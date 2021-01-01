« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 298 299 300 301 302 [303]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 541202 times)

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,865
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12080 on: Today at 04:40:39 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:06:52 pm
I agree that it doesnt make sense but just playing devils advocate, there are questions over both of their durability and the effect all these injuries have had on Gomez in particular. Its not an area of the field where you want to carry a load of options and maybe we would want a long term option, who is young and who we can bank on?
Matip and Gomez are signed though 2024. I would think that is next time if needed to sign a CB would be. Also he very short for a CB. CB and DM are the 2 spots where Klopp cares about height the most
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,171
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12081 on: Today at 06:47:07 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:06:52 pm
I agree that it doesnt make sense but just playing devils advocate, there are questions over both of their durability and the effect all these injuries have had on Gomez in particular. Its not an area of the field where you want to carry a load of options and maybe we would want a long term option, who is young and who we can bank on?

They better stump up 75m for midfield cover as well, going off Thiago's robustness.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
Pages: 1 ... 298 299 300 301 302 [303]   Go Up
« previous next »
 