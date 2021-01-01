« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: scatman on Today at 01:04:47 pm
nah they just like to complain
that's a fact.  and yes, I did check.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Zakaria seems such a no brainer, and surely we could have him if we wanted him, think a physical midfielder who can cover a lot of ground quickly would do wonders for our midfield
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Linked to our old mate Ousmane Dembele again.  ;D

Quote
Ousmane Dembélé is on the agenda of Liverpool, as the Reds show interest on bringing the player who will be available on a FREE if Barcelona can't renew his contract. Dembele is eyeing a move to the Premier League.

[MD & @La_SER]
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:53:25 pm
Linked to our old mate Ousmane Dembele again.  ;D

You're too slow Samie, someone posted it on the previous page.

Must try harder.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:53:25 pm
Linked to our old mate Ousmane Dembele again.  ;D

Such a shame that his injury record is a disaster. He looked amazing at Dortmund ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 04:08:13 pm
You're too slow Samie, someone posted it on the previous page.

Must try harder.

RAWK has used me like Kloppo used Gini mate. I'm knackered now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:53:25 pm
Linked to our old mate Ousmane Dembele again.  ;D

Dembele has Man United desperation signing on a huge wedge written all over him.

Good player when fit, potentially great, but hes not really kicked on at all in nearly 5 years at Barca. Add in that he is horrendously injury prone, has a poor work ethic and attitude (so would fit in at United) and is also just a bit of a bad, bad dickhead. Dont think he really has the temperament (or durability) to ever make the most of his obvious natural talent.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 04:50:51 pm
Dembele has Man United desperation signing on a huge wedge written all over him.

Good player when fit, potentially great, but hes not really kicked on at all in nearly 5 years at Barca. Add in that he is horrendously injury prone, has a poor work ethic and attitude (so would fit in at United) and is also just a bit of a bad, bad dickhead. Dont think he really has the temperament (or durability) to ever make the most of his obvious natural talent.

Wasn't he the one who was renting Klopp's house and trashed it?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 03:14:20 pm
Hardly a surprise if we are interested ...

https://twitter.com/berger_pj/status/1481250959137415171?t=By4HyShUvETK_VKxdOGKmA

Very good player, at the perfect age, for a very good price ...

with a major 9 month injury in 2020.

We seem to have issues with injured players.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 04:52:22 pm
Wasn't he the one who was renting Klopp's house and trashed it?

Yep, among other career highlights such as refusing to turn up to training and going completely AWOL at Dortmund when trying to force through his Barcelona move, repeatedly turning up late for training cos he would sleep in after staying up late gaming, and being filmed making some pretty deplorable racist comments on a preseason tour with Barca.

Given how much importance we place on attitude and commitment when recruiting players, I doubt hed even make it onto a Liverpool shortlist these days.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 04:57:39 pm
Yep, among other career highlights such as refusing to turn up to training and going completely AWOL at Dortmund when trying to force through his Barcelona move, repeatedly turning up late for training cos he would sleep in after staying up late gaming, and being filmed making some pretty deplorable racist comments on a preseason tour with Barca.

Given how much importance we place on attitude and commitment when recruiting players, I doubt hed even make it onto a Liverpool shortlist these days.
Friend who lives in Barca said his whole game was speed and the injuries have taken that from him. Poor football intelligence and a bad attitude. Worst signing ever for Barca. Wouldn't want him at LFC.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 03:14:20 pm
Hardly a surprise if we are interested ...

https://twitter.com/berger_pj/status/1481250959137415171?t=By4HyShUvETK_VKxdOGKmA

Very good player, at the perfect age, for a very good price ...

Nah, Paddy's a bit too old now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 04:57:39 pm
Yep, among other career highlights such as refusing to turn up to training and going completely AWOL at Dortmund when trying to force through his Barcelona move, repeatedly turning up late for training cos he would sleep in after staying up late gaming, and being filmed making some pretty deplorable racist comments on a preseason tour with Barca.

Given how much importance we place on attitude and commitment when recruiting players, I doubt hed even make it onto a Liverpool shortlist these days.
Another career highlight for me would be missing against us when clean through and the whole goal to aim at in the Nou Camp to put them 4-0 with 2 mins to play 😂😂😂
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 05:04:43 pm
Friend who lives in Barca said his whole game was speed and the injuries have taken that from him. Poor football intelligence and a bad attitude. Worst signing ever for Barca. Wouldn't want him at LFC.

His miss in last minute of the 3-0 games against us at the Nou Camp was ridiculously bad, and ultimately a huge moment even though it wasn't given much attention at the time.
