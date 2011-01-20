Apologies, but that is possibly the most facile response you could have mustered. Address the bloody point mate. Analytics were in their infancy then (so we can't have had the same discussion), and if we had the same data I'm sure it would have revealed that Torres was a top player and under-valued relative to his performance.



Also, you posting nonsense for many years doesn't suddenly make that nonsense more intelligible. You've championed every crap player under the sun for the last decade or so, so looking at longer picture doesn't do you many favours.



Excuse me as I don't want to get dragged into a discussion about this but I'll offer a slightly different point of view which ain't aimed at anyone.Many people think that a great player in one team will perform equally well on another team. They also don't think that a "decent" player who plays for another team could be brilliant for another team.So looking at some past players. Keegan. Who would have thought that a player from Scunthorpe United would one-day be a Ballon d'Or winner? Part of his success was his obvious work-rate that was second to none. He then was paired up with John Toshack and the pair gelled perfectly; each complimenting the other. Would Keegan have been as successful elsewhere? I doubt it. He was bought as a midfield player but Shankly moved him up front and he excelled. He quickly declined when he left for Hamburg. So Keegan was not a superstar when he arrived but through hard work and luck and guidance he became one of the best players we have had. Did Shankly know that Keegan would develop so far? I guess not but he saw enough to be convinced that there was a star in there.Jimmy Case. On paper he was just another player as he came from non-league club South Liverpool. He quickly developed and got onto the first team and played alongside some of the greats. He was not the most gifted player we had but he did his job perfectly and let the other more flamboyant players around him shine. He was part of a very successful team and I would say he would not have been anywhere close to being successful with any other team. Case was not "lucky" and he didn't just find himself on a good team. He worked his socks off to get there and he deserved his medals.Ok so Torres. A "decent" player who really shone when he joined Liverpool. He played as the lone striker and one reason that he was so good was that he and Gerrard played so well together. Would he have been as good anywhere else? Who knows.Lastly, Ian Rush. Was he a great forward or did he turn into one because of the partnership with Dalglish. Both were good players but together they made each other great.My point is that you need a manager who has great vision to see how a decent player could work with another decent player to become a great player. Ok so none of the above were "decent" but all of them were better when they player for Liverpool. They got excellent coaching and they played with others who improved them. Buying players is always a risk and you have to know what your team needs. No amount of analysis would have said that Keegan would turn into the player he was.On the flip side, there are loads of great players who moved to another club and flopped. Did they get shit overnight or were they just a square peg in a round hole?