Wasn't he the one who was renting Klopp's house and trashed it?
Yep, among other career highlights such as refusing to turn up to training and going completely AWOL at Dortmund when trying to force through his Barcelona move, repeatedly turning up late for training cos he would sleep in after staying up late gaming, and being filmed making some pretty deplorable racist comments on a preseason tour with Barca.
Given how much importance we place on attitude and commitment when recruiting players, I doubt hed even make it onto a Liverpool shortlist these days.