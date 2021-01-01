« previous next »
All 3 of our strikeforce have yet to have contract extensions?
Contract expiry
Mo- June 2023
Mane- June 2023
Bob- June 2023
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 07:54:58 am
All 3 of our strikeforce have yet to have contract extensions?
Contract expiry
Mo- June 2023
Mane- June 2023
Bob- June 2023

Haaland
Mbappe
Jota

And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Haaland
Mbappe
Jota

i see a pink elephant yonder!   LOL
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Tchouameni broken hearts in the world, etc.

https://mobile.twitter.com/StatsBomb/status/1483889507502075911



As a pun I will give that a 9/10. A solid start to a Thursday.

Also, I often feel the way a player's name sounds is important as to whether we should sign them.
For example "Salah" sounds like a good Bond villain name. Bobby Firmino sounds like the 3 or 4th character in a Martin Scorsese gangster
epic and as such a player whose first name is Aurelien - will do for me.
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

As a pun I will give that a 9/10. A solid start to a Thursday.

Also, I often feel the way a player's name sounds is important as to whether we should sign them.
For example "Salah" sounds like a good Bond villain name. Bobby Firmino sounds like the 3 or 4th character in a Martin Scorsese gangster
epic and as such a player whose first name is Aurelien - will do for me.

Do we want to get rid of Bobby? Fir Mi? No.

His game is not based on pace, it's the Müller thing of being a Raumdeuter; seeing the spaces others don't. More than anything else, though, he gets the pure 'joy' of football and transmits it to all of us. I think Soldado is somewhere in the middle of the Atlantic ocean right now because he's still running after Bobby Dazzler sent him the wrong way.
Do we want to get rid of Bobby? Fir Mi? No.

His game is not based on pace, it's the Müller thing of being a Raumdeuter; seeing the spaces others don't. More than anything else, though, he gets the pure 'joy' of football and transmits it to all of us. I think Soldado is somewhere in the middle of the Atlantic ocean right now because he's still running after Bobby Dazzler sent him the wrong way.

I like your post even though (and especially because) it has almost nothing to do with mine. I like Bobby too and think it would be a decent plan for him to see out his contract until the end with us. I don't see us extending his contract and not sure anyone comes in with a big enough transfer fee to make that happen, not even sure what that figure would be.
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Liverpool are stepping up their pursuit of Fulham star Fabio Carvalho after chief scout Barry Hunter watched him in action last weekend against Bristol City. #LFC #FFC

« Reply #12927 on: Today at 10:11:34 am »
Wasn't he at Man City before us. Pretty sure he's been here since Rodgers was in charge.

This kid scored 2 cracking goals against Birmingham City yesterday.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:42:33 pm
What's a naive injury? Do we treat it with a dose of cynicism?

Sorry, English is not my first language. I should have said "not that simple" ...
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 12:20:27 am
Those are some pretty good numbers, to be honest for a young striker playing in a crap team.

Most of the all-time greats in PL average around 0.6- 0.65 Goals-per 90. That often can include penalties as well.

You can't compare the numbers for a player playing in Fiorentina with say someone like Jota or Halaand. Jota is has a very high xg because he is playing in a team that creates tonnes of chances. He is playing with Salah, Mane, Bobby and our full-backs. Jota had very similar numbers to Valhaovic at Wolves.

He has basically doubled his expected goals and expected assist numbers since joining us.

Exactly. Imagine Vlahovic with the service of Trent and Robbo from the flanks ...
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:11:34 am
Wasn't he at Man City before us. Pretty sure he's been here since Rodgers was in charge.


Yeah he and Dave Fallows logged back in to the Man City database and found this Carvalho fella an all (love that they did that). :)
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 09:46:58 am
I like your post even though (and especially because) it has almost nothing to do with mine. I like Bobby too and think it would be a decent plan for him to see out his contract until the end with us. I don't see us extending his contract and not sure anyone comes in with a big enough transfer fee to make that happen, not even sure what that figure would be.

I quoted your post because you like a pun and I was really quite pleased with my 'Firmino' one. I will now go and live in a cave as a goat.
In regards  Vlahovic.
Goal numbers in Serie wont translate to the PL. As Lukaku as shown.

Would he be a better #9 for us than Jota I dont think so.
So Ramy just posted a pic on twitter. I think he's trying to say our offer to Salah is laughable.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 11:16:35 am
In regards  Vlahovic.
Goal numbers in Serie wont translate to the PL. As Lukaku as shown.

Would he be a better #9 for us than Jota I dont think so.
Lukaku has 118 goals in 266 PL appearances - that's excellent. His Serie A record is even stronger but he was there during his peak, playing for the dominant side in the league. The bulk of his PL goals came for WBA and Everton, then a failing, dysfunctional Utd.

I'm not saying that the PL isn't harder to score in, but Lukaku isn't the best example because he's been an elite goalscorer in both leagues. Even this season, in and out of the team, he has a 1 in 3 record.

I don't think Vlahovic would suit our current system but he'll score a lot in this league if someone does sign him. He'll stay in Italy though.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:29:15 am
So Ramy just posted a pic on twitter. I think he's trying to say our offer to Salah is laughable.

I'm not in twitter but if you tell him Amir said 'Shut the fuck up Ramy.' He should know what that means.
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:29:15 am
So Ramy just posted a pic on twitter. I think he's trying to say our offer to Salah is laughable.

Why the fuck anyone would try to read anything into it, good or bad, is fucking stupid.

Could just as easily say he's trying to say Salah is happy as a deal has been agreed.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 11:33:54 am
Lukaku has 118 goals in 266 PL appearances - that's excellent. His Serie A record is even stronger but he was there during his peak, playing for the dominant side in the league. The bulk of his PL goals came for WBA and Everton, then a failing, dysfunctional Utd.

I'm not saying that the PL isn't harder to score in, but Lukaku isn't the best example because he's been an elite goalscorer in both leagues. Even this season, in and out of the team, he has a 1 in 3 record.

I don't think Vlahovic would suit our current system but he'll score a lot in this league if someone does sign him. He'll stay in Italy though.
Lukaku has not been a succes at Man Utd or Chelsea yet.

Very good player better than Vlahovic.
You see the numbers Immobile has put up & the amount of goals in Serie A in general.

I just dont think Vlahovic is that special of a talent.
He will be up against far better defenders in the Premier League than in Serie A. Many of them will be  as strong & quick as him.
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:40:27 am
Why the fuck anyone would try to read anything into it, good or bad, is fucking stupid.

Could just as easily say he's trying to say Salah is happy as a deal has been agreed.

Or he's reading him the 'cat bowl' joke from the 'Re: Jokes so bad they're punny' thread on RAWK.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

He is a mad nutter is Salahs agent. Deffo a Trump fan.
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:40:27 am
Why the fuck anyone would try to read anything into it, good or bad, is fucking stupid.

Could just as easily say he's trying to say Salah is happy as a deal has been agreed.

I'm pretty sure it means we haven't even offered him a payrise, and its a one year extension.
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Love the idea of that Carvalho, just like I liked Bowen - it's nice to think we could be the club who finds lads from the lower leagues.
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422
