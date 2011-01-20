« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 287 288 289 290 291 [292] 293   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 515781 times)

Offline Flaccid Bobby Fowler

  • Supports the No To Racism campaign. Good lad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,299
  • *****In Istanbul, we won it 5 times*****
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11640 on: Yesterday at 09:35:43 pm »
Have a feeling one of Mane, Salah or Firmino will be sold end of season to raise funds. Cant see where else the money is going to come from to make the investment the squad needs. If one is sold then we need two forwards as we need one now with them all here, we easily need better cover than Milner & Ox (be amazed if they are still here next season), perhaps even Naby too though If a decent offer comes in (maybe Naby plush cash for player). Hendo and Thiago are on the wrong side of 30 & they are two of our best three CMs. Perhaps they have one more year at the very top in them but I cant see past that. There is a huge overhall on the horizon and I don't think the owners will do something they've never done before to enable it without selling a star player or two.

It looks like it's all leading up to Klopps last year where a new man comes in and they rebuild everything from there Unless they can sign him up for another rebuild which I'd take over signing any fucking players at all to be honest!
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,242
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11641 on: Yesterday at 09:40:23 pm »
Quote from: Flaccid Bobby Fowler on Yesterday at 09:35:43 pm
Have a feeling one of Mane, Salah or Firmino will be sold end of season to raise funds. Cant see where else the money is going to come from to make the investment the squad needs. If one is sold then we need two forwards as we need one now with them all here, we easily need better cover than Milner & Ox (be amazed if they are still here next season), perhaps even Naby too though If a decent offer comes in (maybe Naby plush cash for player).

You think a soft toy is going to raise substantial money? Mind you, Studio Ghibli was built on the sale of Totoro plushies, so maybe a Naby plushie could be a thing.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,816
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11642 on: Yesterday at 09:45:14 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 07:23:21 pm
We are not going to sign Luis Diaz for 60-70 million, when Nkunku's 40 million release clause becomes effective in June ...

Is that release clause real?
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,273
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11643 on: Yesterday at 09:52:33 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:45:14 pm
Is that release clause real?

As real as Santa Claus(e)
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,711
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11644 on: Yesterday at 10:01:54 pm »
Quote from: Flaccid Bobby Fowler on Yesterday at 09:35:43 pm
Have a feeling one of Mane, Salah or Firmino will be sold end of season to raise funds. Cant see where else the money is going to come from to make the investment the squad needs. If one is sold then we need two forwards as we need one now with them all here, we easily need better cover than Milner & Ox (be amazed if they are still here next season), perhaps even Naby too though If a decent offer comes in (maybe Naby plush cash for player). Hendo and Thiago are on the wrong side of 30 & they are two of our best three CMs. Perhaps they have one more year at the very top in them but I cant see past that. There is a huge overhall on the horizon and I don't think the owners will do something they've never done before to enable it without selling a star player or two.

It looks like it's all leading up to Klopps last year where a new man comes in and they rebuild everything from there Unless they can sign him up for another rebuild which I'd take over signing any fucking players at all to be honest!

They better be ready to spend considerably more when Klopp leaves, maybe they have that in mind already, hence the lack of it, very much like Arsenal who have let the reigns loose as soon as they let go of Wenger.
Logged

Offline Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,424
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11645 on: Yesterday at 10:04:14 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 10:01:54 pm
They better be ready to spend considerably more when Klopp leaves, maybe they have that in mind already, hence the lack of it, very much like Arsenal who have let the reigns loose as soon as they let go of Wenger.
They spent massive in his last few years as well before they dropped out the top 4
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,487
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11646 on: Yesterday at 10:41:26 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 10:04:14 pm
They spent massive in his last few years as well before they dropped out the top 4
Agreed, its becoming a myth at this stage. Arsenal had maybe 6 years of tightened purse strings following the move from Highbury, but in the last 5 summers theyve spent over £100m 3 times, theyve not had a window where theyve spent less than £70m since 2015, and the summer before that they spent over £100m. They also spent £70m in 2012.

These are Transfer spend figures, not net with player sales deducted (which dont massively change the picture - but for a few marquee players leaving and the oddly high fee they achieved for Awobi, theyve struggled to extract value from players sales - £400m net spent) but in the last decade, theyve only spent less than they brought in through sales twice - in 2013 and 2018 when they had marquee sales such as Van Persie, Sanchez and the Ox. It wouldnt surprise me to see them spend big on Vlahovic in the summer. Considering the losses theyve been posting over that period, its not possible to argue theyre not heavily backed by their owners. Theyve certainly had far more impetus than we have in the transfer market, theyve just spent it far, far worse.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:51:01 pm by Drinks Sangria »
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,983
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11647 on: Yesterday at 11:48:40 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:45:14 pm
Is that release clause real?

Well, it was reported by the "Kicker" magazine. If they are not reliable anymore, there is no point in reading the sports newspapers in Germany ...
Logged

Offline Perkinsonian

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 93
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11648 on: Yesterday at 11:54:10 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:48:40 pm
Well, it was reported by the "Kicker" magazine. If they are not reliable anymore, there is no point in reading the sports newspapers in Germany ...

Christopher Nkunku doesnt have an exit clause in his RB Leipzig contract, according to Kicker.

https://24hrsport.com/2021/10/18/nkunku-has-no-release-clause-in-his-leipzig-contract/
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,050
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11649 on: Yesterday at 11:55:27 pm »
Yeah, but is it the good Kicker or the bad Kicker?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,300
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11650 on: Yesterday at 11:57:14 pm »
Mac was reading KICKARRR, it's a Pirate magazine. Whole diffrent issue.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,983
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11651 on: Today at 12:02:03 am »
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Yesterday at 11:54:10 pm
Christopher Nkunku doesnt have an exit clause in his RB Leipzig contract, according to Kicker.

https://24hrsport.com/2021/10/18/nkunku-has-no-release-clause-in-his-leipzig-contract/

If you cross-check that report from October, you will find out that the actual source is the shit-rag, not the "Kicker" magazine. But, you will learn in time to check the links, before trying to look smart ...
Logged

Offline Perkinsonian

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 93
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11652 on: Today at 12:06:32 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:02:03 am
If you cross-check that report from October, you will find out that the actual source is the shit-rag, not the "Kicker" magazine. But, you will learn in time to check the links, before trying to look smart ...

You claimed that such clause had been reported by Kicker so prove it by finding the source information. Otherwise you will look stupid with your claims.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:08:57 am by Perkinsonian »
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,050
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11653 on: Today at 12:09:01 am »
As far as I can see on Nkunku, there were rumours of a 40m euro clause and recent reports suggesting that hes actually one of the few Leipzig players without a clause. Who knows though.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,983
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11654 on: Today at 12:09:35 am »
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Today at 12:06:32 am
You claimed that such clause had been reported by Kicker so prove it by finding the source information.

You agree to leave RAWK and never return if I find such a link?
Logged

Offline Perkinsonian

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 93
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11655 on: Today at 12:12:43 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:09:35 am
You agree to leave RAWK and never return if I find such a link?

And you, if you don't?
« Last Edit: Today at 12:14:16 am by Perkinsonian »
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,983
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11656 on: Today at 12:14:05 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:09:01 am
As far as I can see on Nkunku, there were rumours of a 40m euro clause and recent reports suggesting that hes actually one of the few Leipzig players without a clause. Who knows though.

It was reported both in the Kicker and the Sport Bild last spring that Nkunku has a 40 million release clause, becoming effective in the summer of 2022. In was never really confirmed since then, even though most RB players have these clauses. That is how Werner, Upamecano and Konate have left last summer ...
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,983
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11657 on: Today at 12:16:08 am »
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Today at 12:12:43 am
And you, if you don't?

What kind of nonsense is that? Me and you are not the same ...
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,288
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11658 on: Today at 12:16:43 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:09:35 am
You agree to leave RAWK and never return if I find such a link?

Quote from: Perkinsonian on Today at 12:12:43 am
And you, if you don't?

Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,300
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11659 on: Today at 12:17:34 am »
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Today at 12:12:43 am
And you, if you don't?

Mac is eternal on RAWK mate. You'll learn that.
Logged

Offline Perkinsonian

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 93
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11660 on: Today at 12:18:57 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:14:05 am
It was reported both in the Kicker and the Sport Bild last spring that Nkunku has a 40 million release clause, becoming effective in the summer of 2022. In was never really confirmed since then, even though most RB players have these clauses. That is how Werner, Upamecano and Konate have left last summer ...

Find the link. I'm not interested in Werner, Upamecano or Konate situation.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,723
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11661 on: Today at 12:20:11 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:09:35 am
You agree to leave RAWK and never return if I find such a link?

You tried that shit with me last year and you couldnt find the link (which youd clearly made up) yet here you are still on RAWK.

If I remember rightly you tried to give a foreign language story thinking you could pretend it backed up what youd said  ;D
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,273
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11662 on: Today at 12:20:50 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 11:55:27 pm
Yeah, but is it the good Kicker or the bad Kicker?

it's the Kicker in the nuts
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,983
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11663 on: Today at 12:22:10 am »
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Today at 12:18:57 am
Find the link. I'm not interested in Werner, Upamecano or Konate situation.

You haven't accepted the challenge. Therefore, you don't get to play transfer talk with the old boys. Samie, these kids want to become famous overnight  ;D
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,273
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11664 on: Today at 12:22:13 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:16:43 am


We aren't signing Adrama Traore. Jeez how many times do we need to go through this.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,273
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11665 on: Today at 12:22:36 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:17:34 am
Mac is eternal on RAWK mate. You'll learn that.

He inevitable, really.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,300
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11666 on: Today at 12:22:48 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:20:50 am
it's the Kicker in the nuts

Been reading those doggy S&M magazines again?
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,273
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11667 on: Today at 12:23:25 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:22:48 am
Been reading those doggy S&M magazines again?

the kitty ones!
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,300
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11668 on: Today at 12:23:50 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:22:10 am
You haven't accepted the challenge. Therefore, you don't get to play transfer talk with the old boys. Samie, these kids want to become famous overnight  ;D

That's right mate. Go make 'em famous.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,983
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11669 on: Today at 12:23:50 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:20:11 am
You tried that shit with me last year and you couldnt find the link (which youd clearly made up) yet here you are still on RAWK.

If I remember rightly you tried to give a foreign language story thinking you could pretend it backed up what youd said  ;D

Well, the Spanish language story confirmed my claim, and you still can't get over it  ;D
Logged

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,571
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11670 on: Today at 12:29:44 am »
Ive just turned inside out with the cringe.
Logged

Offline Perkinsonian

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 93
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11671 on: Today at 12:33:07 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:22:10 am
You haven't accepted the challenge. Therefore, you don't get to play transfer talk with the old boys. Samie, these kids want to become famous overnight  ;D

How old are you to write such mature comments? I will accept your challenge once you accept mine.
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,694
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11672 on: Today at 12:39:41 am »
It is important to remember that Porto are one of the best clubs in Europe are getting huge transfer fees for players, they really are no pushover, if it says 60m I would believe it.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,300
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11673 on: Today at 12:44:52 am »
Grandad, they're on about  Nkunku. What you doing up so late? Need  a piss again?
Logged

Offline JJ Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,702
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11674 on: Today at 12:56:30 am »
There are a couple of reports that i've seen saying that Frenkie de Jong might be available in the summer as Barca continue their spiral into complete madness as they chase Haaland. If that is true that would be a fantastic option IMO.

Any thoughts?
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,694
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11675 on: Today at 12:57:43 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:44:52 am
Grandad, they're on about  Nkunku. What you doing up so late? Need  a piss again?

I am just saying about Porto, they are on about millions of players to be honest.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,113
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11676 on: Today at 12:59:39 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:09:35 am
You agree to leave RAWK and never return if I find such a link?

Quote from: Perkinsonian on Today at 12:12:43 am
And you, if you don't?

Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,234
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11677 on: Today at 01:03:28 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:16:08 am
What kind of nonsense is that? Me and you are not the same ...

Very true.

In his short time here Perkinsonian has proved to be a respectful, knowledgeable poster who isnt condescending to others.

 
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline SP

  • Thor ain't got shit on this dude! Alpheus. SPoogle. The Equusfluminis Of RAWK. Straight in at the deep end with a tube of Vagisil. Needs to get a half-life. Needs a damned good de-frag.
  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,876
  • .
  • Super Title: Southern Pansy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11678 on: Today at 01:09:57 am »
Leave out the playground melodrama please.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,983
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11679 on: Today at 01:11:31 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:03:28 am
Very true.

In his short time here Perkinsonian has proved to be a respectful, knowledgeable poster who isnt condescending to others.

Yes, but can he do it on a rainy Tuesday night at Turf Moor?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 287 288 289 290 291 [292] 293   Go Up
« previous next »
 