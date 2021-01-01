« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 298 299 300 301 302 [303]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 541747 times)

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,867
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12080 on: Today at 04:40:39 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:06:52 pm
I agree that it doesnt make sense but just playing devils advocate, there are questions over both of their durability and the effect all these injuries have had on Gomez in particular. Its not an area of the field where you want to carry a load of options and maybe we would want a long term option, who is young and who we can bank on?
Matip and Gomez are signed though 2024. I would think that is next time if needed to sign a CB would be. Also he very short for a CB. CB and DM are the 2 spots where Klopp cares about height the most
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,174
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12081 on: Today at 06:47:07 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:06:52 pm
I agree that it doesnt make sense but just playing devils advocate, there are questions over both of their durability and the effect all these injuries have had on Gomez in particular. Its not an area of the field where you want to carry a load of options and maybe we would want a long term option, who is young and who we can bank on?

They better stump up 75m for midfield cover as well, going off Thiago's robustness.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,556
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12082 on: Today at 08:42:18 am »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 12:54:56 am
Good lord, I wouldn't wish sending any of our players to Burnley

Besides, the knuckle draggers have just gotten used to one black player on their team, imagine two!

I get the humour element of this, but for context:

https://www.lancs.live/sport/football/football-news/burnleys-dwight-mcneil-slams-completely-18469853

Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,375
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12083 on: Today at 08:55:23 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 10:26:57 pm
We aren't spending big money on anyone unless we sell first.

Fixed it for you  ;D
Logged

Offline ep1987

  • Emiliano Insua head coach
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 430
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12084 on: Today at 09:23:31 am »
Hypothetical: Edward's replacement makes a pitch for a one off £100m investment into the squad with a presentation on how it will be a break even proposition over the following five years due to increased revenue (driven mainly by prize money/CL qualification, those player's having re-sale value and better sponsorship deals). The advantage would be that the LFC brand would grow continue to grow from this success and thus the value of the club will further increase.

It can easily be sold as a good time for the injection due to the aging squad profile, the transfer market still being in a dip due to covid and the competitiveness of the PL juxtaposed with the relative shallowness of European rivals meaning that now more than ever the gap between being perennial CL contenders and failing to even qualify is smaller than ever.
Logged

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 251,576
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12085 on: Today at 09:44:56 am »
Quote from: ep1987 on Today at 09:23:31 am
Hypothetical: Edward's replacement makes a pitch for a one off £100m investment into the squad with a presentation on how it will be a break even proposition over the following five years due to increased revenue (driven mainly by prize money/CL qualification, those player's having re-sale value and better sponsorship deals). The advantage would be that the LFC brand would grow continue to grow from this success and thus the value of the club will further increase.

It can easily be sold as a good time for the injection due to the aging squad profile, the transfer market still being in a dip due to covid and the competitiveness of the PL juxtaposed with the relative shallowness of European rivals meaning that now more than ever the gap between being perennial CL contenders and failing to even qualify is smaller than ever.

I don't think that's a hypothetical based on the reporting around their categorised approach (category A the only list they'd break the bank for - the 'worldies', the rest having to stack up the mini business case in terms of value and potential upside/synergy. I think they've baked it in now so that the suits can clearly see the whole picture in value terms - the football people really do manage up as well as down and it's Klopp who's driven that clarity (pushing at an open door with the way Edwards in particular was trying to work before that).
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,726
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12086 on: Today at 09:55:46 am »
Quote from: ep1987 on Today at 09:23:31 am
Hypothetical: Edward's replacement makes a pitch for a one off £100m investment into the squad with a presentation on how it will be a break even proposition over the following five years due to increased revenue (driven mainly by prize money/CL qualification, those player's having re-sale value and better sponsorship deals). The advantage would be that the LFC brand would grow continue to grow from this success and thus the value of the club will further increase.

It can easily be sold as a good time for the injection due to the aging squad profile, the transfer market still being in a dip due to covid and the competitiveness of the PL juxtaposed with the relative shallowness of European rivals meaning that now more than ever the gap between being perennial CL contenders and failing to even qualify is smaller than ever.

You make a similar but more elaborate case to what I've just posted on the Salah 'new contract-woe-is-FSG-no-they're-great thread'.
Now, or this summer, would be the time to refresh the squad and add 2-3 really high quality faces to get us facing forward to finish off the Klopp years. This is the crux of the argument in this thread too: 'sell to buy' could be really poor for us this summer. Especially if you are collecting cash from sales of Origi, Chamberlain maybe.

What I can't get my head around is Royhendo mentions above about the 'A' category of player that we identify. Let's assume Jude Bellingham is on that list. Well lots on here repeatedly state we cannot now sign a player like that, unless we make a huge sale or sales? So what's happened to Liverpool FC that we can't sign the occasional top player?

Even after we've won the CL and the League.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias
Pages: 1 ... 298 299 300 301 302 [303]   Go Up
« previous next »
 