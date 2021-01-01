hes 20, not exactly damning that he wasnt in the first 11 of one of the best teams in the league every week last season, considering the other midfielders available.



Klopp only speaks out when he thinks it will have a positive effect, Jones should take a bit of a public boot up the backside as a compliment really as he likely has the mental fortitude to deal with it. Hopefully he steps up. 2nd half was for sure a positive enough sign.



I was talking about this season (before his absence of availability for games).The point was that Klopp clearly thinks he needs a kick up the backside. I am sure it is designed to have a positive impact on him.It is just a bit unusual for Klopp to be so pointed in his comments about a player especially considering he is only 20/21.Will be interesting to see how it develops.