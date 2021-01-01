« previous next »
That's prudent from their business perspective. But AFAIK none of that spending counts towards FFP.

It has nothing to do with FFP. We are being run like a business, and being run well. We as fans want to win titles every season, of course. FSG, on the other hand, are building a club that will be competitive with Man City, Chelsea and Newcastle for the next 20 years. In case you have missed it, Man Utd and Arsenal have already lost that battle, and only 20 years ago they were the members of the Big 3 with LFC ...
How would Ndombele go in our midfield? Maybe a loan as he's on the outer at Spurs.

Just asking. He was outstanding in a great Lyon team and is has only just turned 25.
Bit of a Pogba, very good technical ability but just doesn't do enough in terms of concentration and application. He SHOULD be one of the most dynamic midfielders in this league but he doesn't apply himself

At his best he's what our midfield needs, strong, creative, combative but he isn't showing it in the premier league
Bit of a Pogba, very good technical ability but just doesn't do enough in terms of concentration and application. He SHOULD be one of the most dynamic midfielders in this league but he doesn't apply himself

At his best he's what our midfield needs, strong, creative, combative but he isn't showing it in the premier league

But if he has all those traits could working with someone like Klopp get him to do that on a regular basis. We could offer someone like AOC or Phillips as a potential swap.
