LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

red_lfc_costello

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11440 on: Today at 02:00:11 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 01:35:25 pm
If Fabrizio Romano is a tap in merchant then James Pearce is a clear it off the line kinda guy.

haha love it
Quote from: blurred on January 12, 2011, 11:20:00 am
You appear to hve mistaken 'the funny photo thread' for the 'pointless, pre-pubescent nonsensical not even porn but "look, look, it's a girl" thread'

killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11441 on: Today at 02:00:15 pm

Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 01:54:48 pm
Getting squad players off books is easier said than done. You need buyers willing to pay the price to take them off your books. It doesnt happen magically like in FIFA

It doesn't but as it stands Milner, Keita, Ox, Mane, Firmino and Salah are out of contract in 18 months. Whether we do anything or not, we certainly have some huge decisions coming up soon.
AmanShah21

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11442 on: Today at 02:03:02 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:56:14 pm
Maybe, I was going on the basis that we believe that any player we buy will become a first team player pretty soon (apart from someone like Minamino) and pretty much sure things, which they are. On that basis we tend to pay what is required so if we really wanted him, we would go for him, if we had the money, rather than say we don't really want him but if we got him for x, then we would take him.

I think there is some distinction in that. There are the "must-have" players that we targeted because they would go straight in like Virgil, Ali, Fab, Mo etc. And for them we'd pay even over the odds. Given the current best starting XI, the need to engage in one of these is not necessary right now but perhaps in the sunmer that would change. Then there is the likes of Jota etc. Who we do want and we would pay fair price and even a bit over but not crazy money. Its not about having the money, which I dont doubt that we do, albeit limited, but more about not wasting what we have by blowing it by paying over our own evaluation on a player that still has to realise his potential to break into the team. The whole model is based around managing risks because transfers can lose you a lot if money very quickly, especially when you start getting into the big money deals too often, just look at barca for reference!
Suareznumber7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11443 on: Today at 02:03:26 pm
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 01:23:17 pm
So we're not interested, but Pearce thinks we value him at half of what Porto do. Why would we care for his value if we don't have an interest?

We likely have values for most players in the world.  Totally guessing here but I would bet that our analytics guys have some sort of formula for figuring out what players are valued at. 
cdav

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11444 on: Today at 02:03:45 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:51:36 pm
It's higher than I thought probably because I was looking at the basic wages. We need to get some squad players off our books.

No problem- there is a lot of misleading stuff out there that confuses the picture.

I agree that we need to offload some of the fringe players who are not contributing enough on the field for their wages. Both in terms of getting transfer fees in plus making some space on the wage bill for extensions and new players

Its promising that there are already links around Origi, Nat and Neco. I think the bigger decisions will come in the summer on those with 12 months left on their contracts
Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11445 on: Today at 02:04:14 pm
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 01:49:41 pm
But how many players of that quality would be up for that challenge to displace Mane/Jota/Firmino to start most weeks. Most in that price range/quality will want playing time assurances and Klopp isnt one to sell a lie and start a relationship on the wrong foot. We found the perfect storm with Jota because Nuno wasnt starting him too often at Wolves in his final season. All I am saying is that it is difficult to improve this squad without doing a lot if due diligence as we have the best in the world in several positions who'd be an intimidating task to displace for anyone coming in and you need the right individual who'd be willing to be up for that task without throwing a tantrum. That just isnt easy.

Not this again. This is exactly what people were saying before we signed Jota. We wont be able to persuade anyone to sign because theyll know theyll get no minutes given the front 3 is locked in.  And then Jota arrived and he got lots of minutes. All we need to say to a new signing is, if you perform, youll get minutes, just look at how Jota disrupted the front 3. Oh and theyre all getting older and were looking for long term successors, were not simply buying you for this season, were buying you for the next 5 years. 
Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11446 on: Today at 02:04:31 pm
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Today at 01:11:44 pm
So let them pay for Origi at least 25 million. This is the market value of a striker for Newcastle at the moment.

Injury came at a bad time with Origi. Had he followed up Wolves and Milan with more goals there would be firm interest at a good fee. But he can't be relied on to stay fit or produce consistently.
Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11447 on: Today at 02:04:37 pm
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11448 on: Today at 02:07:11 pm
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 02:03:02 pm
I think there is some distinction in that. There are the "must-have" players that we targeted because they would go straight in like Virgil, Ali, Fab, Mo etc. And for them we'd pay even over the odds. Given the current best starting XI, the need to engage in one of these is not necessary right now but perhaps in the sunmer that would change. Then there is the likes of Jota etc. Who we do want and we would pay fair price and even a bit over but not crazy money. Its not about having the money, which I dont doubt that we do, albeit limited, but more about not wasting what we have by blowing it by paying over our own evaluation on a player that still has to realise his potential to break into the team. The whole model is based around managing risks because transfers can lose you a lot if money very quickly, especially when you start getting into the big money deals too often, just look at barca for reference!

I understand that, but how many in our squad since the summer of 2018, even 2016, could you class as that? Players bought in to initially be part of the squad (of course all this is our opinion) and not starting 11 straight away?

Minamino, Jota, Ox, Tsimikas? Jota and Ox were for big money I guess but there is an argument that Ox was bought to start pretty soon and Minamino and Tsimikas were nowhere near as expensive as Jota or Diaz would be. Jota I am convinced we saw him as good enough to start because I don't believe at all that a COVID hit Liverpool sign a player for £45m unless they believe he can start now.

Its only an opinion but I don't think there is anyway we are signing squad players now for that much money, not with the state the squad is in. Its quite a bloated squad, we are paying shit load in wages and I think the focus will be trimming numbers and bringing in supreme quality. So I think there is more chance we pay £60m on a player we think is the next Mane right now rather than someone who think isn't but may be in a year or two. Thats where we have done our best recruitment and thats where I believe we will turn to.
Fruity

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11449 on: Today at 02:08:43 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 02:04:37 pm
1m followers must be legit

https://twitter.com/cesaralo/status/1479081663363747843?s=21

That's more like it. James pearce only has 767k followers. I'm going with this guy.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11450 on: Today at 02:08:45 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 02:04:37 pm
1m followers must be legit

https://twitter.com/cesaralo/status/1479081663363747843?s=21

The negotiation to buy Luis Díaz is close to being closed. Liverpool would be at  71.7 million (£ 60 million) beating a millionaire offer from Newcastle who also want him. Klopp's team has the urgency for the departure of Salah and Mane to the African Cup.

Cant see it myself
AmanShah21

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11451 on: Today at 02:09:28 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:58:06 pm
Possibly, but the reality is that we could very well have a huge gap to City come the end of the season so I don't think we can use the line that we cannot improve even in our starting 11 or have the best side anymore. That was certainly the case between 18-21, but now there are a few areas where you think we could possibly do better.

It won't be easy, but its not impossible either.

We cannot compete with City financially. I dont know how/why that is the expectation. They are run with endless supply of money so if we get into a competition of who can hoard more players, we will lose. So stop comparing ourselves to City with regards to that. They can win the transfer window at will any given season, but the gap you are referring to can be narrowed on the pitch. We have enough tools and a good squad. We are not the galacticos, will not be the galacticos, and I dont desire for us to be galacticos. I want us to compete with whatever resources we generate and we are doing that. That doesnt mean I dont think we should do business, I just understand that we have to do smarter business because we cant throw 100million on a player and then figure out what to do with him.
Tobelius

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11452 on: Today at 02:09:32 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 02:04:37 pm
1m followers must be legit

https://twitter.com/cesaralo/status/1479081663363747843?s=21

£60m for Diaz,what are they snorting down in Bogota
Fruity

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11453 on: Today at 02:11:39 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 02:09:32 pm
£60m for Diaz,what are they snorting down in Bogota

Anyone with the name cesar sounds like a winner to me.
Gods_Left_Boot

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11454 on: Today at 02:11:57 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:08:45 pm
The negotiation to buy Luis Díaz is close to being closed. Liverpool would be at  71.7 million (£ 60 million) beating a millionaire offer from Newcastle who also want him. Klopp's team has the urgency for the departure of Salah and Mane to the African Cup.

Cant see it myself

AFCON+Newcastle, it's like transfer market bullshit bingo.
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11455 on: Today at 02:13:18 pm
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 02:09:28 pm
We cannot compete with City financially. I dont know how/why that is the expectation. They are run with endless supply of money so if we get into a competition of who can hoard more players, we will lose. So stop comparing ourselves to City with regards to that. They can win the transfer window at will any given season, but the gap you are referring to can be narrowed on the pitch. We have enough tools and a good squad. We are not the galacticos, will not be the galacticos, and I dont desire for us to be galacticos. I want us to compete with whatever resources we generate and we are doing that. That doesnt mean I dont think we should do business, I just understand that we have to do smarter business because we cant throw 100million on a player and then figure out what to do with him.

Forget City for a moment, Klopp and the team will be thinking about how we can get to 90 points or above. I don't think Klopp and his team will be sitting around thinking we got to over 90's twice but that is not sustainable and we are just unlucky that City are here, but look we would win a league title some other year.

Its all about being the best version of the side we can be and thats what buying players is all about. At the moment we are on track to not get anywhere near 90 points. If we were and City got more then fair play (i.e. season 18-19) but the question is can we improve this side and I fully believe with maybe one, max 2 signings, a bit more stability of this season under their belt, we can.

We also have to acknowledge that Firmino, Mane, Salah are going to be 30 and want new contracts. At the end of this calendar year, they will be able to speak to any club and then move for free 6 months beyond that. At some point there will have to be some players move on unless we decide to give players in their 30's the biggest contracts in their lives. That doesn't seem financially prudent.
AmanShah21

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11456 on: Today at 02:14:40 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:07:11 pm
I understand that, but how many in our squad since the summer of 2018, even 2016, could you class as that? Players bought in to initially be part of the squad (of course all this is our opinion) and not starting 11 straight away?

Minamino, Jota, Ox, Tsimikas? Jota and Ox were for big money I guess but there is an argument that Ox was bought to start pretty soon and Minamino and Tsimikas were nowhere near as expensive as Jota or Diaz would be. Jota I am convinced we saw him as good enough to start because I don't believe at all that a COVID hit Liverpool sign a player for £45m unless they believe he can start now.

Its only an opinion but I don't think there is anyway we are signing squad players now for that much money, not with the state the squad is in. Its quite a bloated squad, we are paying shit load in wages and I think the focus will be trimming numbers and bringing in supreme quality. So I think there is more chance we pay £60m on a player we think is the next Mane right now rather than someone who think isn't but may be in a year or two. Thats where we have done our best recruitment and thats where I believe we will turn to.
We only had our starting XI finally ready in 2018 after getting Ali/Fab/Keita. You forget what squad Klopp started with. Since 2018 we have atleast ensured we have a recognized decent, id not world class backup in every single position, which I dont remember us having in my two decades of following this club. That is good progress given what we started with less than 6 years ago. I wanted us to do a bit more and I feel like we would have done more if the selling market wasnt affected by COVID, which meant that we couldnt sell when we wanted or at what price we wanted which must have hampered our plans. Remember, our transfer planning is done 2 windows in advance, so currently the planning would go down to next winter, so throwing a global pandemic into the mix does affect things when you are so reliable on meticulousness and diligence.
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11457 on: Today at 02:17:51 pm
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 02:14:40 pm
We only had our starting XI finally ready in 2018 after getting Ali/Fab/Keita. You forget what squad Klopp started with. Since 2018 we have atleast ensured we have a recognized decent, id not world class backup in every single position, which I dont remember us having in my two decades of following this club. That is good progress given what we started with less than 6 years ago. I wanted us to do a bit more and I feel like we would have done more if the selling market wasnt affected by COVID, which meant that we couldnt sell when we wanted or at what price we wanted which must have hampered our plans. Remember, our transfer planning is done 2 windows in advance, so currently the planning would go down to next winter, so throwing a global pandemic into the mix does affect things when you are so reliable on meticulousness and diligence.

Thats all true, but in 2 windows time, Mane, Salah, Ox, Bobby, Keita are speaking to clubs to move for free and most likely Milner has left. There will be a big turn around in the next window or two whether we like it or not and I don't think we are going to be targetting squad players to come in.
AmanShah21

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11458 on: Today at 02:19:03 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:13:18 pm
Forget City for a moment, Klopp and the team will be thinking about how we can get to 90 points or above. I don't think Klopp and his team will be sitting around thinking we got to over 90's twice but that is not sustainable and we are just unlucky that City are here, but look we would win a league title some other year.

Its all about being the best version of the side we can be and thats what buying players is all about. At the moment we are on track to not get anywhere near 90 points. If we were and City got more then fair play (i.e. season 18-19) but the question is can we improve this side and I fully believe with maybe one, max 2 signings, a bit more stability of this season under their belt, we can.

I am pretty certain that if Klopp really wants one or two signings, he'll get them, but if he wants one or two very specific signings, then depending on availability , it may get pushed. He wanted Van Dijk or noone and we broke the world record fee for a defender even if we had to wait 6 months to get him exactly who he wanted. The deal was supposed to happen in summer, but the circumstances forced it to be pushed. Same with Konate, we wanted him last winter, but couldnt get him until the sunmer. Things arent always as straightforward as that.
AmanShah21

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11459 on: Today at 02:20:33 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:17:51 pm
Thats all true, but in 2 windows time, Mane, Salah, Ox, Bobby, Keita are speaking to clubs to move for free and most likely Milner has left. There will be a big turn around in the next window or two whether we like it or not and I don't think we are going to be targetting squad players to come in.

And that is why the upcoming summer will be important. Especially midifeld. Now is not the time to solve that issue because those players are not going anywhere until the summer either. I dont see why we should start worrying about that just now.
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11460 on: Today at 02:25:42 pm
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 02:20:33 pm
And that is why the upcoming summer will be important. Especially midifeld. Now is not the time to solve that issue because those players are not going anywhere until the summer either. I dont see why we should start worrying about that just now.

I agree. Its not like last winter where a) our need for defensive cover was desperate and b) we were top of the league. Realistically the CL is our best chance of one of the big two and we can win that with the squad we have now, so we don't need any signing.

I want us to sign a couple of players but I want them to be the absolute best we can muster the money for. Pretty much the sure things that Salah, Alisson, Van Dijk, Fabinho etc. were. Leave that for the summer.
Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11461 on: Today at 02:26:21 pm
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 01:33:14 pm
Have you forgotten we lost approximately £120m in revenues due to the pandemic? Certain clubs in our league that we happen to be competing with are immune to that sort of thing.

It's impossible to know what we might have done differently without those losses. Even with that we've managed to bring in Jota, Thiago, Konaté and Tsimikas with no notable departures in terms of fees.

The commercial revenues and TV money has increased significantly over the same period, Over the last 20 transfer windows we rank 15th in terms of Premier league spending, so whilst the recruitment team put in place and coaching staff is world class the support and investment into the playing squad is under par- they put this infrastructure in place to over perform what they put in and that is what is happening when you look at the money we spend vs the points we earn but there is much more they could do but they arent because winning isnt the most important thing to them, maintaining the model is, unfortunately there is little to no chance of FFP actually being enforced so all that will end up happening is city / Chelsea will win the title every year because they can bend or break the rules without sanction or United (if they ever get their act together)-

Liverpool winning the title under FSG was a miracle, it will not be a regular occurrence unless there is a change in policy and the shackles are removed so we can actually compete rather than see a title challenge die by January each year

disgraced cake

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11462 on: Today at 02:30:34 pm
In the summer, I do see a wide man coming in. Ideally, on top of Salah and Mane who are both hopefully still at the club.

A wide man and a quality central midfielder. That's what I'd guess we'll try to add after the season ends. Obviously there's no guarantees, and we should have bought more players in last summer, but I think those will definitely be bought. We're also really in need for a centre forward IMO but I can't see them bringing one in.

Diaz could be that wide man. The price and the fact he's only played in Columbia and Portugal doesn't really work to support that, but I think he's probably one we are interested and would like to bring in. Certainly not in January but I wouldn't be surprised to see us try and tie him up for the summer. Come on Edwards, throw in a shithead lowball offer to get the deal done now for him to join in 2022/23.
CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11463 on: Today at 02:30:59 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 02:26:21 pm
The commercial revenues and TV money has increased significantly over the same period, Over the last 20 transfer windows we rank 15th in terms of Premier league spending, so whilst the recruitment team put in place and coaching staff is world class the support and investment into the playing squad is under par- they put this infrastructure in place to over perform what they put in and that is what is happening when you look at the money we spend vs the points we earn but there is much more they could do but they arent because winning isnt the most important thing to them, maintaining the model is, unfortunately there is little to no chance of FFP actually being enforced so all that will end up happening is city / Chelsea will win the title every year because they can bend or break the rules without sanction or United (if they ever get their act together)-

Liverpool winning the title under FSG was a miracle, it will not be a regular occurrence unless there is a change in policy and the shackles are removed so we can actually compete rather than see a title challenge die by January each year

What shackles? Are you suggesting money is being earned the club isn't spending?
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11464 on: Today at 02:32:14 pm
Quote from: Ipcress on Today at 01:59:06 pm
My understanding was that we are the highest payers for a club not owned by a country or an oligarch.

Is there a better bang for buck club qualifying for the Champions League each season?

When you say strengthen, do you mean extend the contracts of elite players like Van Dyke, or spend £97m on players like Lukaku?
Good point. I'd back Klopp to get players that fit.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11465 on: Today at 02:33:53 pm
CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11466 on: Today at 02:34:23 pm
AmanShah21

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11467 on: Today at 02:34:31 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 02:26:21 pm
The commercial revenues and TV money has increased significantly over the same period, Over the last 20 transfer windows we rank 15th in terms of Premier league spending, so whilst the recruitment team put in place and coaching staff is world class the support and investment into the playing squad is under par- they put this infrastructure in place to over perform what they put in and that is what is happening when you look at the money we spend vs the points we earn but there is much more they could do but they arent because winning isnt the most important thing to them, maintaining the model is, unfortunately there is little to no chance of FFP actually being enforced so all that will end up happening is city / Chelsea will win the title every year because they can bend or break the rules without sanction or United (if they ever get their act together)-

Liverpool winning the title under FSG was a miracle, it will not be a regular occurrence unless there is a change in policy and the shackles are removed so we can actually compete rather than see a title challenge die by January each year

City has been announcing sham sponsorship deals over the past week with more abu dhabi companies which ultimately all are controlled by their owner. The only angle for them doing so is to mock the recent new rules on sponsorship deals by going through the loopholes openly and be able to launder it into their revenues to spend big money in the summer again. We cannot compete with them financially under the current regulations. Period. We can only compete with them by being smarter and focusing on us. We've done it once and deserved to have done it twice, but we can compete and that is enough until someone realizes that this will ultimately make the Superleague inevitable if they dont do anything.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11468 on: Today at 02:38:35 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 02:34:23 pm
Lol, Indy thinking he has sources  ;D


he plays its safe.
yesterday he announced the postponement and few moments later it was on lfc site. Ive no value in him, but that was quite creepy yesterday
Perkinsonian

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11469 on: Today at 02:38:37 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:04:31 pm
Injury came at a bad time with Origi. Had he followed up Wolves and Milan with more goals there would be firm interest at a good fee. But he can't be relied on to stay fit or produce consistently.

Which I agree with, but in that case, the requested price from Newcastle for Origi would be even higher. It would still be beneficial for them because in the event of relegation from the league, the costs of recruiting high-class players to the team playing in the lower league will increase even more.

It is worth remembering that for the royal owners of Newcastle, the game is not only about staying in the league but also about their prestige. The relegation of a team from the top league would be the subject of laughter among autocratic rulers in the Middle East. I'm sure, Qatar would mock Saudi Arabia's investment throughout their whole season (or more) in the Championship.
