They don't do Januaries as a rule.



See, I agree with you but I don't understand it. It's not like the market is "closed". And it's not like we don't monitor and short-list players in the 12 months PRIOR to every January.There isn't a huge amount of movement but there are talents out there who would move. More like, it is the "Sell to buy" factor. We don't have many buyers for who we are selling sowe have to leave it until the Summer to sort that out.I know a lot of these arguments on there are circular and I don't see in any point it dishing out blame but we seem to be at least 2 players short of what we need. We suspected this in the summer and nearly everyone on here was worried and talking about AfCon then and look here we are; Bobby coming back off an injury, Jota done well desperately needed, Origi- knee injury (Klopp doesn't trust him anyway), Minamino - still doesn't look a good fit in our league.Midfield? It is 2022 and we keep seeing James Milner and Henderson in the same midfield: something has gone wrong there in our long-term planning.I'd say there are no solid links at all from us and I do find it surprising that many just passively accept, "Oh yeah, Liverpool won't bring anyone in". I always thought, as I learned from listening to Rafa Benitez that the market moves, so sometimes you get opportunities and you move. Us just saying No, no no no no and sitting on our hands is a disappointment.