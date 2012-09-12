We have no interest in assisting Newcastle in keeping their PL status either.
7m for Origi?. They can fuck off. I'd rather lose him for nothing when his contract is up. Handy enough player for the odd big goal here and there. 7M is laughable.
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
We won't be signing a forward till one leaves either.
Romano on Twitter"Luis Diaz to Liverpool... HERE WE GO! Done deal confirmed. Agreement reached between Liverpool Football Club and Porto.60m with add ons. Agents fee and personal terms agreed, contract until 2026.Medicals pending - then itll be official."
Im sure we have no interest in Newcastle either way
Think you've been done by a fake mate, no sign of that on here https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano
Why do people hate Fabrizio so much Hes had plenty of exclusives and seems sound
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
I think we definitely do. See them relegated this season and it delays the inevitable. Maybe for a year, perhaps longer.
For me it's just the way he passes off other people's stories as his own. You'll regularly see local patch journos break a story, and he just tweets it minutes later without credit and gets all the kudos. Obviously he does break some stuff on his own, which is fair enough.
Why the fuck would be contemplate selling Origi when were already short up top as it is
My bird's aunty is this lad's godmother. Done deal mate. If it is a done deal, I have no idea about
If you read the posts from the last page youd get some reasons. Origi is a 5th choice forward and if he left wed have another senior player to become 5th choice. Plus, he barely plays any PL minutes. Hasnt for years.
if they bid for our players we will make a business decision not a sporting one
Meanwhile, Liverpool are not plotting a move to sign Porto attacker Luis Diaz this month. Reports had suggested that the club were closing in on a deal for the Colombia international whose release clause is understood to be around 80 million (£67 million).However, senior Anfield sources insist hes not on the agenda for January. Diaz is highly-rated having scored 14 goals for Porto so far this season. However, given that he would only be back-up in Jurgen Klopps squad, the price tag is viewed as prohibitive.Hes valued at around half of the figure in his release clause.
No major English club has a business interest in increasing competition for Champions League seats, including Liverpool and a good striker can be the difference between relegating and surviving in a league. Selling such an attacker for a ridiculous amount would be a business shot in the foot.
A year if anything, if Trippier will leave a competitive CL team to go to the bottom of the PL. He will probably go to the championshipif they bid for our players we will make a business decision not a sporting one
Pearce on Diaz:QuoteHowever, given that he would only be back-up in Jurgen Klopps squad
