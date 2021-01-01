Linked to our old mate Ousmane Dembele again.



Dembele has Man United desperation signing on a huge wedge written all over him.Good player when fit, potentially great, but hes not really kicked on at all in nearly 5 years at Barca. Add in that he is horrendously injury prone, has a poor work ethic and attitude (so would fit in at United) and is also just a bit of a bad, bad dickhead. Dont think he really has the temperament (or durability) to ever make the most of his obvious natural talent.