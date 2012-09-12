My thoughts on it it comes down to how the owners want to run us as a club. I actually think both sides of the argument are partly right.



FSG by selling 10% raised funds in my unqualified opinion that could of been invested into Liverpool football club if they wished or into the Red Sox if they wished, instead they purchased another sports team. If I was an investor in FSG I would be happy going down this route as there are probably better opportunities to grow that asset than there is for growing us much further. As a Liverpool fan I am selfish and would rather they invest everything in us.



We are being run within our means and as a fan base we need to accept thats how it is in my opinion. Covid as messed things up for us quite a bit, the market for selling our fringe players is not what it was, we have struggled to move on squad players.



Judging by what most are saying about our accounts theres not a lot of space to wriggle with and as such we probably need to move a few on including first team players so we can reinvest into the squad.



If we are going to be a richer Dortmund or an Arsenal under Wenger having to sell our better players to reinvest then thats where we are. Allowing the team to age together giving out large contracts to older players we cant move on would be a bigger issue for me leaving us with no sellable assets and a huge wage bill.