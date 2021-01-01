« previous next »
Online JRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12360 on: Today at 10:02:51 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 09:44:05 am
Not at all. Salah not playing wasn't the reason we didn't win yesterday. The team in general spent 70 minutes not moving the ball quickly, not being direct enough and not making them defend. We shuffled them from side to side which is something we do all too often against low blocks, even with Salah on the pitch. Salah and Mane would provide us with the directness, but they are just world class players that any team would miss. We saw what we needed to do when Ox, Jones and Williams were on the pitch. Drive at them as soon as we get the ball, take them on and get a cross in wide areas. The team missed Salah, but it also missed Mane, it missed Thiago and it missed Keita. It even missed Origi who would have just found a good shot at any chance given.

Trent and Robertson were off form last night, which could be due to any reasons. Another day they put in some great crosses and corners, get shots in when there is space and Arsenal start to panic with the pressure. As it was Arsenal comfortable cleared away ball after ball at the near post, and watched us pass it from the defence out wide and back in again. Better players help, but we need to learn to be more aggressive and direct against a low block like that.
The players we have cannot play against a low block, it has been proven time and time and time again. Regardless of wether Salah stays or not we need more creativity , its so obvious I cant believe some people dont see it.
Online Sheer Magnetism

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12361 on: Today at 10:05:07 am »
Harvey Elliott's clearly been groomed to take that creative place in midfield, we just have to see how we recovers from the injury. In any case, I can't see us spending big on that position, simply because of that.
Online El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12362 on: Today at 10:06:25 am »
We could do with an extra body or two, and some players obviously arent at the level we thought they were. But if youre going to fire off, have the balls to do it at everyone involved in the decision making process.
Online Elzar

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12363 on: Today at 10:08:08 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:02:51 am
The players we have cannot play against a low block, it has been proven time and time and time again. Regardless of wether Salah stays or not we need more creativity , its so obvious I cant believe some people dont see it.

I tend to agree with that, it's not the same point I replied to originally  :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12364 on: Today at 10:09:00 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 10:05:07 am
Harvey Elliott's clearly been groomed to take that creative place in midfield, we just have to see how we recovers from the injury. In any case, I can't see us spending big on that position, simply because of that.

I reckon we will look for an all action midfielder who can do a bit of everything and play ahead of or in place of Fabinho and Henderson, keeping Jones, Elliott and Thiago as our attacking options. Think 2 of Milner, Keita and Ox get moved on.
Online Elzar

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12365 on: Today at 10:23:17 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:09:00 am
I reckon we will look for an all action midfielder who can do a bit of everything and play ahead of or in place of Fabinho and Henderson, keeping Jones, Elliott and Thiago as our attacking options. Think 2 of Milner, Keita and Ox get moved on.


This is pretty much what Keita was meant to be when he signed. We need to get these transfers right now, and by that I mean sign players that are regularly available and ready to come in whenever needed. Far too often we have suffered injuries to our first team players and the squad player that should be stepping in has been injured too.
Online royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12366 on: Today at 10:36:36 am »
There are no links and we won't sign anyone for the first team, is that fair?
Online RyanBabel19

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12367 on: Today at 10:41:02 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:36:36 am
There are no links and we won't sign anyone for the first team, is that fair?

We were never going to. We dont have money and no one appears to be leaving. Even if someone leaves, I reckon the odds of someone being signed are minimal short of maybe a youngster who wont be for the first team
Online royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12368 on: Today at 10:47:21 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 10:41:02 am
Even if someone leaves, I reckon the odds of someone being signed are minimal short of maybe a youngster who wont be for the first team

They don't do Januaries as a rule.
Offline CowboyKangaroo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12369 on: Today at 10:50:36 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:36:36 am
There are no links and we won't sign anyone for the first team, is that fair?

I'm generally of the view that if we are going to sign someone in January, we will know it by the first week. If it isn't extremely clear by that point, its a safe bet we won't. Loan/reactive stuff like Kabak can happen towards the end, but there was a fairly solid link throughout January
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12370 on: Today at 11:06:32 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:02:51 am
The players we have cannot play against a low block, it has been proven time and time and time again. Regardless of wether Salah stays or not we need more creativity , its so obvious I cant believe some people dont see it.

They can though, can't they? Pretty much every team we come up against plays a low block against us, and we're the highest scoring team in the League.

It's just every now and again, we go through ruts, obviously not helped by our two main attackers not playing. And when it does go wrong, it looks horrific.

And in general, playing against a low block of 10 rather than 11 can be difficult, as the opposition just gives up any semblance of trying to attack. Man City took until the 90th minute to breakdown a 10-man Arsenal, and they only managed a dodgy penalty against a 10-man Wolves. Minamino scores his chance yesterday and it would have been very similar to those two matches.
Online MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12371 on: Today at 11:26:38 am »
we  cant play against a low block?
We have 2 games where we struggled against a low block.

So im not sure that is true.
Online MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12372 on: Today at 11:28:53 am »
we really lack pace in attack without Salah & Mane.
Gordon will provide it more so in the future still so young.

But Minamino isnt really good enough. Ox is a midfield player. Jota not lightening quick either more so a great goalscorer

Online [new username under construction]

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12373 on: Today at 11:35:50 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 11:28:53 am
But Minamino isnt really good enough. Ox is a midfield player. Jota not lightening quick either more so a great goalscorer

You could argue Taki needs the game time of course but would have been nice to see Gordon come on and stay wide right and Jota left
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12374 on: Today at 11:41:24 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 11:35:50 am
You could argue Taki needs the game time of course but would have been nice to see Gordon come on and stay wide right and Jota left
No he doesn't. Clearly not good enough for us.
Online [new username under construction]

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12375 on: Today at 11:51:18 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:41:24 am
No he doesn't. Clearly not good enough for us.

I'm not sure he's a left sided attacker though, he's probably not good enough as you say but hard playing out of position
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12376 on: Today at 11:54:46 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 11:51:18 am
I'm not sure he's a left sided attacker though, he's probably not good enough as you say but hard playing out of position
He is slow off the mark, struggles to beat his man and will still get shoved off the ball. We need to stop wasting time on players that are clearly not good enough.
Online MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12377 on: Today at 12:07:08 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 11:35:50 am
You could argue Taki needs the game time of course but would have been nice to see Gordon come on and stay wide right and Jota left
He isnt good enough.
It has been clear for well over a year.

Physically not good enough for the PL.

Chelsea have better players out on loan nevermind in their squad.
Online [new username under construction]

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12378 on: Today at 12:08:54 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:07:08 pm
He isnt good enough.
It has been clear for well over a year.

Physically not good enough for the PL.

Chelsea have better players out on loan nevermind in their squad.

Chelsea have unlimited money, he's not good enough for the league but definitely more than good enough for a cup game
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12379 on: Today at 12:11:19 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:47:21 am
They don't do Januaries as a rule.

Or Junes or Julys or Augusts.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12380 on: Today at 12:13:36 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 12:08:54 pm
Chelsea have unlimited money, he's not good enough for the league but definitely more than good enough for a cup game
Ok, they do but we should have better squad options than him.
Online MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12381 on: Today at 12:15:48 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 12:08:54 pm
Chelsea have unlimited money, he's not good enough for the league but definitely more than good enough for a cup game
This is true.
But we need to find a way to compete since we wont be funded by a Coutinho type sale most likely.

Maybe we should start investing more in youth team players.
Get in some more players like Eliott & Gordon
Online [new username under construction]

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12382 on: Today at 12:15:59 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:13:36 pm
Ok, they do but we should have better squad options than him.

Certainly :) although someone has to put money in for that and I'm not saying anything about that as this will become 600 pages of FSG chat as usual :D

Online [new username under construction]

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12383 on: Today at 12:18:31 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:15:48 pm
This is true.
But we need to find a way to compete since we wont be funded by a Coutinho type sale most likely.

Maybe we should start investing more in youth team players.
Get in some more players like Eliott & Gordon

I'm not sure why Gordon didn't come on really, would have been. I guess most young players now just want EVERYTHING at like 19 years old, huge wages, guaranteed playing time etc, that's my thinking anyway. I think it gets harder and harder for us to find diamonds. Especially when City, Chelsea and probably now Newcastle will now out pay us
Online lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12384 on: Today at 12:20:19 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:47:21 am
They don't do Januaries as a rule.

See, I agree with you but I don't understand it. It's not like the market is "closed". And it's not like we don't monitor and short-list players in the 12 months PRIOR to every January.

There isn't a huge amount of movement but there are talents out there who would move. More like, it is the "Sell to buy" factor. We don't have many buyers for who we are selling so
we have to leave it until the Summer to sort that out.

I know a lot of these arguments on there are circular and I don't see in any point it dishing out blame but we seem to be at least 2 players short of what we need. We suspected this in the summer and nearly everyone on here was worried and talking about AfCon then and look here we are; Bobby coming back off an injury, Jota done well desperately needed, Origi- knee injury (Klopp doesn't trust him anyway), Minamino - still doesn't look a good fit in our league.

Midfield? It is 2022 and we keep seeing James Milner and Henderson in the same midfield: something has gone wrong there in our long-term planning.

I'd say there are no solid links at all from us and I do find it surprising that many just passively accept, "Oh yeah, Liverpool won't bring anyone in". I always thought, as I learned from listening to Rafa Benitez that the market moves, so sometimes you get opportunities and you move. Us just saying No, no no no no and sitting on our hands is a disappointment.
Online royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12385 on: Today at 12:24:44 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 12:20:19 pm
See, I agree with you but I don't understand it.

It's Klopp. He's a 'squad contract' manager I reckon. He gets them together pre-season and tries to encourage the band of brothers (us against the world) mentality. So if there are injuries or whatever, he's already made a contract with them to 'for better or worse' it out, like a good marriage. The season we got to Kiev, it hurt us, and by the final we were wondering if we could recall Grujic and Harry Wilson on loan. We've had variants of it in every season bar the league win since that point. It's just how Klopp operates, and he doesn't tend to wheel and deal unless something unusual pops up (like Minamino, like Kabak/Davies). It's not like the club never did business in January before then - Coutinho and Sturridge and Suarez were transformational signings.
Online JRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12386 on: Today at 12:25:31 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:36:36 am
There are no links and we won't sign anyone for the first team, is that fair?
Surely everyone knew that before the window opened?
Online lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12387 on: Today at 12:30:41 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 12:24:44 pm
It's Klopp. He's a 'squad contract' manager I reckon. He gets them together pre-season and tries to encourage the band of brothers (us against the world) mentality. So if there are injuries or whatever, he's already made a contract with them to 'for better or worse' it out, like a good marriage. The season we got to Kiev, it hurt us, and by the final we were wondering if we could recall Grujic and Harry Wilson on loan. We've had variants of it in every season bar the league win since that point. It's just how Klopp operates, and he doesn't tend to wheel and deal unless something unusual pops up (like Minamino, like Kabak/Davies). It's not like the club never did business in January before then - Coutinho and Sturridge and Suarez were transformational signings.

I get that and what you've put there is a really interesting explanation of his mentality. But we have to ask the question does he see the same game as us, and is he looking at Minamino, Origi etc and also thinking okay I've got Jota and Bobby in January and that will be enough? Why was he not saying in May/June, look guys I think we need another pacy wide-player and then we'll have options throughout the season and during AFCON especially?

I love the fact he was integrating Harvey Elliot in the right-side attacking mid role, that's great for us and a superior version of what football should be but at the same time, bring another midfielder in and don't pin yourself to a mast with Thiago/Ox/Keita leaving us vulnerable to inevitable stormy seas.

In other words--you've removed Gini's minutes and replaced them with Balsa wood!
Offline mickeydocs

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12388 on: Today at 12:31:17 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 09:22:48 am
We need a starting XI midfielder-- don't think Fab-Thiago-Hendo is a good fit, Hendo plays instead of Fab or Thiago for me, not with them-- and a Jota-level or better forward.


We hit quite a bit of form for the few games this trio was available.
