We won't be signing a forward till one leaves either.



As it stands we can't sign anyone until someone leaves. Well, nobody who isn't homegrown anyway. Origi and Phillips both count as non-homegrown in the CL, so them leaving opens up two spots. Phillips counts as homegrown in the PL, so him and Divock leaving opens up just one non-homegrown spot there - although Karius leaving will create an additional space too (he's not in the CL squad).Can understand why we'd be tempted to create some room in January, so we can make some quick moves in the summer like we did with Konate last year.