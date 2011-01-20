Last thing you want is to be in a position like City are with Mendy.
ACL injury for Chiesa.We can rule out a move for him then
people like big dick nick.
I dunno, he sounds even more up out street now.
Wijnaldum scored 16 goals from 179 games for us. Bissouma has scored 5 goals in total from 147 games for Lille and Brighton.
The one challenge Fab has at the moment is that he is being asked to cover a lot of ground and that exposes his lack of pace at times.We need to get some athleticism/pace around him.
That's the area that I think we are weakest. We don't have enough pace in midfield. We tend to get played through far too easily and quite often our midfield lose the player who they should be marking. Ideally, if this player exists, then we need somebody who is big, strong and lots of pace in midfield.However it's not fantasy football and we don't have the funds to buy such a player. I don't think we have anyone in the U23s who looks like they could do that role someday.
Bail expired 5 days ago.
wait - you think we were actually ever going to make a move/bid for him before the ACL?
Sky Sports reporting that Newcastle still want Div. I;d sell for £30 million.
I'll honestly be floored if Big Div ever willingly leaves LFC. Would guess he's here until his contract expires.
Where the hell is he anyway?!
If we have a longer term target who we can sign in January, then by all means sell Origi. If not, I'm not sure why we would weaken our options up front, especially as we navigate AFCON.
breaking news: the FBI has confirmed that Origi has joined the Witness Protection Program.
I think Gini had a lot more bows to his string.He played all over the park as most good Dutch players do plus he scored a lot of goals for National team.
