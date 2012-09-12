« previous next »
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Today at 12:03:42 pm
We have no interest in assisting Newcastle in keeping their PL status either.

Im sure we have no interest in Newcastle either way
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 11:40:41 am
7m for Origi?. They can fuck off. I'd rather lose him for nothing when his contract is up. Handy enough player for the odd big goal here and there.

7M is laughable.

First bid. Probably get £12m for both him and Phillips to help cover some of the clubs loses.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:00:02 pm
We won't be signing a forward till one leaves either.

As it stands we can't sign anyone until someone leaves. Well, nobody who isn't homegrown anyway. Origi and Phillips both count as non-homegrown in the CL, so them leaving opens up two spots. Phillips counts as homegrown in the PL, so him and Divock leaving opens up just one non-homegrown spot there - although Karius leaving will create an additional space too (he's not in the CL squad).

Can understand why we'd be tempted to create some room in January, so we can make some quick moves in the summer like we did with Konate last year.
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 12:15:46 pm
Romano on Twitter

"Luis Diaz to Liverpool... HERE WE GO!

Done deal confirmed. Agreement reached between Liverpool Football Club and Porto.

60m with add ons. Agents fee and personal terms agreed, contract until 2026.

Medicals pending - then itll be official."



Think you've been done by a fake mate, no sign of that on here https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:11:25 pm
Im sure we have no interest in Newcastle either way

I think we definitely do. See them relegated this season and it delays the inevitable. Maybe for a year, perhaps longer.
We're not selling Origi as no one can find the fucker
Quote from: JP! on Today at 12:17:14 pm
Think you've been done by a fake mate, no sign of that on here https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano
You're right, thanks for the help.  :wave
Surprised if we didn't sell Origi for over £10 million.
Quote from: JP! on Today at 12:17:14 pm
Think you've been done by a fake mate, no sign of that on here https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano

Also, it would be very unlike tap-in merchant Fabrizio Romano to break some actual news.
Why do people hate Fabrizio so much  ;D

Hes had plenty of exclusives and seems sound
Quote from: Caston on Today at 12:39:53 pm
Why do people hate Fabrizio so much  ;D

Hes had plenty of exclusives and seems sound

He's broken loads of stories. It's the cool thing to do to shit on him. Is he over the top and in love with the limelight? Yes. Does have actual information? Yes. Separate the information from the source.
Quote from: Caston on Today at 12:39:53 pm
Why do people hate Fabrizio so much  ;D

Hes had plenty of exclusives and seems sound

For me it's just the way he passes off other people's stories as his own. You'll regularly see local patch journos break a story, and he just tweets it minutes later without credit and gets all the kudos. Obviously he does break some stuff on his own, which is fair enough.
Mad how people still get caught out by blag twitter accounts
Why the fuck would be contemplate selling Origi when were already short up top as it is
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:17:42 pm
I think we definitely do. See them relegated this season and it delays the inevitable. Maybe for a year, perhaps longer.


A year if anything, if Trippier will leave a competitive CL team to go to the bottom of the PL. He will probably go to the championship

if they bid for our players we will make a business decision not a sporting one
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:44:11 pm
For me it's just the way he passes off other people's stories as his own. You'll regularly see local patch journos break a story, and he just tweets it minutes later without credit and gets all the kudos. Obviously he does break some stuff on his own, which is fair enough.

Yeah, he's earned the tap in merchant comments over the years.
Quote from: Wool on Today at 12:49:05 pm
Why the fuck would be contemplate selling Origi when were already short up top as it is

If you read the posts from the last page youd get some reasons. Origi is a 5th choice forward and if he left wed have another senior player to become 5th choice. Plus, he barely plays any PL minutes. Hasnt for years.
Quote from: Wool on Today at 12:49:05 pm
Why the fuck would be contemplate selling Origi when were already short up top as it is

Because we can't lose everyone for free. We only spend what we earn.
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 10:48:34 am


My bird's aunty is this lad's godmother. Done deal mate.  :-X


If it is a done deal, I have no idea about

Imaginary bird in Donegal, or is it flying a little further west for the winter 😛
Quote from: Knight on Today at 12:51:40 pm
If you read the posts from the last page youd get some reasons. Origi is a 5th choice forward and if he left wed have another senior player to become 5th choice. Plus, he barely plays any PL minutes. Hasnt for years.

Also it's just easier to manage a squad in the second half of the season. It's why we regularly lose a couple of players in the January window.

My argument with Origi has been that we should keep him until after 23 January, which is the last PL game until Mane and Salah come back. That way he provides cover in the interim, but he's not even been able to do that due to injury.
If it isn't Diaz then we should be looking at someone like him. Direct, pacey, can dribble well at speed. You know, the things Mane used to do a little bit more than he does now.
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:49:11 pm

if they bid for our players we will make a business decision not a sporting one

No major English club has a business interest in increasing competition for Champions League seats, including Liverpool and a good striker can be the difference between relegating and surviving in a league. Selling such an attacker for a ridiculous amount would be a business shot in the foot.
Pearce on Diaz:

Quote
Meanwhile, Liverpool are not plotting a move to sign Porto attacker Luis Diaz this month. Reports had suggested that the club were closing in on a deal for the Colombia international whose release clause is understood to be around 80 million (£67 million).

However, senior Anfield sources insist hes not on the agenda for January. Diaz is highly-rated having scored 14 goals for Porto so far this season. However, given that he would only be back-up in Jurgen Klopps squad, the price tag is viewed as prohibitive.

Hes valued at around half of the figure in his release clause.

Quote from: Perkinsonian on Today at 01:02:00 pm
No major English club has a business interest in increasing competition for Champions League seats, including Liverpool and a good striker can be the difference between relegating and surviving in a league. Selling such an attacker for a ridiculous amount would be a business shot in the foot.

refusing to sell them Origi doesnt stop them, they just go elsewhere

we sold Torres to Chelsea

Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:49:11 pm

A year if anything, if Trippier will leave a competitive CL team to go to the bottom of the PL. He will probably go to the championship

if they bid for our players we will make a business decision not a sporting one

Agree on both counts. All the more reason for making a 'business' decision and not allowing the Saudis to reinforce at our expense.

As for "a year if anything", that will probably be true. But a year is a long time in football. You can even win the Premier League in that amount of time.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 01:04:42 pm
Pearce on Diaz:

Quote
However, given that he would only be back-up in Jurgen Klopps squad


Not sure why this sort of thing is banded about so much. He plays off the left and absolutely no reason he couldn't push Mane for a starting spot, and would get more than enough minutes regardless.
