This'll do I guess - from earlier this week.



That's a great graph. The 3 forwards and Naby and Ox stick out like sore thumbs there. The next 6 months are going to be really interesting. You'd have to think a max of 3 out of that cohort get new deals. Maybe even only 2. Even 2 of them going this summer would feel like a huge turnover.My own feeling is Bob stays for the 18 months - I'm not sure there's a big enough queue that he'd replace himself with what we'd get for him. He's got the best song and he hasn't dropped that far off a cliff. He's furniture and loved - I just can't see him leaving and us forcing him out.It's probably not an either/or with Sadio or Mo, but the lack of noise about a contract for Sadio is a bit worrying. I'd expect it to be quiet on his side - he's not a chain rattler - but more how it hasn't been screamed about by the club or media or us. His form has been pretty good this season, he's still just under a 1 in 2 goalscorer, he's really important to how that side of the pitch functions - if Robbo or Tsimikas are having good games it usually means Sadio is having a 7.5/10 at least. But there's no mention of a contract or his situation. If Mo rejects his you'd expect it to happen. He's still a really valuable footballer which makes me worry he'd be the odd one out this season. It makes the most sense if we need to raise money for other business.Then Ox and Naby. They should be in their prime going by the graph but injuries etc.... It's a tough one - again probably not both will go - but you'd have to think teams would want both. Naby maybe from abroad and Ox from home. We need more from their age group in the squad. You'd expect them to be the starters rather than still relying on the big names further right on the graph. But bad luck and durability hasn't let that happen. So you'd think 1 will go and 1 will be allowed see out the 18 months at the very least. I can't see either getting longer terms at the moment. Pity as they both absolutely have it in them to be fabulous footballers - but it just hasn't happened for them. Ox would probably stay and Naby might be moved on.All bullshit speculation of course. But the graph is really useful.