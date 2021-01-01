It would be the bare minimum and should have been done ages ago. We are standing still and tie age profile of the squad is starting to concern me.
There is one aspect of squad building that we are often foregetting, and that is buying young players and promoting Academy players into the first team's squad. If you take a look, we are actually in a pretty decent position ...
Konate (22)
------------------------------
TAA (23)
Kelleher (23)
Dixon-Bonner (21)
Jones (20)
N. Williams (20)
Morton (19)
Koumetio (19)
Beck (19)
Pitaluga (19)
Elliott (18)
Bradley (18)
Frauendorf (18)
Blair (18)
Woltman (18)
Gordon (17)
------------------------------
Woodburn (22)
R.Williams (20)
Van den Berg (20)
That is one hell of a U-23 team ...