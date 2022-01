Yep, some big work to do in the summer, people screaming "bedwetter" or gutless misery" at others isn't changing that. Midfield is a mess and we have two attackers with real pace, one of whom is probably declining anyway. Hopefully we can sell who we need to and get at least 4 in.



yeah the midfield needs a good look at. The numbers are there - that is part of the problem, the squad would be bloated if they just add to what is there. I love Thiago and Keita talent wise, who wouldn't, but when they can’t stay fit, it’s no use to the team. Milner is done, yet has to start far too many games, Hendo has injury issues and shouldn’t need to start too many games when he is available. It’s like we only have 1 reliable ‘senior’ midfielder, which is bonkers! Can’t just rely now on a kid in Harvey Elliot being the answer.