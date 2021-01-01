« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 525774 times)

newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11840 on: Today at 06:34:12 pm »
Milner is probably a high earner as well - so part of the wage / squad trimming.
TepidT2O

  Lead Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 79,801
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11841 on: Today at 06:35:48 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 06:34:12 pm
Milner is probably a high earner as well - so part of the wage / squad trimming.
£150k pw or so when he signed (but I think that included a signing on fee as wages).

Whether hes still on that now is a different matter
Clayton Bigsby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11842 on: Today at 06:37:41 pm »
Was watching the Palace game and though it was against Millwall I do like this Olise guy. Very young, very talented, worked hard as well and terrorised his full back. Due to a stupid release clause Palace picked him up for only £8m.

I wonder if there are any other gems like that in that league.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11843 on: Today at 06:49:21 pm »
Milner leaving surprises me a bit. Honestly thought hed get an extension to see him through to retirement - it would be one thing if he never got a game but he still starts plenty and is usually the first or second sub. But as with Gini Im fine with it, because it forces us to adapt.

I do wonder if well look at signing a homegrown player in the summer. Its not essential by any means, but Klopp likes having a British core. Come next season, we might have Kelleher, Henderson, Trent, Gomez, Robertson, Elliott and Jones with the potential departures of Williams, Phillips, Milner and Ox. And before anyone says, Im aware that Kelleher isnt British and Robbo isnt homegrown!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11844 on: Today at 06:52:46 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 06:37:41 pm
Was watching the Palace game and though it was against Millwall I do like this Olise guy. Very young, very talented, worked hard as well and terrorised his full back. Due to a stupid release clause Palace picked him up for only £8m.

I wonder if there are any other gems like that in that league.

Id love to see us picking up some of the best young players from the Championship. Loads of talent, but the difficulty is that most of them have a good head on their shoulders and are focusing on interim moves instead of going straight to a top club and being on the fringes. Olise is one, Eze is another Palace picked up. We obviously get Elliott and Gordon, but it helps when theyre so young and know they need to do some U23 stuff first.
