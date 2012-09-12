We cannot compete with City financially. I dont know how/why that is the expectation. They are run with endless supply of money so if we get into a competition of who can hoard more players, we will lose. So stop comparing ourselves to City with regards to that. They can win the transfer window at will any given season, but the gap you are referring to can be narrowed on the pitch. We have enough tools and a good squad. We are not the galacticos, will not be the galacticos, and I dont desire for us to be galacticos. I want us to compete with whatever resources we generate and we are doing that. That doesnt mean I dont think we should do business, I just understand that we have to do smarter business because we cant throw 100million on a player and then figure out what to do with him.



Forget City for a moment, Klopp and the team will be thinking about how we can get to 90 points or above. I don't think Klopp and his team will be sitting around thinking we got to over 90's twice but that is not sustainable and we are just unlucky that City are here, but look we would win a league title some other year.Its all about being the best version of the side we can be and thats what buying players is all about. At the moment we are on track to not get anywhere near 90 points. If we were and City got more then fair play (i.e. season 18-19) but the question is can we improve this side and I fully believe with maybe one, max 2 signings, a bit more stability of this season under their belt, we can.We also have to acknowledge that Firmino, Mane, Salah are going to be 30 and want new contracts. At the end of this calendar year, they will be able to speak to any club and then move for free 6 months beyond that. At some point there will have to be some players move on unless we decide to give players in their 30's the biggest contracts in their lives. That doesn't seem financially prudent.