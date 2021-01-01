« previous next »
We have good young players we need a couple of first 18 players to be honest.
ideally we do but they cost 40m minimum.

Not sure we have the money to spend 80m+ & renew Salah's contract.
Because we clearly need another forward as well.
Yes i agree and truth be known none of us have a scooby what funding is/will be available. But i do think a couple will come in this Summer.
Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,792
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Raising it as he has scored and assisted for Villa but I've been really impressed by Jacob Ramsay everytime I've seen him. Looks a very talented 20 year old and would be a good number 8 option for us, probably cost a lot though
Hes like a carbon copy of Jones, but I think he is a bit more proactive in the oppositions half, Jones seems to play within himself at times.

Hell probably end up at City or somewhere like that, we dont need another young midfield prospect.
Think Ramsay is more dynamic then Curtis but Curtis is more skilful and technical. Both are outstanding talents. Would love Ramsay here
Jones is more skilful but at the moment he doesnt really show it, over the last few games Ive seen from Ramsey he tends to drive at defences more, showcase his dribbling and quick touches a bit more than Jones who has become very much pass first.
Problem is there's players Klopp doesn't really trust but he isn't ruthless enough in moving them on to allow us to bring someone else, or more to the point we just can't shift them, at least not for what we'd want.

If we sold Ox, Keita, Origi and Minamino and signed one quality midfielder and forward that Klopp did trust - and with good fitness records -  then the squad would be stronger although lighter. I love Origi but this was the month we needed the back up forward for and he's injured.

Problem is there's players Klopp doesn't really trust but he isn't ruthless enough in moving them on to allow us to bring someone else, or more to the point we just can't shift them, at least not for what we'd want.

If we sold Ox, Keita, Origi and Minamino and signed one quality midfielder and forward that Klopp did trust - and with good fitness records -  then the squad would be stronger although lighter. I love Origi but this was the month we needed the back up forward for and he's injured.

And you know this to be true how?
Team selections, subs, players that are still here. It's not difficult to work out which players are more trusted and which ones are used sparingly. How many times has Keita been benched or hauled off at half time?

Ox was kept on this season but Elliot started the season over him in midfield. He's been available all season but made 6 PL starts despite a midfield injury crisis.

If Gini was still here he'd have started most of the games like he did over the same players last season.
The difference between us and City isnt the size of squads its the quality in one key area of the teammidfieldthey can rotate like for like in midfield with no drop off in quality and we simply cant do that.
Team selections, subs, players that are still here. It's not difficult to work out which players are more trusted and which ones are used sparingly. How many times has Keita been benched or hauled off at half time?

Ox was kept on this season but Elliot started the season over him in midfield. He's been available all season but made 6 PL starts despite a midfield injury crisis.

If Gini was still here he'd have started most of the games.

Well Gini is not here so move on, you said that Klopp isn't ruthless enough, your words, I bet you that you are wrong.
Disagree, City can make as many changes as they like bar maybe keeper. They have 23/25 top class players and thats all down to oil money plus a top coach, not many clubs can afford that many quality players in a squad. They have spend in the region of 300m on FBs ffs.
Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,539
