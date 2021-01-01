Yes, thats the point. They dont play because they are not trusted for whatever reason. Not because we lack options but because either Klopp doesnt trust them or either they are always injured.



Problem is there's players Klopp doesn't really trust but he isn't ruthless enough in moving them on to allow us to bring someone else, or more to the point we just can't shift them, at least not for what we'd want.If we sold Ox, Keita, Origi and Minamino and signed one quality midfielder and forward that Klopp did trust - and with good fitness records - then the squad would be stronger although lighter. I love Origi but this was the month we needed the back up forward for and he's injured.