LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11680 on: Today at 01:42:19 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:36:08 am
I actually agree with Stan on this one. Of course, the backups can't be on the same level as the starters, but if the second 6 are on 80-90% and the third 6 are on 70-80%, then we'll have a title challenging squad ...

It's just not possible though. Who the fuck is hitting that 80-90% for that right back slot and affordable enough that we can ALSO strengthen in other positions sufficiently?

City dont even have this level of squad ffs, neither do Chelsea. In fact worldwide, whatever teams you choose, find 3 in world football who have achieved this which should be easy since a number have a bottomless pit of cash

We need to strengthen, definitely. The expectations at least need to be realistic though ffs. We would all love a back up the equivalent of Tsimikas in every position but that's an insane expectation. Better than what we currently have is realistic and achievable? That small of a drop in level across the whole squad is not happening
Last Edit: Today at 01:45:45 am by RyanBabel19
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11681 on: Today at 01:48:57 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:48:57 am
It's just not possible though. Who the fuck is hitting that 80-90% for that right back slot and affordable enough that we can ALSO strengthen in other positions sufficiently?

Noussair Mazraoui from Ajax? Free agent in the summer ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11682 on: Today at 02:00:33 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:48:57 am
Noussair Mazraoui from Ajax? Free agent in the summer ...

Now i've nothing against free agents but come on, he's going to bring 80-90% of Trent Alexander Arnolds game and no one has snapped him up!! He's still available to get on a free but he can bring 80-90% of the game of a player contributing from right back at a frightening level you rarely see. I can only assume this lads ripping it up at Ajax, they're tripping over themselves to give him a new deal ASAP and the likes of Real, Bayern, City and Inter are all battling it out to get him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11683 on: Today at 02:05:17 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 02:00:33 am
Now i've nothing against free agents but come on, he's going to bring 80-90% of Trent Alexander Arnolds game and no one has snapped him up!! He's still available to get on a free but he can bring 80-90% of the game of a player contributing from right back at a frightening level you rarely see. I can only assume this lads ripping it up at Ajax, they're tripping over themselves to give him a new deal ASAP and the likes of Real, Bayern, City and Inter are all battling it out to get him.

maybe he's in the 70-80%? Which would make him a starting RB on most teams when compared to TAA

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11684 on: Today at 02:08:53 am
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:05:17 am
maybe he's in the 70-80%? Which would make him a starting RB on most teams when compared to TAA



Who knows, maybe i'm overrating Trent but someone giving a high percentage of what he offers on a free seems wild to me.

Either way, the expectation to just get players of that level in every position is nuts, if it was that easy (and cheap) we likely would have done it already, no?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11685 on: Today at 02:14:58 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 02:08:53 am
Who knows, maybe i'm overrating Trent but someone giving a high percentage of what he offers on a free seems wild to me.

Either way, the expectation to just get players of that level in every position is nuts, if it was that easy (and cheap) we likely would have done it already, no?

Oh - trust me - I'm laughing along with you. It's a somewhat crazy proposition.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11686 on: Today at 06:09:21 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:48:57 am
Noussair Mazraoui from Ajax? Free agent in the summer ...

I have never heard of this guy and therefore never seen him play. But I am going to categorically say that he doesnt have 80-90% of Trents ability.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11687 on: Today at 07:53:01 am
Isn't he a Mino Riola player? Sure I saw a story saying for Haaland to go to Barca, they'll need to take a few of his other players - and this guy was mentioned. I'd stay clear of that agent!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11688 on: Today at 07:59:44 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:03:28 am
Very true.

In his short time here Perkinsonian has proved to be a respectful, knowledgeable poster who isnt condescending to others.

Thank you and I appreciate your knowledge, especially on Bundesliga related matters.

I've been reading RAWK since the 2003/2004 season and I know well that this guy has a tendency to tell untested nonsense without giving any source knowledge. I accepted his childish attempt to exalt himself with a smile on my face.

As the moderator asked, I am ending this discussion with him because it is also not worth my time.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11689 on: Today at 08:09:37 am
Wow this thread had grown 10 pages overnight. Was really hoping it was because we were close to signing someone
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11690 on: Today at 08:23:22 am
If we get that kid from Monaco therell be Tchoumani broken hearts in the world, etc. (Ornstein link)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11691 on: Today at 08:26:23 am
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 08:23:22 am
If we get that kid from Monaco therell be Tchoumani broken hearts in the world, etc. (Ornstein link)

Exciting possibility that. Ornstein was on the money with Konate last year too.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11692 on: Today at 08:27:42 am
Link to the Ornstein link?

Gives me a vibe of a serial killer does Ornstein.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11693 on: Today at 08:28:43 am
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 08:23:22 am
If we get that kid from Monaco therell be Tchoumani broken hearts in the world, etc. (Ornstein link)

Ill be passing that off as my own work again later.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11694 on: Today at 08:30:16 am
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 08:23:22 am
If we get that kid from Monaco therell be Tchoumani broken hearts in the world, etc. (Ornstein link)

Hell yeah.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11695 on: Today at 08:38:54 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:27:42 am
Link to the Ornstein link?

Gives me a vibe of a serial killer does Ornstein.

https://theathletic.com/3054326/2022/01/07/ornsteins-transfer-mailbag-citys-haaland-move-arsenal-and-vlahovic-cantwell-can-go/?source=emp_shared_article

Its in his transfer article- effectively no plans for January but Tchoumani is a target for midfield due to Wijnaldum leaving, Milly Ox and Naby's contact situation. Says we'll face a battle with United and also mentions Danjuma again
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11696 on: Today at 08:41:31 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:27:42 am
Link to the Ornstein link?

Gives me a vibe of a serial killer does Ornstein.

Regardless of what happens in the forward positions, Liverpool are also thought to be exploring options to strengthen in central midfield. Gini Wijnaldum left in 2020, James Milner has entered the final six months of his contract and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita have 18 months to go. One of the candidates is Monacos Aurelien Tchouameni, although among those also keen on the 21-year-old France international are Manchester United and therefore, if Liverpool choose to take their interest further, the battle for his services is likely to be intense.

https://theathletic.com/3054326/2022/01/07/ornsteins-transfer-mailbag-citys-haaland-move-arsenal-and-vlahovic-cantwell-can-go/
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11697 on: Today at 08:44:56 am
Tchouameni would be an excellent addition.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11698 on: Today at 08:50:45 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:28:43 am
Ill be passing that off as my own work again later.

I won't give up the fight with you. :)

The thing is, if we've done deals, they're already done. All of this is just blah blah blah innit?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11699 on: Today at 08:51:41 am
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 08:44:56 am
Tchouameni would be an excellent addition.

I've been impressed when I've watched him play for France. He has the quality, athletic ability and is the right age for what I think we need. Reckon he would be about the same price as Fabinho so about 50m?
