Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 02:48:13 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 02:43:53 pm
Looks like it! A two for the price of one deal with Raphinha!

Bog of.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 02:49:14 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 02:54:07 pm
I'm all in on Tchoumeni now that I've heard he's named after one of Rome's greatest emperors. We already have a Emperor Constantine, Emperor Isaac, King James and the poet Virgil.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 02:59:56 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:22:12 pm
Thats football supporters though isn't it. There were probably people on Bournemouth forums going 'My mate says Ibe is even better than Sterling'

Definitely a good young player, I'm not sure he's ready to be 5th choice at Liverpool just yet though. There'd be ructions if he was our only attacking depth signing whilst the likes of Nkunku went elsewhere.

Dont think we would go for an attacking 5 that included Nkunku, Jota, Firmino, Mane and Salah. Probably one option of that high profile too many.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 03:00:18 pm
Quote from: scatman on Today at 02:54:07 pm
I'm all in on Tchoumeni now that I've heard he's named after one of Rome's greatest emperors. We already have a Emperor Constantine, Emperor Isaac, King James and the poet Virgil.

Although Adrian has had mishaps organising a wall.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 03:00:58 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:49:14 pm
a bog of what?

Buy One Get One Free.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 03:02:02 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 03:00:58 pm
Buy One Get One Free.
Michael Edwards' last master stroke for us?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 03:13:50 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:59:56 pm
Dont think we would go for an attacking 5 that included Nkunku, Jota, Firmino, Mane and Salah. Probably one option of that high profile too many.

I think we could, especially if one of those five was in the final year of their deal which will almost certainly be the case.

However, I think it might see a reduction in numbers in midfield, with the idea maybe that Nkunku could do the odd bit there. If you had those five, plus say Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Keita, Elliott, Jones plus a new midfielder, that could work. 12 players for 6 spots, and further change a year later when Keitas deal expires and one of Mane/Firmino leave.

Could swap Keita for Ox in that scenario, obviously.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 03:22:16 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:59:56 pm
Dont think we would go for an attacking 5 that included Nkunku, Jota, Firmino, Mane and Salah. Probably one option of that high profile too many.
Depends how much we plan on playing them I guess. If we were happy to go in to games with 4 of them starting or rotating more then could see it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 03:46:53 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:59:56 pm
Dont think we would go for an attacking 5 that included Nkunku, Jota, Firmino, Mane and Salah. Probably one option of that high profile too many.

In this case I think sell one of Mane/ Bobby this summer (alongside Origi and Taki) and bring in three forwards- so Nkunku, another young mid price option (e.g. Adeyemi at £30m) and Carvalho on a free.

Leaves for next season say Mo, Nkunku, Jota, Firmino, *new player, Carvalho and Gordon. Following season Bobby leaves on a free with hopefully Carvalho and Gordon picking up more minutes
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 03:59:28 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 11:16:35 am
In regards  Vlahovic.
Goal numbers in Serie wont translate to the PL. As Lukaku as shown.

That is funny, because some people have said the same about a certain Egyptian ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 04:00:03 pm
El Ghazi is shit to be fair mate.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 04:03:06 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:59:56 pm
Dont think we would go for an attacking 5 that included Nkunku, Jota, Firmino, Mane and Salah. Probably one option of that high profile too many.

Quite the opposite. Such an attacking setup would allow us to manage the playing time of Salah, Mane and Firmino, and would prolong their career at the top level for a season or two ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 05:07:23 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:00:03 pm
El Ghazi is shit to be fair mate.
And Dutch
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 05:16:36 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 07:38:50 pm
It's a shame that the Transfer Forum is closed, because there we could find my posts from June 2008 suggesting we sign a young wide forward from Ajax called Luis Suarez for the left-sided attacking position, and a post from July 2008 suggesting we sign a young striker from Palermo called Edinson Cavani, as a replacement for the departing Crouch, our backup striker. No matter how many computer analysis you make, you will never manage to beat that  ;)

Would that mean I would have to ban you as a previously banned user?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 05:24:29 pm
Quote from: SP on Today at 05:16:36 pm
Would that mean I would have to ban you as a previously banned user?

 :lmao

Would he notice between the 28 hours of games he watches a day is the real question?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 05:29:49 pm
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 05:24:29 pm
:lmao

Would he notice between the 28 hours of games he watches a day is the real question?

It's amazing he's not been snapped up by now after single-headedly discovering Torres, Suarez, Cavani etc. We're lucky to have him. FC Skopje must have some scouting team to have overlooked him all this time ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 05:30:11 pm
Quote from: SP on Today at 05:16:36 pm
Would that mean I would have to ban you as a previously banned user?

You cannot kill what cannot die.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 05:46:51 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:30:11 pm
You cannot kill what cannot die.

Prob already has his next 5 accounts registered and slowly building a back story which somehow involves them watching every game in the top 5 in leagues in every country in Europe.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 06:02:06 pm
Quote from: SP on Today at 05:16:36 pm
Would that mean I would have to ban you as a previously banned user?

Mate, you have already banned me a lot of times. If that makes some RAWK posters happy, ban me again. I will still love the place, and continue to read it. There are still some great posters left ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 06:08:46 pm
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 05:24:29 pm
:lmao

Would he notice between the 28 hours of games he watches a day is the real question?

It's been a long time since I've watched more than 1 game per day. Since my wife got ill, my duties at home increased. Luckily, she is much better now, so I can catch a game per day :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 06:11:49 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 06:02:06 pm
Mate, you have already banned me a lot of times. If that makes some RAWK posters happy, ban me again. I will still love the place, and continue to read it. There are still some great posters left ...

A lot of times :lmao

I hope you stay thus time ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 06:12:42 pm
You ain't getting banned Mac...this time.  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 06:14:02 pm
Quote from: SP on Today at 05:16:36 pm
Would that mean I would have to ban you as a previously banned user?

;D
