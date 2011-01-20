More of a summer speculation list but very interesting list.



I wrote the below last year that included reference to Lang:'You're right in that they've been horrible of late at getting young players to resign (as well as some odd purchases from the non-domestic markets); Bakker, Lang, Dest, Sinkgraven, Kristensen etc have probably all been sold at less than market value (Dest maybe not) because their contracts were in less than ideal positions. Some lost for nothing (Bakker) and some for stupidly low fees compared to ability (Lang, Sinkgraven)'I follow Ajax and try to catch highlights of Jong Ajax too, so Lang was one I'd held hope for - explosive, technically good, eye for goal. Then they loaned him to Twente without a sniff of the first team (strange approach for Ajax), then loaned him to Brugge where he was brilliant and then sold him for a paltry fee.He's since got 22 goals and 17 assists in Belgium, is only 22 and also scored in the Champions League and made his Oranje debut. One to keep an eye on, even though the Belgian league is hit and miss. I would say the Belgian league has a better modern record of exports to England than the Eredivisie does though.Bowen continues to be what he is; a fairly busy and effective forward. His numbers and his performances don't scream Liverpool quality to me. Gouiri makes a lot of sense as an alternative to Firmino.Cody Gakpo looks interesting. A lot of hype about him and PSV fans think he's the best player from their academy since Depay. He burst onto the scene as a teenager and has steadily grown his production for the last 3 seasons as PSV have managed his minutes and increased his involvement. 6 goals and 10 assists in 14 games this season, pretty stellar. He's one that really needs to be considered. Capped now for The Netherlands and you'd imagine PSV would want a Malen-sized fee for him. Good defensive stats.Thuram I was high on about 18 months ago, like his team his form has nosedived but there's a player in there. Big, quick, can play across the front three, you just get the feeling he'd become formidable with top class coaching. Hasn't scored this season for a dreadful Gladbach after three consecutive seasons of double digits-goals. Questions over character after on-field spitting incidents. Needs to leave Gladbach. Phenomenal pressing and defensive numbers.Sulemana I've seen very little of, I tend not to watch much Ligue 1 unless I'm looking at a particular player - in this instance I was looking at Doku and this lad caught the eye early season. Rapid and direct, he's a nightmare to defend but showcases poor decision making, the curse of a lot of young attackers. Made an unbelievable start to the season with 4 goals and 2 assists in his first 5 games, but only has one goal contribution in the 17 matches he's played since. Still only 19, way off being ready for a big move.