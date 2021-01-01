« previous next »
In other words--you've removed Gini's minutes and replaced them with Balsa wood!

It's not the first time it's happened (and I'm not including last year's centre half issues either). It's the downside of his appetite for risk and his belief in his group. The upside was the Barca 2nd leg, cos they did it for him big style then (and there are a few more examples of that too).
It's not the first time it's happened (and I'm not including last year's centre half issues either). It's the downside of his appetite for risk and his belief in his group. The upside was the Barca 2nd leg, cos they did it for him big style then (and there are a few more examples of that too).

I do get that and youre absolutely right about the philosophy but the reality is weve persisted with players he doesnt trust or want to play. (Namely Origi Minamino Keita Ox Williams and to an extent Jones) - so he fosters a group mentality but really only trusts 15 or 16
This can obviously work (weve got the trophies to show for it) but the last two years our inability to successfully rotate has cost us

Not an easy problem to solve with the limitations on budget and player movement the last two years but more work should have been done to remedy it this summer
Having the shadow of James Milner starting big games was preventable 
I too like Naby. I like the idea of Naby even more than the reality. That said, please Robbie Fowler he gets back from Africa in one piece, then I'd start him in the majority of games in a row and see what we get from him, let him build up his rhythm. One last blast for him leading up to the crucial summer.
Do you think its down to Klopp or budget or a bit of both?
I get Jürgen likes a trim squad and maybe he just has massive faith in his players but I don't get that he would choose to go with this squad this season. On the one hand he is always looking for marginal gains but on the other he seems oblivious to Naby and Thiago being made of chocolate and Milly being much less effective and also 36. Hendo not being able to do quite what he could either.
He must have known Gini was off and that he had to play him virtually all of last season. His attitude in big games of overlooking Naby, Jones and the Ox also speaks volumes.
Sure, I think he could never have predicted the injury to Elliot but if he is as happy with his squad as he says publically he has a funny way of showing it in practice.
I think he is an optimist, pragmatic, works with what he has and realises the counter-productiveness in talking about what the squad lacks in public but I cannot see how he would be doing what he does if he was genuinely happy with it.
Both. When we've had budget, we've not forced the issue and brought the player in earlier - the two main examples are Keita and Werner, both of whom we could have done earlier (Werner was kiboshed due to a COVID rethink). We did it with Virgil though. So I guess it depends, but they tend heavily towards not doing anything in January.
Mostly because we got stopped from doing the VVD move in the prior summer.
;D yeah exactly.
you honestly think Jürgen Klopp is oblivious to Milners limitations now? I mean last night the only issue for me was that he wasnt subbed half time. Jones not starting 2 games in a few days was expected for me, as he had a long layoff.

I do think he doesnt trust Keita though, and is frustrated that hes not been as coachable as other midfielders (Hendo and Gini being the prime examples of ultra coachable midfielders hes had here), and also the fact hes just not been able to stay fit and be one of those go-to players every coach needs a few of.
No, I don't, that was kind of my point. His actions and his words don't align. He says how happy he is with his squad but keeps going to Milner for the big games.
I agree, I don't think they will do anything in January.
Klopp said didn't he that it doesn't make sense to buy a player in Jan unless he was a player you couldn't get the previous summer or one you intend to buy this.
Hopefully the budget will be there in the summer.
I also hope it isn't sales dependent. The one thing that gives me hope that it won't be is the approach the summer we wanted to buy Van Dijk. From memory early in the window it was known we wanted Van Dijk, Keita and one other way before there were any noises about Coutinho wanting to go
In the end we got Keita and had to wait until the December to get Van Dijk. On that basis the selling of Coutinho had nothing to do with the Van Dijk money and the club always intended to go big that summer regardless of sales.
That or the club knew early that Coutinho would be going to Barcelona and it was all stage managed. Hopefully not!
Don't think it's oblivious as much as the numbers.  We've got Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Keita, Milner, Ox, Curtis, and Harvey in midfield.  Even with Gini gone, that's a lot of players.  Klopp doesn't trust everyone the same amount obviously, but he's got faith in all these players to give them time.  Even given the injury-prone nature of a few of the players, he couldn't have foreseen Harvey's injury for example.  In the end, we had a crazy year last year, and I'd like to think he'd want to have at least a final look and for players to have another shot (in a more "normal" year) to win their places.

Given that Milner's contract is up and that Keita and Ox both have 1 year left in the summer, we might see some more movement now.
