LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #12080 on: Today at 04:40:39 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:06:52 pm
I agree that it doesnt make sense but just playing devils advocate, there are questions over both of their durability and the effect all these injuries have had on Gomez in particular. Its not an area of the field where you want to carry a load of options and maybe we would want a long term option, who is young and who we can bank on?
Matip and Gomez are signed though 2024. I would think that is next time if needed to sign a CB would be. Also he very short for a CB. CB and DM are the 2 spots where Klopp cares about height the most
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #12081 on: Today at 06:47:07 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:06:52 pm
I agree that it doesnt make sense but just playing devils advocate, there are questions over both of their durability and the effect all these injuries have had on Gomez in particular. Its not an area of the field where you want to carry a load of options and maybe we would want a long term option, who is young and who we can bank on?

They better stump up 75m for midfield cover as well, going off Thiago's robustness.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #12082 on: Today at 08:42:18 am
Quote from: Machae on Today at 12:54:56 am
Good lord, I wouldn't wish sending any of our players to Burnley

Besides, the knuckle draggers have just gotten used to one black player on their team, imagine two!

I get the humour element of this, but for context:

https://www.lancs.live/sport/football/football-news/burnleys-dwight-mcneil-slams-completely-18469853

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #12083 on: Today at 08:55:23 am
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 10:26:57 pm
We aren't spending big money on anyone unless we sell first.

Fixed it for you  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #12084 on: Today at 09:23:31 am
Hypothetical: Edward's replacement makes a pitch for a one off £100m investment into the squad with a presentation on how it will be a break even proposition over the following five years due to increased revenue (driven mainly by prize money/CL qualification, those player's having re-sale value and better sponsorship deals). The advantage would be that the LFC brand would grow continue to grow from this success and thus the value of the club will further increase.

It can easily be sold as a good time for the injection due to the aging squad profile, the transfer market still being in a dip due to covid and the competitiveness of the PL juxtaposed with the relative shallowness of European rivals meaning that now more than ever the gap between being perennial CL contenders and failing to even qualify is smaller than ever.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #12085 on: Today at 09:44:56 am
Quote from: ep1987 on Today at 09:23:31 am
Hypothetical: Edward's replacement makes a pitch for a one off £100m investment into the squad with a presentation on how it will be a break even proposition over the following five years due to increased revenue (driven mainly by prize money/CL qualification, those player's having re-sale value and better sponsorship deals). The advantage would be that the LFC brand would grow continue to grow from this success and thus the value of the club will further increase.

It can easily be sold as a good time for the injection due to the aging squad profile, the transfer market still being in a dip due to covid and the competitiveness of the PL juxtaposed with the relative shallowness of European rivals meaning that now more than ever the gap between being perennial CL contenders and failing to even qualify is smaller than ever.

I don't think that's a hypothetical based on the reporting around their categorised approach (category A the only list they'd break the bank for - the 'worldies', the rest having to stack up the mini business case in terms of value and potential upside/synergy. I think they've baked it in now so that the suits can clearly see the whole picture in value terms - the football people really do manage up as well as down and it's Klopp who's driven that clarity (pushing at an open door with the way Edwards in particular was trying to work before that).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #12086 on: Today at 09:55:46 am
Quote from: ep1987 on Today at 09:23:31 am
Hypothetical: Edward's replacement makes a pitch for a one off £100m investment into the squad with a presentation on how it will be a break even proposition over the following five years due to increased revenue (driven mainly by prize money/CL qualification, those player's having re-sale value and better sponsorship deals). The advantage would be that the LFC brand would grow continue to grow from this success and thus the value of the club will further increase.

It can easily be sold as a good time for the injection due to the aging squad profile, the transfer market still being in a dip due to covid and the competitiveness of the PL juxtaposed with the relative shallowness of European rivals meaning that now more than ever the gap between being perennial CL contenders and failing to even qualify is smaller than ever.

You make a similar but more elaborate case to what I've just posted on the Salah 'new contract-woe-is-FSG-no-they're-great thread'.
Now, or this summer, would be the time to refresh the squad and add 2-3 really high quality faces to get us facing forward to finish off the Klopp years. This is the crux of the argument in this thread too: 'sell to buy' could be really poor for us this summer. Especially if you are collecting cash from sales of Origi, Chamberlain maybe.

What I can't get my head around is Royhendo mentions above about the 'A' category of player that we identify. Let's assume Jude Bellingham is on that list. Well lots on here repeatedly state we cannot now sign a player like that, unless we make a huge sale or sales? So what's happened to Liverpool FC that we can't sign the occasional top player?

Even after we've won the CL and the League.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #12087 on: Today at 10:03:03 am
Quote from: TAA66 on Today at 12:50:36 am
Apparently the buy out clause for Chris Wood was actually 25m.  With that cash burning a hole in their pocket, i wonder if they would go for Origi - hes got to be an upgrade on Wood.
I wonder if Newcastle will still come in for Origi anyway. I could see Wood being a good foil for him.
If Newcastle have chosen Wood over Origi you would have to ask why. He has scored 3 goals this season, albeit in a struggling team, bit still they need goals to get them out of the bottom 3 and given a run of games I could see Divock scoring more goals.
Either they don't think he fancies a relegation fight, our price is prohibitive or Divock is not up for it. Hopefully it's not the latter as you would think he would want to play regularly now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #12088 on: Today at 11:11:29 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 09:55:46 am
You make a similar but more elaborate case to what I've just posted on the Salah 'new contract-woe-is-FSG-no-they're-great thread'.
Now, or this summer, would be the time to refresh the squad and add 2-3 really high quality faces to get us facing forward to finish off the Klopp years. This is the crux of the argument in this thread too: 'sell to buy' could be really poor for us this summer. Especially if you are collecting cash from sales of Origi, Chamberlain maybe.

What I can't get my head around is Royhendo mentions above about the 'A' category of player that we identify. Let's assume Jude Bellingham is on that list. Well lots on here repeatedly state we cannot now sign a player like that, unless we make a huge sale or sales? So what's happened to Liverpool FC that we can't sign the occasional top player?

Even after we've won the CL and the League.

Our wage bill.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #12089 on: Today at 11:15:56 am
Quote from: FowlerLegend on Today at 10:03:03 am
I wonder if Newcastle will still come in for Origi anyway. I could see Wood being a good foil for him.
If Newcastle have chosen Wood over Origi you would have to ask why. He has scored 3 goals this season, albeit in a struggling team, bit still they need goals to get them out of the bottom 3 and given a run of games I could see Divock scoring more goals.
Either they don't think he fancies a relegation fight, our price is prohibitive or Divock is not up for it. Hopefully it's not the latter as you would think he would want to play regularly now.

Got a feeling the fact Wood had a release clause would be the main reason. Offer the Kiwi a massive payrise and hes all theirs.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #12090 on: Today at 11:19:00 am
Quote from: BER on Today at 11:11:29 am
Our wage bill.

Indeed, we have several world class players and unlike in the past we have been able to keep them at the club, a lot of that has been due to hefty pay increases.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #12091 on: Today at 11:19:03 am
Burnley would be wise to spend that £25m on Origi £15m to us and £10m signing on fee to Origi for going there.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #12092 on: Today at 11:25:04 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:19:03 am
Burnley would be wise to spend that £25m on Origi £15m to us and £10m signing on fee to Origi for going there.

No wonder Divock has gone AWOL, getting sold to Burnley would be enough to make anyone disappear for all of January. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #12093 on: Today at 11:25:37 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:19:03 am
Burnley would be wise to spend that £25m on Origi £15m to us and £10m signing on fee to Origi for going there.

Or £25m our way for Divock and Nat
