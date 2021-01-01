In regards Vlahovic.

Goal numbers in Serie wont translate to the PL. As Lukaku as shown.



Would he be a better #9 for us than Jota I dont think so.



Lukaku has 118 goals in 266 PL appearances - that's excellent. His Serie A record is even stronger but he was there during his peak, playing for the dominant side in the league. The bulk of his PL goals came for WBA and Everton, then a failing, dysfunctional Utd.I'm not saying that the PL isn't harder to score in, but Lukaku isn't the best example because he's been an elite goalscorer in both leagues. Even this season, in and out of the team, he has a 1 in 3 record.I don't think Vlahovic would suit our current system but he'll score a lot in this league if someone does sign him. He'll stay in Italy though.