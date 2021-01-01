Milner leaving surprises me a bit. Honestly thought hed get an extension to see him through to retirement - it would be one thing if he never got a game but he still starts plenty and is usually the first or second sub. But as with Gini Im fine with it, because it forces us to adapt.



I do wonder if well look at signing a homegrown player in the summer. Its not essential by any means, but Klopp likes having a British core. Come next season, we might have Kelleher, Henderson, Trent, Gomez, Robertson, Elliott and Jones with the potential departures of Williams, Phillips, Milner and Ox. And before anyone says, Im aware that Kelleher isnt British and Robbo isnt homegrown!