Hypothetical: Edward's replacement makes a pitch for a one off £100m investment into the squad with a presentation on how it will be a break even proposition over the following five years due to increased revenue (driven mainly by prize money/CL qualification, those player's having re-sale value and better sponsorship deals). The advantage would be that the LFC brand would grow continue to grow from this success and thus the value of the club will further increase.



It can easily be sold as a good time for the injection due to the aging squad profile, the transfer market still being in a dip due to covid and the competitiveness of the PL juxtaposed with the relative shallowness of European rivals meaning that now more than ever the gap between being perennial CL contenders and failing to even qualify is smaller than ever.



You make a similar but more elaborate case to what I've just posted on the Salah 'new contract-woe-is-FSG-no-they're-great thread'.Now, or this summer, would be the time to refresh the squad and add 2-3 really high quality faces to get us facing forward to finish off the Klopp years. This is the crux of the argument in this thread too: 'sell to buy' could be really poor for us this summer. Especially if you are collecting cash from sales of Origi, Chamberlain maybe.What I can't get my head around is Royhendo mentions above about the 'A' category of player that we identify. Let's assume Jude Bellingham is on that list. Well lots on here repeatedly state we cannot now sign a player like that, unless we make a huge sale or sales? So what's happened to Liverpool FC that we can't sign the occasional top player?Even after we've won the CL and the League.