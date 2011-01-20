« previous next »
It's a worry. But he's been scoring for fun in Europe too. Havertz, Werner and Sancho have all been flops thus far though. Keita not as good as we thought so I get the concern.

Nkunku has been mostly scoring against small teams though. Like Man City.
It's a worry. But he's been scoring for fun in Europe too. Havertz, Werner and Sancho have all been flops thus far though. Keita not as good as we thought so I get the concern.

It's more the style of the Bundesliga. A lot of teams have little interest in defending and even if they are willing they're just not very good at it. Bayern are the only team that don't ship more than a goal a game and they're not exactly watertight. If you're an attacker wanting to build or even rebuild a reputation it's a no brainer league. If you've got a bit about you you should be able to do damage with all the real estate you can find on the pitch.
It's a worry. But he's been scoring for fun in Europe too. Havertz, Werner and Sancho have all been flops thus far though. Keita not as good as we thought so I get the concern.

Would we think the same of Havertz, Werner or Sancho if they'd come to Liverpool and been managed by Klopp? Think we're too quick to assume that if a player has a bad time at a club, that the situation would have been the same regardless of where they went. I'd wager that if we got Werner last summer, he'd be seen in a totally different light. Instead, the likes of Havertz, Werner and Sancho have had to deal with working under Lampard and Ole after making the move. Would also point out that Havertz and Werner were starters in a CL-winning side, which suggests they've not been total flops - and that they've suffered from Chelsea's ability to just go out and spend an absolute fortune on Lukaku (who, funnily enough, is struggling - is that because he's a flop or is it just not the right fit for him?)
It's a worry. But he's been scoring for fun in Europe too. Havertz, Werner and Sancho have all been flops thus far though. Keita not as good as we thought so I get the concern.

Havertz looks light-weight in our league. Werner, yes, he would have benefitted from Klopp's tutulage on arriving in the box at the right time. He finishing now looks pretty poor. Sancho - the same, Klopp would have moulded him but United had no real structure and style.

Overall, it depends on the player. In his day Bobby Firmino was voted second best player in the Bundasliga, all about attributes and how we can use them really.
What?  Look. FSG are first and foremost business men. American ones.
They are not going to risk spending too much when they know Klopp will be leaving in 2 years ,which is pretty soon.
The next manager will require funding of transfers of new players for their own style of management and plying systems.

In the meantime, if Liverpool can qualify for the CL, which they should with the present players, FSG will have achieved their financial goals for the next step. If they do win the CL or PL in that time, their stock will go up.
Meanwhile, it is about managing the risk of falling away and spending.

Logical points against this batshit crazy theory:

- Klopp might extend his stay, something that is more likely to happen if he is allowed to bring in players and spend money.
- Attracting a high quality replacement is more likely if you're leaving behind a good squad.
- We have a setup which means that Klopp's replacement should follow the same philosophy, meaning he will be able to and want to work with the players left behind.
- Rodgers was allowed to spend a shit load of money just 3 months before being sacked.
;D
Or "I wonder why they....." instead of the the absolute certainty of "They should have...."
Plus he only scores pace goals
As well as Jarrod Bowen, Marcus Thuram and Noa Lang, Amine Gouiri, Christopher Nkunku, Cody Gakpo and Kamaldeen Sulemana tick many of Liverpools boxes; young, hungry, dynamic and with a high ceiling.

[@TheAthleticUK]
why are they telling everyone our targets!!!

Edwards clearly doesn't give an F as he's leaving. Just spilling laptop secrets everywhere.
I am pretty sure their writers just spent an hour on LFC twitter to come up with that list.
Made up names some of those. Never heard of a Jarrod Bowen.
I wrote the below last year that included reference to Lang:

'You're right in that they've been horrible of late at getting young players to resign (as well as some odd purchases from the non-domestic markets); Bakker, Lang, Dest, Sinkgraven, Kristensen etc have probably all been sold at less than market value (Dest maybe not) because their contracts were in less than ideal positions. Some lost for nothing (Bakker) and some for stupidly low fees compared to ability (Lang, Sinkgraven)'

I follow Ajax and try to catch highlights of Jong Ajax too, so Lang was one I'd held hope for - explosive, technically good, eye for goal. Then they loaned him to Twente without a sniff of the first team (strange approach for Ajax), then loaned him to Brugge where he was brilliant and then sold him for a paltry fee.

He's since got 22 goals and 17 assists in Belgium, is only 22 and also scored in the Champions League and made his Oranje debut. One to keep an eye on, even though the Belgian league is hit and miss. I would say the Belgian league has a better modern record of exports to England than the Eredivisie does though.

Bowen continues to be what he is; a fairly busy and effective forward. His numbers and his performances don't scream Liverpool quality to me. Gouiri makes a lot of sense as an alternative to Firmino.

Cody Gakpo looks interesting. A lot of hype about him and PSV fans think he's the best player from their academy since Depay. He burst onto the scene as a teenager and has steadily grown his production for the last 3 seasons as PSV have managed his minutes and increased his involvement. 6 goals and 10 assists in 14 games this season, pretty stellar. He's one that really needs to be considered. Capped now for The Netherlands and you'd imagine PSV would want a Malen-sized fee for him. Good defensive stats.

Thuram I was high on about 18 months ago, like his team his form has nosedived but there's a player in there. Big, quick, can play across the front three, you just get the feeling he'd become formidable with top class coaching. Hasn't scored this season for a dreadful Gladbach after three consecutive seasons of double digits-goals. Questions over character after on-field spitting incidents. Needs to leave Gladbach. Phenomenal pressing and defensive numbers.

Sulemana I've seen very little of, I tend not to watch much Ligue 1 unless I'm looking at a particular player - in this instance I was looking at Doku and this lad caught the eye early season. Rapid and direct, he's a nightmare to defend but showcases poor decision making, the curse of a lot of young attackers. Made an unbelievable start to the season with 4 goals and 2 assists in his first 5 games, but only has one goal contribution in the 17 matches he's played since. Still only 19, way off being ready for a big move.
Obviously I can't predict the future and I'll probably be wrong.  But as much as you whine about the club having no money we're more a victim of almost every club on the continent having no money than anything else as far as why this situation may come to pass.

Why would we be in a worse situation than any other club in terms of that? Surely if we put several players on the market then they would be wanted. Maybe not at the price we want but at some price?

Or have we been guilty of managing this situation terribly badly?
I'll bang this drum again - we and everyone knows he's a PL player for sure for a lower half team. But no one wants to offer us the 15 m we are asking because they hope that we will become desperate on Jan. 31 to take anything rather than continuing to pay decent wages for a player that will likely not feature again this season.

It's a game of chicken.
Would like to see a Kaide, Lang partnership in the future.
little patch of heaven, that...
Its interesting they describe that list as young and with high ceilings.

Bowen is 25. Hes not that young and he cant be that far off his ceiling already unless he does a Salah and goes up several levels very quickly.

I didnt realise Nukunku was 24. Thought he was around 21.
Our boxes include  young, hungry and dynamic
Unlike other clubs whose look for old, content and sluggish
No wonder our recruitment is revered throughout football
He will cost a lot but we do need to pay a bit to improve our attacking options.

That list by The Atletic consists of playes bar Bowen who we dont know are good enough for the PL.
Raphinha we know he is.
Not keen on Thuram. Dont want somebody who spits at opponents at the club. Kabak did it and I didnt want him either. Disgusting behaviour.
Our boxes include  young, hungry and dynamic
Unlike other clubs whose look for old, content and sluggish
No wonder our recruitment is revered throughout football

Everton and United have been taking this approach for a few years :lmao
I don't know if it's anywhere in writing or if Klopp/Edwards have ever said it, but the whole 'top 5 leagues' thing generally seems to be true, as in we'll only spend big money on a player if they've performed in one of those leagues. It can be a really prohibiting thing that, down the line especially financially. I seem to remember Liverpool first being linked with Jonathan David when he left Belgium to go to France, those behind the scenes seemingly all beware of his talent. It may have been something of a gamble then, but if you want him now, what is it? 60 million? Something like that anyway.

Of those names mentioned I can certainly see interest in someone like Nkunku. Do we see him as a goalscoring midfielder? I assume with those goals this season he hast o be playing further up the field?
 :lmao

But if true, then football really is fucked
yes.

oh - you mean someone who posts on RAWK? erm - no.
I like him but there's definitely a limit as to what I'd like to see us spend on him. Same with Raphinia too. Fair play if the former takes that loser Moyes into the Champions League though.
I don't really get the appeal.

He's really expensive, not a particularly fast or versatile forward, and doesn't do much except score goals (many of which are penalties). We haven't played with a typical #9 since 2014/2015 and I doubt we are going to change it up at this point.

Not to be arrogant, but there's a reason teams like Arsenal and Spurs are strongly linked to him.

Or have we been guilty of managing this situation terribly badly?

I think you're just naturally a glass half empty type of person. What clubs are we in a worse off situation exactly and what makes you think that? Worst case is they leave for a free in 18 months while still giving their all to LFC in the meantime, same as Gini. That situation didn't prevent anything from happening as far as I'm aware.

You keep focusing as well on the club while completely ignoring the player has to agree as well. I don't doubt that we couldn't move Firmino to Burnley or almost any non-CL team for £20m or so but why would he do that?
You keep focusing as well on the club while completely ignoring the player has to agree as well. I don't doubt that we couldn't move Firmino to Burnley or almost any non-CL team for £20m or so but why would he do that?

We have already established that we are short of money and that we buy from what we make. Gini is one thing, having 3 of our first choice forward leave in one summer and for free to me raises questions as to where we get the money to replace them (considering the wages of 3 forwards are hardly going to be less than half) and from a footballing sense how we can expect them to ‘gel’ straight away.

Plus I think that if we put Mane and Salah on sale for not a huge amount, then teams like Burnley dont come knocking but better ones do.
I don't know if it's anywhere in writing or if Klopp/Edwards have ever said it, but the whole 'top 5 leagues' thing generally seems to be true, as in we'll only spend big money on a player if they've performed in one of those leagues. It can be a really prohibiting thing that, down the line especially financially. I seem to remember Liverpool first being linked with Jonathan David when he left Belgium to go to France, those behind the scenes seemingly all beware of his talent. It may have been something of a gamble then, but if you want him now, what is it? 60 million? Something like that anyway.

Of those names mentioned I can certainly see interest in someone like Nkunku. Do we see him as a goalscoring midfielder? I assume with those goals this season he hast o be playing further up the field?

We couldn't afford Bowen last summer let alone now.

The Premier League is always going to be a difficult market to shop in.
Plus I think that if we put Mane and Salah on sale for not a huge amount, then teams like Burnley dont come knocking but better ones do.

Do you sit and ever think about how the other 99% of clubs are even able to exist with statements like this? Or do you truly think the money the club makes goes into some type of mysterious vortex that only affects LFC and nobody else? As far as the wages, so every team that we would recruit from pay their players the same or more wages already? Our 5th highest wage bill in world football is just not really true?

As far as other teams, which better ones are we talking about where the player would agree?
Can't afford Bowen   :o

How much are West Ham trying to rip off other teams for  ???
Could you imagine a world where Jack Grealish actually moving for 100 million pounds?

Think we are going into a world where Bosman signings will become the new norm, and more and more high end players simply running down their contracts to move on. Think this is a reason why we moved the last couple of years to shore up contracts at the cost of major transfers.
I would imagine theyd be asking for around £60-65m, theyd probably deal at maybe £10m under that value.
Probably because we are not looking at a striker of that type. Despite many people at these boards dismissing him, he will be a massive success in the Premier League. A Torres of 2007 waiting to happen ...
