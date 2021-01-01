Our model is we fund purchases through earnings and that isn't going to change.



There's a lot of talk of the age of midfield and attack which I get, but Elliot and Jones are already trusted starters for Klopp. Elliot was starting EPL games ahead of older players at the start of the season. They will hopefully be the foundations of our next midfield evolution, of course hopefully supported by Naby and AOC (insert the usual fitness caveat here).



Whatever we do up top will be funded from sales. All we need to do is sell some players to Newcastle who just paid £25m for Wood!



I'm not saying I want these players to go but they are the ones that could be use to generate the funds to address our "aging" front line.



Origi

Taki

Gomez

Phillips



There will be players outside of that list that others may include, Naby maybe for the right money.....but the money generated plus our "usual" £30m net spend is what we will have to bring in a mid 20s forward who can eventually take their place in our front three.



Hopefully players like Gordon, Morton and the others young players starting to get minutes can also help with our average age, but if not they will be sold for a few million in the coming years of course.



There's lots of talk every window about an Mbappe or Haalland type players but we just don't buy those players. Aside from a huge fee, they will want stupid wages and we don't seem eager to pay those to a player who is the best in the world right now who has won the lot with us.



Our model is our model and broadly it has worked, mainly thanks to Klopp and the recruitment team. We just have to hope we sell those we want to for the maximum we can and use those funds wisely again.