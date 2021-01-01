It's not the first time it's happened (and I'm not including last year's centre half issues either). It's the downside of his appetite for risk and his belief in his group. The upside was the Barca 2nd leg, cos they did it for him big style then (and there are a few more examples of that too).



Do you think its down to Klopp or budget or a bit of both?I get Jürgen likes a trim squad and maybe he just has massive faith in his players but I don't get that he would choose to go with this squad this season. On the one hand he is always looking for marginal gains but on the other he seems oblivious to Naby and Thiago being made of chocolate and Milly being much less effective and also 36. Hendo not being able to do quite what he could either.He must have known Gini was off and that he had to play him virtually all of last season. His attitude in big games of overlooking Naby, Jones and the Ox also speaks volumes.Sure, I think he could never have predicted the injury to Elliot but if he is as happy with his squad as he says publically he has a funny way of showing it in practice.I think he is an optimist, pragmatic, works with what he has and realises the counter-productiveness in talking about what the squad lacks in public but I cannot see how he would be doing what he does if he was genuinely happy with it.