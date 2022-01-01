« previous next »
BobPaisley3

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 07:51:02 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 11:31:53 pm
Be interested to know if Bowen was ever a real target. Seems to be having a big season and drawing a lot of media attention
He absolutely was and still is.
royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 08:19:28 am
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 07:50:09 am
Our squad is very far from being old.

No it isnt.

We were discussing this yesterday - Statsbomb posted this up the other day. Ill try and find another with the actual ages and contract expiries specific to Liverpool because those are somewhere

red1977

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 08:19:43 am
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 07:51:02 am
He absolutely was and still is.

A direct, wide forward, intelligent runs, good on the ball, knows where the net is. looks a great fit for us. Thing is, his form over the past 2 seasons isn't bringing his price down. West ham wont be keen to sell and if they do, would ask for silly money and rightly so.
royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 08:30:20 am
This'll do I guess - from earlier this week. No contract overlay but am trying to find one cos I saw one from @twentyfirstgrp on Newcastle the other day.

Edit: no - the colours apparently denote the contract situation. I prefer a little line that shows out to the right when expiry is.



« Last Edit: Today at 08:37:12 am by royhendo »
BarryCrocker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 08:35:02 am
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 08:19:43 am
A direct, wide forward, intelligent runs, good on the ball, knows where the net is. looks a great fit for us. Thing is, his form over the past 2 seasons isn't bringing his price down. West ham wont be keen to sell and if they do, would ask for silly money and rightly so.

It will be him OR Declan Rice that leaves if stupid money is on offer. Not both.
BobPaisley3

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 08:47:45 am
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 08:19:43 am
A direct, wide forward, intelligent runs, good on the ball, knows where the net is. looks a great fit for us. Thing is, his form over the past 2 seasons isn't bringing his price down. West ham wont be keen to sell and if they do, would ask for silly money and rightly so.
Yeah, and we were very quick to realise all of the above. Hes now on everyones radar unfortunately. Fits the age profile required too.
cdav

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 09:03:34 am
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 08:30:20 am
This'll do I guess - from earlier this week. No contract overlay but am trying to find one cos I saw one from @twentyfirstgrp on Newcastle the other day.

Edit: no - the colours apparently denote the contract situation. I prefer a little line that shows out to the right when expiry is.





That is a good graphic- think we need 3 or 4 in the Konate to Jota area (maybe Jones could be one of these?) to replace Milner, one of Ox/ Naby and Origi minutes and reduce/ replace the amount of Sadio/ Bobbys minutes
DonkeyWan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 09:18:03 am
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 08:30:20 am
This'll do I guess - from earlier this week. No contract overlay but am trying to find one cos I saw one from @twentyfirstgrp on Newcastle the other day.

Edit: no - the colours apparently denote the contract situation. I prefer a little line that shows out to the right when expiry is.




I like the way they use the word 'prime' and extend it out to 33, like most 33 year olds in the premiership are at the top of their game. The more worrying bit is the average age line and then realising that 12 players are on or past that line.

That top right box with Mane, Salah etc. is pretty notable as most of the preferred first 11 are in it. The concentration of age and minutes is the problem.

What is kind of worrying is that TAA and Jota are the only standouts in terms of youth and playing time, with Konate and Tsimikas also contributing. You are just not seeing a big spread of young players competing with the 29-30+ year olds.

The below average squad minutes for the rest shows the distance between the first team and the rest of the players.
Chip Evans

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 09:19:23 am
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 08:30:20 am
This'll do I guess - from earlier this week.

That's a great graph. The 3 forwards and Naby and Ox stick out like sore thumbs there. The next 6 months are going to be really interesting. You'd have to think a max of 3 out of that cohort get new deals. Maybe even only 2.  Even 2 of them going this summer would feel like a huge turnover.

My own feeling is Bob stays for the 18 months - I'm not sure there's a big enough queue that he'd replace himself with what we'd get for him. He's got the best song and he hasn't dropped that far off a cliff. He's furniture and loved - I just can't see him leaving and us forcing him out.

It's probably not an either/or with Sadio or Mo, but the lack of noise about a contract for Sadio is a bit worrying. I'd expect it to be quiet on his side - he's not a chain rattler - but more how it hasn't been screamed about by the club or media or us. His form has been pretty good this season, he's still just under a 1 in 2 goalscorer, he's really important to how that side of the pitch functions - if Robbo or Tsimikas are having good games it usually means Sadio is having a 7.5/10 at least. But there's no mention of a contract or his situation. If Mo rejects his you'd expect it to happen. He's still a really valuable footballer which makes me worry he'd be the odd one out this season. It makes the most sense if we need to raise money for other business.

Then Ox and Naby. They should be in their prime going by the graph but injuries etc.... It's a tough one - again probably not both will go - but you'd have to think teams would want both. Naby maybe from abroad and Ox from home. We need more from their age group in the squad. You'd expect them to be the starters rather than still relying on the big names further right on the graph. But bad luck and durability hasn't let that happen. So you'd think 1 will go and 1 will be allowed see out the 18 months at the very least. I can't see either getting longer terms at the moment. Pity as they both absolutely have it in them to be fabulous footballers - but it just hasn't happened for them.  Ox would probably stay and Naby might be moved on.


All bullshit speculation of course. But the graph is really useful.
Elzar

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 09:20:34 am
If Origi isn't sold in this window, is he getting a new contract?
cdav

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 09:44:56 am
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 09:20:34 am
If Origi isn't sold in this window, is he getting a new contract?

Think we have an option of a 12 month extension so if he doesn't isn't sold/ doesn't sign a new deal this month it will be extended so we can try to sell in the summer
FowlerLegend

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 09:59:21 am
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 07:50:09 am
Our squad is very far from being old.

No it isnt. In key positions it is already pretty old. In midfield and in the forward positions we need some new blood. Players like Jota are exactly what we need. Younger than the established starters with the ability to push them hard for starting places. I like the young midfielders but they are not at the level to challenge Henderson, Thiago, Milner and Fabinho yet. The younger senior midfielders we do have get too many injuries as we all know.

You always need an eye on the future and it is far easier to build from a position of strength.

I think we need a couple of midfielders and a forward in the summer at the latest. I dont mind if we get two players one of whom can cover both positions if we absolutely have to.
We do need more youth, in midfield particularly and especially when we play high intensity football. You can see that a number of our midfield are starting to struggle with that. I think that is why Thiago makes a big difference because we keep the ball much better against the press, albeit he does miss a lot of games and is not that young himself.
Hopefully that investment will come in the summer and we will bring in 1 or 2 promising youngsters (like the lad at Fulham) this month.
royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 10:23:13 am
I think the graph's illustrative but kind of shows you a club that's kept its winning team together - ordinarily churning players for profit would keep the age profile younger but there it is.

When you look at Klopp's Champions League Final side from 2013 at Dortmund, other than Weidenfeller, it's a bunch of guys under 25 years old for the most part, but then of course the side got mostly sold off. If he'd still been there I wonder if, given the chance, he'd have kept them into old age. The Bayern side they faced had quite a few older heads in it, most notably Robben and Ribery.
royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 10:28:26 am
Tell you what though - if the strategy is as it's been hinted at before - back fill with 'elite youth', then it does fit Klopp's approach at Dortmund to a tee - he brought a load of kids through, won two leagues, and then had to watch it all fall apart after that CL final. When he sits in a press conference and says he's excited about Owen Beck, I'm guessing he means it.
