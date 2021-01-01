« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 312 313 314 315 316 [317]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 562739 times)

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,683
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12640 on: Today at 07:03:46 pm »
Watched some of Raphina today (multi screen as we werent on tv!) - he's a class act.
Needs to watch his shooting locations a bit but that could be coached out of him and he'd have more options with us but he's quality.
We're obviously only signing him if Salah leaves but I can't see why we wouldn't go for him if he did
Logged

Online FowlerLegend

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 694
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12641 on: Today at 07:17:02 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:49:22 pm
hes 20, not exactly damning that he wasnt in the first 11 of one of the best teams in the league every week last season, considering the other midfielders available.

Klopp only speaks out when he thinks it will have a positive effect, Jones should take a bit of a public boot up the backside as a compliment really as he likely has the mental fortitude to deal with it.  Hopefully he steps up. 2nd half was for sure a positive enough sign.
I was talking about this season (before his absence of availability for games).
The point was that Klopp clearly thinks he needs a kick up the backside. I am sure it is designed to have a positive impact on him.
It is just a bit unusual for Klopp to be so pointed in his comments about a player especially considering he is only 20/21.
Will be interesting to see how it develops.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,564
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12642 on: Today at 07:27:28 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:49:22 pm
hes 20, not exactly damning that he wasnt in the first 11 of one of the best teams in the league every week last season, considering the other midfielders available.

Klopp only speaks out when he thinks it will have a positive effect, Jones should take a bit of a public boot up the backside as a compliment really as he likely has the mental fortitude to deal with it.  Hopefully he steps up. 2nd half was for sure a positive enough sign.

At the same time though it was Elliot who was given the nod to start this season in midfield rather than Jones (or others).
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,500
  • Follow the gourd
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12643 on: Today at 07:29:10 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:27:28 pm
At the same time though it was Elliot who was given the nod to start this season in midfield rather than Jones (or others).
Jones has predominantly been played on the left of the midfield three though.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."
Pages: 1 ... 312 313 314 315 316 [317]   Go Up
« previous next »
 