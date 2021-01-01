« previous next »
Offline RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12080 on: Today at 04:40:39 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:06:52 pm
I agree that it doesnt make sense but just playing devils advocate, there are questions over both of their durability and the effect all these injuries have had on Gomez in particular. Its not an area of the field where you want to carry a load of options and maybe we would want a long term option, who is young and who we can bank on?
Matip and Gomez are signed though 2024. I would think that is next time if needed to sign a CB would be. Also he very short for a CB. CB and DM are the 2 spots where Klopp cares about height the most
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12081 on: Today at 06:47:07 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:06:52 pm
I agree that it doesnt make sense but just playing devils advocate, there are questions over both of their durability and the effect all these injuries have had on Gomez in particular. Its not an area of the field where you want to carry a load of options and maybe we would want a long term option, who is young and who we can bank on?

They better stump up 75m for midfield cover as well, going off Thiago's robustness.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12082 on: Today at 08:42:18 am »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 12:54:56 am
Good lord, I wouldn't wish sending any of our players to Burnley

Besides, the knuckle draggers have just gotten used to one black player on their team, imagine two!

I get the humour element of this, but for context:

https://www.lancs.live/sport/football/football-news/burnleys-dwight-mcneil-slams-completely-18469853

Online Henry Gale

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12083 on: Today at 08:55:23 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 10:26:57 pm
We aren't spending big money on anyone unless we sell first.

Fixed it for you  ;D
Offline ep1987

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12084 on: Today at 09:23:31 am »
Hypothetical: Edward's replacement makes a pitch for a one off £100m investment into the squad with a presentation on how it will be a break even proposition over the following five years due to increased revenue (driven mainly by prize money/CL qualification, those player's having re-sale value and better sponsorship deals). The advantage would be that the LFC brand would grow continue to grow from this success and thus the value of the club will further increase.

It can easily be sold as a good time for the injection due to the aging squad profile, the transfer market still being in a dip due to covid and the competitiveness of the PL juxtaposed with the relative shallowness of European rivals meaning that now more than ever the gap between being perennial CL contenders and failing to even qualify is smaller than ever.
Offline royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12085 on: Today at 09:44:56 am »
Quote from: ep1987 on Today at 09:23:31 am
Hypothetical: Edward's replacement makes a pitch for a one off £100m investment into the squad with a presentation on how it will be a break even proposition over the following five years due to increased revenue (driven mainly by prize money/CL qualification, those player's having re-sale value and better sponsorship deals). The advantage would be that the LFC brand would grow continue to grow from this success and thus the value of the club will further increase.

It can easily be sold as a good time for the injection due to the aging squad profile, the transfer market still being in a dip due to covid and the competitiveness of the PL juxtaposed with the relative shallowness of European rivals meaning that now more than ever the gap between being perennial CL contenders and failing to even qualify is smaller than ever.

I don't think that's a hypothetical based on the reporting around their categorised approach (category A the only list they'd break the bank for - the 'worldies', the rest having to stack up the mini business case in terms of value and potential upside/synergy. I think they've baked it in now so that the suits can clearly see the whole picture in value terms - the football people really do manage up as well as down and it's Klopp who's driven that clarity (pushing at an open door with the way Edwards in particular was trying to work before that).
Online lionel_messias

    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12086 on: Today at 09:55:46 am »
Quote from: ep1987 on Today at 09:23:31 am
Hypothetical: Edward's replacement makes a pitch for a one off £100m investment into the squad with a presentation on how it will be a break even proposition over the following five years due to increased revenue (driven mainly by prize money/CL qualification, those player's having re-sale value and better sponsorship deals). The advantage would be that the LFC brand would grow continue to grow from this success and thus the value of the club will further increase.

It can easily be sold as a good time for the injection due to the aging squad profile, the transfer market still being in a dip due to covid and the competitiveness of the PL juxtaposed with the relative shallowness of European rivals meaning that now more than ever the gap between being perennial CL contenders and failing to even qualify is smaller than ever.

You make a similar but more elaborate case to what I've just posted on the Salah 'new contract-woe-is-FSG-no-they're-great thread'.
Now, or this summer, would be the time to refresh the squad and add 2-3 really high quality faces to get us facing forward to finish off the Klopp years. This is the crux of the argument in this thread too: 'sell to buy' could be really poor for us this summer. Especially if you are collecting cash from sales of Origi, Chamberlain maybe.

What I can't get my head around is Royhendo mentions above about the 'A' category of player that we identify. Let's assume Jude Bellingham is on that list. Well lots on here repeatedly state we cannot now sign a player like that, unless we make a huge sale or sales? So what's happened to Liverpool FC that we can't sign the occasional top player?

Even after we've won the CL and the League.
Offline FowlerLegend

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12087 on: Today at 10:03:03 am »
Quote from: TAA66 on Today at 12:50:36 am
Apparently the buy out clause for Chris Wood was actually 25m.  With that cash burning a hole in their pocket, i wonder if they would go for Origi - hes got to be an upgrade on Wood.
I wonder if Newcastle will still come in for Origi anyway. I could see Wood being a good foil for him.
If Newcastle have chosen Wood over Origi you would have to ask why. He has scored 3 goals this season, albeit in a struggling team, bit still they need goals to get them out of the bottom 3 and given a run of games I could see Divock scoring more goals.
Either they don't think he fancies a relegation fight, our price is prohibitive or Divock is not up for it. Hopefully it's not the latter as you would think he would want to play regularly now.
Offline BER

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12088 on: Today at 11:11:29 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 09:55:46 am
You make a similar but more elaborate case to what I've just posted on the Salah 'new contract-woe-is-FSG-no-they're-great thread'.
Now, or this summer, would be the time to refresh the squad and add 2-3 really high quality faces to get us facing forward to finish off the Klopp years. This is the crux of the argument in this thread too: 'sell to buy' could be really poor for us this summer. Especially if you are collecting cash from sales of Origi, Chamberlain maybe.

What I can't get my head around is Royhendo mentions above about the 'A' category of player that we identify. Let's assume Jude Bellingham is on that list. Well lots on here repeatedly state we cannot now sign a player like that, unless we make a huge sale or sales? So what's happened to Liverpool FC that we can't sign the occasional top player?

Even after we've won the CL and the League.

Our wage bill.
Offline Red Cactii

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12089 on: Today at 11:15:56 am »
Quote from: FowlerLegend on Today at 10:03:03 am
I wonder if Newcastle will still come in for Origi anyway. I could see Wood being a good foil for him.
If Newcastle have chosen Wood over Origi you would have to ask why. He has scored 3 goals this season, albeit in a struggling team, bit still they need goals to get them out of the bottom 3 and given a run of games I could see Divock scoring more goals.
Either they don't think he fancies a relegation fight, our price is prohibitive or Divock is not up for it. Hopefully it's not the latter as you would think he would want to play regularly now.

Got a feeling the fact Wood had a release clause would be the main reason. Offer the Kiwi a massive payrise and hes all theirs.
Offline filopastry

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12090 on: Today at 11:19:00 am »
Quote from: BER on Today at 11:11:29 am
Our wage bill.

Indeed, we have several world class players and unlike in the past we have been able to keep them at the club, a lot of that has been due to hefty pay increases.
Online clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12091 on: Today at 11:19:03 am »
Burnley would be wise to spend that £25m on Origi £15m to us and £10m signing on fee to Origi for going there.
Online Dim Glas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12092 on: Today at 11:25:04 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:19:03 am
Burnley would be wise to spend that £25m on Origi £15m to us and £10m signing on fee to Origi for going there.

No wonder Divock has gone AWOL, getting sold to Burnley would be enough to make anyone disappear for all of January. 
Offline cdav

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12093 on: Today at 11:25:37 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:19:03 am
Burnley would be wise to spend that £25m on Origi £15m to us and £10m signing on fee to Origi for going there.

Or £25m our way for Divock and Nat
Offline Legs

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12094 on: Today at 11:34:04 am »
Quote from: FowlerLegend on Today at 10:03:03 am
I wonder if Newcastle will still come in for Origi anyway. I could see Wood being a good foil for him.
If Newcastle have chosen Wood over Origi you would have to ask why. He has scored 3 goals this season, albeit in a struggling team, bit still they need goals to get them out of the bottom 3 and given a run of games I could see Divock scoring more goals.
Either they don't think he fancies a relegation fight, our price is prohibitive or Divock is not up for it. Hopefully it's not the latter as you would think he would want to play regularly now.

Origi might not fancy a relegation scrap or he may prefer a move abroad
Online robertobaggio37

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12095 on: Today at 11:54:36 am »
Quote from: BER on Today at 11:11:29 am
Our wage bill.

It's impossible for a club with top aspirations to have a low wage bill.
Offline royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12096 on: Today at 12:07:46 pm »
Quote from: BER on Today at 11:11:29 am
Our wage bill.

I don't know about that you know. We'll have Milner dropping off that bill shortly, and a few others are being eased through the pipeline too. We're flailing around worrying about all this stuff but we did still add Thiago on a hefty premium to Gini's wage. I really do think the investment/doubling down on wages is one area we should trust them on.
Offline BER

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12097 on: Today at 12:29:53 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 11:54:36 am
It's impossible for a club with top aspirations to have a low wage bill.

Of course but that's still where the money has been going and why their isn't a nice fat transfer war chest every summer.
Offline Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12098 on: Today at 12:52:37 pm »


Our wage bill is 4th highest in the premier league, we get good value for money for what the club is spending
Offline Original

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12099 on: Today at 12:54:47 pm »
Quote from: BER on Today at 12:29:53 pm
Of course but that's still where the money has been going and why their isn't a nice fat transfer war chest every summer.

And yet everywhere you look, teams who probably have comparatively similar wagebill to turnover/profit, have still found the finances to purchase players with the view to improving/evolving
Online CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12100 on: Today at 12:58:08 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 12:52:37 pm

Our wage bill is 4th highest in the premier league, we get good value for money for what the club is spending

2nd highest in last set of accounts (which is the same period for all clubs other than United, who have published their 2021 accounts - our 2020 wages were higher than these too).

Do some of you even bother to fact check your posts?
Offline scatman

    • directions to football stadiums
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12101 on: Today at 01:04:47 pm »
nah they just like to complain
Online clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12102 on: Today at 01:07:26 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:58:08 pm
2nd highest in last set of accounts (which is the same period for all clubs other than United, who have published their 2021 accounts - our 2020 wages were higher than these too).

Do some of you even bother to fact check your posts?

I know you're speaking facts based on the accounts but surely we don't have a higher wage bill than Utd and Chelsea. Just can't understand how that's remotely possible considering what they reportedly pay their players. Whether it's different or clever accounting on their part who knows.
Offline rawcusk8

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12103 on: Today at 01:09:38 pm »
Ohh great another wage bill discussion, love these. Samie, quick give us a link to a random player with an extremely dubious source :)
Offline Too early for flapjacks?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12104 on: Today at 01:21:07 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:07:26 pm
I know you're speaking facts based on the accounts but surely we don't have a higher wage bill than Utd and Chelsea. Just can't understand how that's remotely possible considering what they reportedly pay their players. Whether it's different or clever accounting on their part who knows.

The last set of published accounts covered 1st June 2019 to 31st May 2020. So probably included bonuses for players and staff for winning the Champions League in June 2019. We won the Premier League in June 2020 so I suspect the next set of accounts released will include hefty bonuses too.
Offline rocco

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12105 on: Today at 01:21:53 pm »
Quote from: FowlerLegend on Today at 10:03:03 am
I wonder if Newcastle will still come in for Origi anyway. I could see Wood being a good foil for him.
If Newcastle have chosen Wood over Origi you would have to ask why. He has scored 3 goals this season, albeit in a struggling team, bit still they need goals to get them out of the bottom 3 and given a run of games I could see Divock scoring more goals.
Either they don't think he fancies a relegation fight, our price is prohibitive or Divock is not up for it. Hopefully it's not the latter as you would think he would want to play regularly now.

To Newcastle it would  look that Wood busts his gut for you and even though I love Origi I find him very frustrating as I think he could be some of hell of a player if he seemed more driven than the just out of bed shoulders down look
Offline rocco

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12106 on: Today at 01:24:56 pm »
Quote from: BER on Today at 11:11:29 am
Our wage bill.

Sure if its under 60/65 % if turn over its usually a healthy sign
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12107 on: Today at 01:28:17 pm »
You did ask and I do aim to please.

Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 01:09:38 pm
Ohh great another wage bill discussion, love these. Samie, quick give us a link to a random player with an extremely dubious source :)

Quote
LFC are tracking Cape Verde midfielder Kenny Rocha Santos as an alternative to Yves Bissouma. KV Oostende value him at £8m.[@VI_nl]
Offline rocco

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12108 on: Today at 01:49:05 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:07:26 pm
I know you're speaking facts based on the accounts but surely we don't have a higher wage bill than Utd and Chelsea. Just can't understand how that's remotely possible considering what they reportedly pay their players. Whether it's different or clever accounting on their part who knows.

Probably we Include every staff member and they just do their players ?
Online lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12109 on: Today at 01:53:27 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:28:17 pm
You did ask and I do aim to please.


I've been to Oostende. *This is in no way a confirmation we're in for Cape Verde's finest midfielder.
Online robertobaggio37

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12110 on: Today at 01:55:02 pm »
Zakaria available for 5 million, surely we should be all over this?
Offline FowlerLegend

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12111 on: Today at 01:57:28 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:07:26 pm
I know you're speaking facts based on the accounts but surely we don't have a higher wage bill than Utd and Chelsea. Just can't understand how that's remotely possible considering what they reportedly pay their players. Whether it's different or clever accounting on their part who knows.
It will be interesting to see how it has changed in the latest accounts. The last published accounts were off the back of us winning the league and the previous winning the CL.
We changed our approach back in 2013 to offer players lower base salaries and higher bonuses based on performances to avoid situations like Aquilani. I don't recall they have changed that since.
Some on here have said it won't make much difference but you wouldn't expect it to be as high while our commercial revenues were hit during the pandemic but continue to grow above £500m.
As has been said before, at some point we will need proper investment to safeguard our position in top 4 otherwise long term we will be fighting it out with Arsenal etc with lower revenues trying to break into top4.
Offline DonkeyWan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12112 on: Today at 01:57:38 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 01:09:38 pm
Ohh great another wage bill discussion, love these. Samie, quick give us a link to a random player with an extremely dubious source :)
I remember the same arguments being made about wage bills literally days before Thiago and Jota were signed. If there is a will, there is a way, as the owners have shown in the past. There isn't a will, that's the problem.
Online Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12113 on: Today at 02:26:39 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 01:55:02 pm
Zakaria available for 5 million, surely we should be all over this?

Even better bargain than Minamino who came in cheap and could flip if he was a flop

Online DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12114 on: Today at 02:29:47 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 01:55:02 pm
Zakaria available for 5 million, surely we should be all over this?

Need improvements not just another squad player.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12115 on: Today at 02:31:49 pm »
Quote
Liverpool ARE interested in Borussia Monchengladbach midfilder Denis Zakaria. Open race with Man United and Juventus also interested. Monchengladbach would let him go for 6-7M now in the winter.

[@SPORT1 / @berger_pj]
Online clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12116 on: Today at 02:34:33 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 02:29:47 pm
Need improvements not just another squad player.

If he didn't work out and we didn't pay him a ridiculous amount we'd make an easy profit.
