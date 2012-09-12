« previous next »
Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11600 on: Today at 05:23:32 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 05:21:18 pm
So in other words you want owners who will keep putting their own money in?

And you dont?
CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11601 on: Today at 05:26:08 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 05:23:32 pm
And you dont?

Honestly, I want to club to be self sufficient. I don't want owners throwing money in, I don't want to club spending beyond it's means.

Sure it can raise debt it can afford (we do and have done this) to help fund purchases, sure it can find creative ways to fund transfers over a period of time, but no I don't particularly crave for owners who throw money into the club - it's not sustainable and is ultimately always done by either owners who cannot keep it up and shit hits the fan or by despot owners - neither of which I want anywhere near the club.
Lynndenberries

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11602 on: Today at 05:27:44 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 05:26:08 pm
Honestly, I want to club to be self sufficient. I don't want owners throwing money in, I don't want to club spending beyond it's means.

Sure it can raise debt it can afford (we do and have done this) to help fund purchases, sure it can find creative ways to fund transfers over a period of time, but no I don't particularly crave for owners who throw money into the club - it's not sustainable and is ultimately always done by either owners who cannot keep it up and shit hits the fan or by despot owners - neither of which I want anywhere near the club.
Those who actually do this are also genuinely terrible people/companies/countries and/or jump ship and leave clubs in shambles.
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Sheer Magnetism

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11603 on: Today at 05:35:28 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 04:56:45 pm
I mean no, as you've no idea what funding they have provided to their existing assets, you've no idea what cash the holding company held, and you've no idea what loans or internal financing was carried out.


Literally for all you (and I) know, FSG provided us and Boston with loans prior to Red Bird, they then came in and helped cover these loans, and then money was raised to fund the Penguins.

We simply do not have anywhere near enough details.


The club has incurred losses to ensure the squad is competitive long term.
But we were making huge profits pre-pandemic. Remember the biggest annual profit ever for a football club? Whether or not FSG borrowed afterwards is irrelevant, it's evidence they could have raised the cash if they wanted. The decision not to spend in the transfer market isn't because money isn't available, and it's viable for people to question the strategy if they disagree without being accused of wanting the club to be Man City or risking bankruptcy.
CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11604 on: Today at 05:36:33 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 05:35:28 pm
But we were making huge profits pre-pandemic. Remember the biggest annual profit ever for a football club? Whether or not FSG borrowed afterwards is irrelevant, it's evidence they could have raised the cash if they wanted. The decision not to spend in the transfer market isn't because money isn't available, and it's viable for people to question the strategy if they disagree without being accused of wanting the club to be Man City or risking bankruptcy.

You know that was an accounting profit due to booking big sales and spreading the spending over the length of contracts and not a cash profit, right?
Romford_Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11605 on: Today at 05:39:11 pm
I haven't set foot in here in ages. Just read the last 6 pages and oh my god, you know in Red Dwarf when Lister has space mumps and his head bursts all over the Cat's face? That's what I feel like now. I feel like a giant sac of stinking puss has exploded all over me.

Thanks everyone. Don't let the standards drop ;D
Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11606 on: Today at 05:47:47 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 05:26:08 pm
Honestly, I want to club to be self sufficient. I don't want owners throwing money in, I don't want to club spending beyond it's means.

Sure it can raise debt it can afford (we do and have done this) to help fund purchases, sure it can find creative ways to fund transfers over a period of time, but no I don't particularly crave for owners who throw money into the club - it's not sustainable and is ultimately always done by either owners who cannot keep it up and shit hits the fan or by despot owners - neither of which I want anywhere near the club.

Were not self sufficient- the owners do invest their own money (roughly 27% of our transfer spend comes from them) so the discussion is about how much (if any) they should increase this amount by

In the current circumstances I think it makes sense to speculate because we have an ageing forward line and midfield, but if we dont it wont be because we cant, its a decision to stick to a principle which makes sense when we can generate huge amounts in transfer fees by selling surplus players but doesnt make sense when the money from sales dries up
Perkinsonian

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11607 on: Today at 05:48:26 pm
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 05:39:11 pm
I feel like I giant sac of stinking puss has exploded all over me.

Thanks everyone.

Are you a masochist?  :lickin
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11608 on: Today at 05:48:44 pm
FowlerLegend

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11609 on: Today at 05:49:21 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 05:12:15 pm
I agreee, I actually think FSG have been excellent owners, better than any other American owners in the PL, which is no small challenge. They have a healthy respect for their roles as custodians. But they can still be criticised for being a tad conservative with their investment planning. I think sometimes people are so sensitive to criticism of the owners (probably due to G&H) they become too reactive to any comments made, for fear it undermines the owners.
Yeah, I have the same view of them.
I would like them to be a bit less risk averse because I think we have such massive potential. I also think the same about the H&G impact. No owners pre H&G were above being challenged over certain issues so I don't see why these should be.
CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11610 on: Today at 05:49:36 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 05:47:47 pm
Were not self sufficient- the owners do invest their own money (roughly 27% of our transfer spend comes from them) so the discussion is about how much (if any) they should increase this amount by

No it doesn't.
CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11611 on: Today at 05:51:32 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 05:12:15 pm
I agreee, I actually think FSG have been excellent owners, better than any other American owners in the PL, which is no small challenge. They have a healthy respect for their roles as custodians. But they can still be criticised for being a tad conservative with their investment planning. I think sometimes people are so sensitive to criticism of the owners (probably due to G&H) they become too reactive to any comments made, for fear it undermines the owners.

I think there are valid arguments to question them, but the problem is most of the ones who do tend to have no clue about the actual finances and spout a load of shite (we've seen it in here today by some) which gets people's backs up and annoyed and then it looks like you can't question them.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11612 on: Today at 05:53:08 pm
Quote from: SP on Today at 05:08:29 pm
They are here for the thrill of owning a world class sports team. They are just doing it in a way that earns them a healthy return if they decide to exit. It is clearly not just about the money, but equally they are not prepared to make sports-washing losses.

 :lmao
Romford_Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11613 on: Today at 05:59:44 pm
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Today at 05:48:26 pm
Are you a masochist?  :lickin

I live in Romford. By Choice. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
mkferdy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11614 on: Today at 06:26:57 pm
Last 5 pages or so have hurt my head 😁. With our current model and with the contract situation with a number of our players it wouldnt shock me if a couple of first team players are moved on in the summer to fund for signings.

Ill drop a grenade in here before I go. The longer Salah doesnt sign a contract and the longer Man City dont sign a striker it wont be long before they start sniffing around him in my opinion if they havent already. He and a few others can start speaking to clubs from January next year.
CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11615 on: Today at 06:30:45 pm
Quote from: mkferdy on Today at 06:26:57 pm
Last 5 pages or so have hurt my head 😁. With our current model and with the contract situation with a number of our players it wouldnt shock me if a couple of first team players are moved on in the summer to fund for signings.

Ill drop a grenade in here before I go. The longer Salah doesnt sign a contract and the longer Man City dont sign a striker it wont be long before they start sniffing around him in my opinion if they havent already. He and a few others can start speaking to clubs from January next year.

Not a domestic rival they can't.
The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11616 on: Today at 06:32:28 pm
Origi's contract finishes at the end of this season?
PaulF

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11617 on: Today at 06:33:48 pm
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

mkferdy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11618 on: Today at 06:36:21 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 06:30:45 pm
Not a domestic rival they can't.

Good point not officially. Losing Salah on a free to anyone let alone City is a horrible thought.
Careca9

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11619 on: Today at 06:38:05 pm
Quote from: mkferdy on Today at 06:26:57 pm
Last 5 pages or so have hurt my head 😁. With our current model and with the contract situation with a number of our players it wouldnt shock me if a couple of first team players are moved on in the summer to fund for signings.

Ill drop a grenade in here before I go. The longer Salah doesnt sign a contract and the longer Man City dont sign a striker it wont be long before they start sniffing around him in my opinion if they havent already. He and a few others can start speaking to clubs from January next year.
I would hope the club has a plan in place in case such a possibility was to materialise as they cant operate under total belief Mo will defo sign, they would have to have contingency and I have no doubt they do, really enjoyed back forth between Craig and donkey wan and others there - all have differing views but see valid points on both sides. Tricky one for the club to handle this summer - to my eyes at least Bobby and sadio whilst still very good players arent what they were (conscious Sadios stats are in line re xg though) but if we dont offer them a new contract which Id be a little wary of as Im not as confident as I would have been previously their impact  wont dip further into their 30s but then if u look to replace it has to be this coming summer as any potential replacements would not be cheap and both sadio and Bobby values will be at their lowest with only a year to go. Then midfield potentially needing some bodies its a tricky balancing act re finances, interesting times!
Gods_Left_Boot

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11620 on: Today at 06:52:44 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 05:48:44 pm


Is there a similar radar for his CL performances (admittedly it would be a small sample size)?
mkferdy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11621 on: Today at 06:56:22 pm
My thoughts on it it comes down to how the owners want to run us as a club. I actually think both sides of the argument are partly right.

FSG by selling 10% raised funds in my unqualified opinion that could of been invested into Liverpool football club if they wished or into the Red Sox if they wished, instead they purchased another sports team. If I was an investor in FSG I would be happy going down this route as there are probably better opportunities to grow that asset than there is for growing us much further. As a Liverpool fan I am selfish and would rather they invest everything in us.

We are being run within our means and as a fan base we need to accept thats how it is in my opinion. Covid as messed things up for us quite a bit, the market for selling our fringe players is not what it was, we have struggled to move on squad players.

Judging by what most are saying about our accounts theres not a lot of space to wriggle with and as such we probably need to move a few on including first team players so we can reinvest into the squad.

If we are going to be a richer Dortmund or an Arsenal under Wenger having to sell our better players to reinvest then thats where we are. Allowing the team to age together giving out large contracts to older players we cant move on would be a bigger issue for me leaving us with no sellable assets and a huge wage bill.
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11622 on: Today at 06:59:42 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:33:48 pm
Nearly as good as


That's all very well but where's the 'does he get stuck in' percentile?  (asking for some friends in his thread)
CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11623 on: Today at 07:00:28 pm
Quote from: mkferdy on Today at 06:56:22 pm
FSG by selling 10% raised funds in my unqualified opinion that could of been invested into Liverpool football club if they wished or into the Red Sox if they wished, instead they purchased another sports team.

Totally unknown if this is the case as yet.
newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11624 on: Today at 07:01:59 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 06:59:42 pm
That's all very well but where's the 'does he get stuck in' percentile?  (asking for some friends in his thread)

it's probably between pressure regains and fouls won (not turnovers though). you have to select it from the menu.

You can actually overlay a template radar that will set that automatically - called "Englishness Radar"

Similarly, the "Simeone Radar" tells you how much of a cheat a player is.
mkferdy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11625 on: Today at 07:02:16 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 07:00:28 pm
Totally unknown if this is the case as yet.

I know mate, Im taking an educated guess.
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11626 on: Today at 07:04:51 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 07:01:59 pm


You can actually overlay a template radar that will set that automatically - called "Englishness Radar"



this THIS is what we need to find our new midfield :)
lgvkarlos

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11627 on: Today at 07:08:39 pm
They have made a ridiculous amount of money because of the value of their investment, Klopp has been a massive part of their success.
Klopp is a once in a lifetime manager and to not give him more funds is an absolute waste of a this man's time here.
Clearly we can't match the Citie's of the world but I think I read that in the time Klopp has been here we are 14th on net spend in the prem, and that to me is an absolute joke.
CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11628 on: Today at 07:08:50 pm
Quote from: mkferdy on Today at 07:02:16 pm
I know mate, Im taking an educated guess.

I know but some will take it as gospel on here  ;D

I'd hazard a guess there has been input from somewhere as at end May 2020 we'd maxed out the loan facility, and things didn't exactly get rosier straight away after that.
