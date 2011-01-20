« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11920 on: Yesterday at 10:21:36 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:16:02 pm
Doubt it, nothing in his game seems to indicate he could play as an 8. He is a really good defensive midfielder though but no way worth £50m.

I'm not saying Bissouma is worth £50m but if Gini can be an 8 for LFC than Bissouma can be an 8 for LFC.
Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11921 on: Yesterday at 10:31:01 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:21:36 pm
I'm not saying Bissouma is worth £50m but if Gini can be an 8 for LFC than Bissouma can be an 8 for LFC.

Wijnaldum was a goalscoring midfielder who knuckled down to defensive duties. He scored 11 goals from 38 games for Newcastle. Bissouma has never shown anywhere near the same level of attacking productivity.
The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11922 on: Yesterday at 10:32:43 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:07:12 pm
Brighton's The Athletic reporter is saying it now.

That's us out of the equation then for that price.

LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11923 on: Yesterday at 10:47:04 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 10:31:01 pm
Wijnaldum was a goalscoring midfielder who knuckled down to defensive duties. He scored 11 goals from 38 games for Newcastle. Bissouma has never shown anywhere near the same level of attacking productivity.

But the whole point is we didn't need that level of productivity from Wijnaldum, and nor did our system allow for it. Bissouma can easily replicate what Gini did, with more mobility.

He plays as a 6 now, he's going to have underlying stats like a 6. Doesn't mean he can't do more.

I'll also add that he's an idiot if he goes to Villa this month, because if he holds out 6 months there will be much, much bigger clubs interested.
CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11924 on: Yesterday at 10:48:11 pm
Think weve moved on from wanting what Gini offered, so not sure why were on about getting someone to replicate that.
Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11925 on: Yesterday at 10:48:51 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 10:31:01 pm
Wijnaldum was a goalscoring midfielder who knuckled down to defensive duties. He scored 11 goals from 38 games for Newcastle. Bissouma has never shown anywhere near the same level of attacking productivity.

An attacking productivity that Klopp never asked from him except in the most extreme of circumstances?  We scout for players by what they aren't going to do for us?  Yeah, sure.... What Gini did at Newcastle means nothing in regards to whether Bissouma could play as an 8 for Klopp.
FowlerLegend

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11926 on: Yesterday at 10:48:58 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:07:12 pm
Brighton's The Athletic reporter is saying it now.
Could see him being quality sat alongside Fabinho in midfield but don't think he has too much off field baggage for us to move for him. Was an article in the Athletic in early summer I think that made some comments about clubs being put off by attitude issues pre Brighton and with the alleged stuff a few months ago cannot see us taking the risk.
Legs

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11927 on: Yesterday at 10:49:01 pm
Isnt Bissouma at the African Nations so its cutting it fine to join a club.

I cant see him going to Villa.
Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11928 on: Yesterday at 10:50:37 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:47:04 pm
But the whole point is we didn't need that level of productivity from Wijnaldum, and nor did our system allow for it. Bissouma can easily replicate what Gini did, with more mobility.

He plays as a 6 now, he's going to have underlying stats like a 6. Doesn't mean he can't do more.

I'll also add that he's an idiot if he goes to Villa this month, because if he holds out 6 months there will be much, much bigger clubs interested.

Wijnaldum scored 16 goals from 179 games for us. Bissouma has scored 5 goals in total from 147 games for Lille and Brighton.
scatman

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11929 on: Yesterday at 11:45:03 pm
Wijnaldum could adapt moving back from an attacking position because its way easier to do then moving up the field in position terms. A player great at 6 wont necessarily be good at 8 but you can guarantee theyd be a good centre back. Players are rarely moved forward positionally for a reason.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11930 on: Yesterday at 11:48:25 pm
I am surprised that we haven't been linked with Boubacar Kamara. Perfect age (22), free agent in the summer, no significant injuries ...
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11931 on: Yesterday at 11:59:57 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 10:50:37 pm
Wijnaldum scored 16 goals from 179 games for us. Bissouma has scored 5 goals in total from 147 games for Lille and Brighton.

No idea what point you're trying to make. You're comparing a player playing as an 8 for Liverpool to one playing as a 6 for Brighton. Of course Wijnaldum scored more goals.

But IF we did sign Bissouma and IF we did see him as an 8, you'd fully expect his productivity to increase.
Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11932 on: Today at 12:06:34 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 11:59:57 pm
No idea what point you're trying to make. You're comparing a player playing as an 8 for Liverpool to one playing as a 6 for Brighton. Of course Wijnaldum scored more goals.

But IF we did sign Bissouma and IF we did see him as an 8, you'd fully expect his productivity to increase.

I'm saying that there is no evidence for that expectation, and plenty of evidence against.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11933 on: Today at 12:07:33 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 11:59:57 pm
No idea what point you're trying to make. You're comparing a player playing as an 8 for Liverpool to one playing as a 6 for Brighton. Of course Wijnaldum scored more goals.

But IF we did sign Bissouma and IF we did see him as an 8, you'd fully expect his productivity to increase.

Yeah but saying "if we got him to play as an 8" is a very different situation that "we should get him to play him as an 8". There has been no indication that we are interested in him to play further forward and nothing in his gameplay to indicate he could play that role. To be honest, there's no indication at this time that there is any interest from us beyond this summer which we never moved on. There's a good chance that'll be it - someone we looked at a bit but never went for

He would be a cracking player to have as an alternative 6, but at 50 million I very much doubt we would go for that.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11934 on: Today at 12:15:23 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:48:25 pm
I am surprised that we haven't been linked with Boubacar Kamara. Perfect age (22), free agent in the summer, no significant injuries ...

The mighty Newcastle have been linked with him. Offering him big wages...oh and Man Utd.  ;D
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11935 on: Today at 12:45:03 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:15:23 am
The mighty Newcastle have been linked with him. Offering him big wages...oh and Man Utd.  ;D

He has already stated that he will be moving only to a CL club, which is a good indication about his priorities ...
newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11936 on: Today at 01:16:56 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:45:03 am
He has already stated that he will be moving only to a CL club, which is a good indication about his priorities ...

It's about time we got a Boubacar!
