyone of the 3 of Him, Saka and ESR.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,816
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13001 on: Yesterday at 11:14:14 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:26:51 pm
Thanks Peter, I appreciate that.

 ;D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,204
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13002 on: Yesterday at 11:19:18 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:41:52 pm
James Benge
@jamesbenge
Completely unprompted (he was asked about Chelsea in the final), Jurgen Klopp says: "Martinelli by the way... everybody should remember that name. Outstanding player."

;)

Klopp praised Martinelli a couple of years ago after a match so he obviously has his eye on him.

Doubt if we get him because he'd cost a fortune.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,072
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13003 on: Yesterday at 11:56:03 pm »
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/rhys-williams-recalled-swansea-loan-spell

Most likely going on another loan, or maybe staying as our 5th choice central defender if Phillips is leaving ...
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,014
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13004 on: Yesterday at 11:57:42 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:56:03 pm
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/rhys-williams-recalled-swansea-loan-spell

Most likely going on another loan, or maybe staying as our 5th choice central defender if Phillips is leaving ...

I mean he's played next to no games there so makes complete sense to bring him back. I'd imagine he'll go out again somewhere else.
Logged

Offline BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,193
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13005 on: Today at 01:35:19 am »
Nkunku has been mentioned that many times we are 100% not signing him.
Logged

Online Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,619
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13006 on: Today at 07:31:17 am »
One thing I noticed last night is that Martinelli looks like hes bulked up a lot the last couple of years. Hes far from the finished product, but physically he is very much a Klopp muscles in all the right places type of player now. Plus he qualifies as a homegrown player too.

Think hes sort of in that place though where hes not experienced or competent enough to go for a high fee, but his credentials certainly means that Arsenal will not let him go for cheap. But Id take him over Saka to be honest. Sentiment wise, I just prefer to think we are buying a potential Mane replacement rather than Salah, and prefer not to have another England talent that will be mentally scarred for life by playing for Liverpool.
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,544
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13007 on: Today at 07:59:12 am »
We just test Arsenal with Martinelli. They might want a ridiculous price but he'd suit us.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 321 322 323 324 325 [326]   Go Up
« previous next »
 