Wijnaldum scored 16 goals from 179 games for us. Bissouma has scored 5 goals in total from 147 games for Lille and Brighton.
I think Gini had a lot more bows to his string.
He played all over the park as most good Dutch players do plus he scored a lot of goals for National team. 26 goals in 85 games plus for PSV he was also very prolific.
Interesting to see what kind of player Klopp FSG go for to replace Gini plus probably Milner (end of contract) this summer - I can also see us moving on Taki Mnnamino and Naby Keita as they are not producing the kind of performances for us.
I just do not see us doing it in January.