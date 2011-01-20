The one challenge Fab has at the moment is that he is being asked to cover a lot of ground and that exposes his lack of pace at times.

We need to get some athleticism/pace around him.



That's the area that I think we are weakest. We don't have enough pace in midfield. We tend to get played through far too easily and quite often our midfield lose the player who they should be marking. Ideally, if this player exists, then we need somebody who is big, strong and lots of pace in midfield.However it's not fantasy football and we don't have the funds to buy such a player. I don't think we have anyone in the U23s who looks like they could do that role someday.