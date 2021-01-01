And you dont?



Honestly, I want to club to be self sufficient. I don't want owners throwing money in, I don't want to club spending beyond it's means.Sure it can raise debt it can afford (we do and have done this) to help fund purchases, sure it can find creative ways to fund transfers over a period of time, but no I don't particularly crave for owners who throw money into the club - it's not sustainable and is ultimately always done by either owners who cannot keep it up and shit hits the fan or by despot owners - neither of which I want anywhere near the club.