Easiest way to get Newcastle to pony up big money is to conjure up a credible link to Liverpool, some might say.



I don't think they've been linked to anyone big money have they? And certainly not, seriously, anyone who is on our level that we may actually be interested in.This window for them is moving very different to City's first with massive money, they don't seem to be looking at £30m+ players like money is no object.