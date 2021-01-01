« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 526319 times)

Online newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11840 on: Today at 06:34:12 pm »
Milner is probably a high earner as well - so part of the wage / squad trimming.
Online TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11841 on: Today at 06:35:48 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 06:34:12 pm
Milner is probably a high earner as well - so part of the wage / squad trimming.
£150k pw or so when he signed (but I think that included a signing on fee as wages).

Whether hes still on that now is a different matter
Offline Clayton Bigsby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11842 on: Today at 06:37:41 pm »
Was watching the Palace game and though it was against Millwall I do like this Olise guy. Very young, very talented, worked hard as well and terrorised his full back. Due to a stupid release clause Palace picked him up for only £8m.

I wonder if there are any other gems like that in that league.
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11843 on: Today at 06:49:21 pm »
Milner leaving surprises me a bit. Honestly thought hed get an extension to see him through to retirement - it would be one thing if he never got a game but he still starts plenty and is usually the first or second sub. But as with Gini Im fine with it, because it forces us to adapt.

I do wonder if well look at signing a homegrown player in the summer. Its not essential by any means, but Klopp likes having a British core. Come next season, we might have Kelleher, Henderson, Trent, Gomez, Robertson, Elliott and Jones with the potential departures of Williams, Phillips, Milner and Ox. And before anyone says, Im aware that Kelleher isnt British and Robbo isnt homegrown!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11844 on: Today at 06:52:46 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 06:37:41 pm
Was watching the Palace game and though it was against Millwall I do like this Olise guy. Very young, very talented, worked hard as well and terrorised his full back. Due to a stupid release clause Palace picked him up for only £8m.

I wonder if there are any other gems like that in that league.

Id love to see us picking up some of the best young players from the Championship. Loads of talent, but the difficulty is that most of them have a good head on their shoulders and are focusing on interim moves instead of going straight to a top club and being on the fringes. Olise is one, Eze is another Palace picked up. We obviously get Elliott and Gordon, but it helps when theyre so young and know they need to do some U23 stuff first.
Online Original

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11845 on: Today at 07:13:19 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 06:49:21 pm
Milner leaving surprises me a bit. Honestly thought hed get an extension to see him through to retirement - it would be one thing if he never got a game but he still starts plenty and is usually the first or second sub. But as with Gini Im fine with it, because it forces us to adapt.

I do wonder if well look at signing a homegrown player in the summer. Its not essential by any means, but Klopp likes having a British core. Come next season, we might have Kelleher, Henderson, Trent, Gomez, Robertson, Elliott and Jones with the potential departures of Williams, Phillips, Milner and Ox. And before anyone says, Im aware that Kelleher isnt British and Robbo isnt homegrown!

Would have been madness to give him an extension, especially to see him into retirement, what good would that have done us on the pitch, especially with how we run things financially
Online SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11846 on: Today at 07:16:09 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:09:45 pm


noooo!!!  don't go, Millie !!

good luck to him wherever he goes. he'll be missed.
Offline the_red_pill

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11847 on: Today at 07:18:56 pm »
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on Today at 06:15:44 pm
Ball-sack Pissbin?  Suggest you take the blue pill...
;)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11848 on: Today at 07:24:58 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 06:15:01 pm
I dont think we can say that, You never heard of Van Dijk, Alisson, Salah or Mane? We sign players based on their profile and underlying data that our data nerds have access to & can model

I do think the special sauce we are developing and optimising is our ability to pinpoint players who foot our system that are under valued, Tsimakis / Robertson / Konate are incredible examples of this

This insight also busts the myth that for us to strengthen it necessitates Man City like spending, we have plenty of evidence that it does not- we can find the right players for us at below the market rate which is why it is all the more infuriating that we choose not to and are allowing the team to wither away
What I mean is there is more of a chance under the current team hat we'll skip the big names and go for the less fancied.
I'm sure we've got quite a few targets that as fans, we won't be so sure of if we heard their names. That's largely worked out for us.

I'm okay with signing Balaz Szack. P. Niss or Arsene Holl or whoever. I just don't think we'll be going in for big names. Who knows- perhaps in midfield, but I'm not too sure.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11849 on: Today at 07:32:33 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:09:45 pm


Sad, but its the right decision for us. Hope he is back here on the coaching staff soon.
Online Racer

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11850 on: Today at 07:37:33 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 06:37:41 pm
Was watching the Palace game and though it was against Millwall I do like this Olise guy. Very young, very talented, worked hard as well and terrorised his full back. Due to a stupid release clause Palace picked him up for only £8m.

I wonder if there are any other gems like that in that league.

I watched him 3-4 times at Reading last season he is an outstanding prospect and was the championship young player of the season I dont know why we didnt have a nibble at £8m you cant really lose. I think he will do very well at Palace
Offline Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11851 on: Today at 07:55:31 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 07:24:58 pm
What I mean is there is more of a chance under the current team hat we'll skip the big names and go for the less fancied.
I'm sure we've got quite a few targets that as fans, we won't be so sure of if we heard their names. That's largely worked out for us.

I'm okay with signing Balaz Szack. P. Niss or Arsene Holl or whoever. I just don't think we'll be going in for big names. Who knows- perhaps in midfield, but I'm not too sure.

I agree, we wont be signing a Haaland/Mbappe
Online SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11852 on: Today at 07:57:57 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 07:55:31 pm
I agree, we wont be signing a Haaland/Mbappe
yep.
Online DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11853 on: Today at 08:00:48 pm »
Just watching Diaz drag Porto from a loss to a win late on. Right footed yet late equaliser with his left and set up the winner with his left too, defenders have no idea which way he's going to go as he looks so comfortable with both feet. Very intense too. I love him, I'm all in.
Online SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11854 on: Today at 08:07:56 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 06:34:12 pm
Milner is probably a high earner as well - so part of the wage / squad trimming.
140k a week, apparently according to sportrac.

that's Mo's contract sorted, then :)
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11855 on: Today at 08:20:53 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 08:00:48 pm
Just watching Diaz drag Porto from a loss to a win late on. Right footed yet late equaliser with his left and set up the winner with his left too, defenders have no idea which way he's going to go as he looks so comfortable with both feet. Very intense too. I love him, I'm all in.
Sign him up.
Online SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11856 on: Today at 08:23:14 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 08:00:48 pm
he looks so comfortable with both feet.
I'm pretty comfortable with both of mine.  can't say the same for my back though.  giving me endless shit pain at the moment.
