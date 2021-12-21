« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 278 279 280 281 282 [283]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 506606 times)

Offline F412OUK

  • All hail the new Baldrick!
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 388
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11280 on: Today at 01:39:35 am »
Just watched some YouTube videos of Luis Diaz, is anyone else getting Suarez vibes with him or is just me, I know his a winger but he has that something similar to Suarez about him.

Logged
The general who became a slave. The slave who became a gladiator. The gladiator who defied an emperor = Rafael Benitez!

There is no better than adversity. Every defeat, every heartbreak, every loss, contains its own seed, its own lesson on how to improve your performance the next time - Malcolm X

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,436
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11281 on: Today at 01:39:52 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:28:09 am
No idea but just seen a goal he scored against City in the CL from last season which was very high quality so Im all in.
He also ran Argentina ragged at the last Copa America and scored a great goal against Brazil.

Watching his performance against Argentina, I got the impression that he was unplayable based on what the commentators were saying and the comments. Has pace and is a box of tricks. Whether he can translate that to the English game remains to be seen.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:45:14 am by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,284
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11282 on: Today at 01:40:51 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 01:35:27 am
Could be everyones picking up on the same rumour

Bro, I'm providing Serotonin for the peeps, why you bringing the mood down?
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,706
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11283 on: Today at 01:42:31 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:40:51 am
Bro, I'm providing Serotonin for the peeps, why you bringing the mood down?

 ;D

Sorry I really want him to come myself.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,843
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11284 on: Today at 01:44:41 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:19:15 am
Seems there are legs to the story. How good is he?
https://fbref.com/en/players/4a1a9578/Luis-Fernando-Diaz
He looks like a Traore/Doku type from stats. I don't understand why Liverpool would buy him for his price
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,436
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11285 on: Today at 01:47:13 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 01:44:41 am
https://fbref.com/en/players/4a1a9578/Luis-Fernando-Diaz
He looks like a Traore/Doku type from stats. I don't understand why Liverpool would buy him for his price
If Klopp wants him, I'm all in because he has transformed so many players. For example, Jota instantly became a 25-goal striker after we signed him.
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,706
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11286 on: Today at 01:49:40 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 01:44:41 am
https://fbref.com/en/players/4a1a9578/Luis-Fernando-Diaz
He looks like a Traore/Doku type from stats. I don't understand why Liverpool would buy him for his price

He has 12 goals in 15 games cant be a Traore based on that alone.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,843
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11287 on: Today at 01:58:34 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 01:49:40 am
He has 12 goals in 15 games cant be a Traore based on that alone.
Fair but seems really just good at dribbling and decent at scoring goals not much else. Moving the ball progressively pass or carrying doesn't seem good which mays you would how good he is when trying to break down a parked bus.
Also remember data is for last 365 days would be interested seeing only this season. It is 365 days for a reason though.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,843
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11288 on: Today at 02:03:16 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:47:13 am
If Klopp wants him, I'm all in because he has transformed so many players. For example, Jota instantly became a 25-goal striker after we signed him.
Jota underlying data suggested he can could be an elite goal scorer. BabuYagu has an article on his underlying data before signing him. Only thing Babu really got wrong was how good he was with his head.
https://craquestats.com/2020/09/21/liverpool-sign-diogo-jota-in-depth-analysis-of-exciting-winger/
I haven't watched Dias but his data suggests somebody who very good at Dribbling but not progressing the ball, sounds like a player who is better with more space then when trying to break down a parked bus but Liverpool has more info then us and earned the trust.
Logged

Offline Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,154
  • Member of The Pack
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11289 on: Today at 02:53:24 am »
Signing Dias would be a serious statement of intent from FSG as we would have spent more nett this season than either Chelsea or City. Would bolster the squad and uplift morale for a second half season title tilt.
Logged
One thing needs to be said: In the post-Benitez era, the appointment of FSG as owners of the club, their restructuring of the club and hire of competent staff like Ayre and Edwards is responsible for the modern revival of LFCs profile and its most successful period in recent history. The fans remember. FSG will never walk alone.

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,202
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11290 on: Today at 03:10:49 am »
'statement of intent'  ;D
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,361
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11291 on: Today at 03:28:14 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:14:11 am
That's surprising. Our interest must not have been concrete otherwise surely he'd come here.

He apparently wanted to go somewhere where he was guaranteed minutes at a first team level, which he should get at Brighton next season if he is good as advertised
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,701
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11292 on: Today at 05:42:27 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:06:59 pm
Reunion with Kloppo?  ;D

Probably when he says different challenge he means less challenge. Asia or USA or Middle East
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,019
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11293 on: Today at 07:11:59 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:10:49 am
'statement of intent'  ;D

Better than show ambition
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,436
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11294 on: Today at 07:58:11 am »
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,785
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11295 on: Today at 07:59:49 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:58:11 am
Here's what their fans think about it:

https://www.somosporto.org/threads/7-luis-diaz.4197/page-19

Could you translate for somebody who doesnt speak foreign?
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,436
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11296 on: Today at 08:07:02 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:59:49 am
Could you translate for somebody who doesnt speak foreign?
They basically don't want to lose him this month and want to enjoy watching him in top form for a full season but agree that the reported offer is too good to turn down. However, they don't see it as an excuse to not win the title.
Logged

Offline Fruity

  • Batty. Box clever. Can weather all lifts. May in fact be Robbie Rotten.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,065
  • a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11297 on: Today at 08:14:17 am »
Quote from: Fruity on December 21, 2021, 10:07:22 am
Don't normally take too much notice of players on other teams as generally I only watch Liverpool and also get nervy whilst watching us so it's difficult to assess what's going on. However thought that Luis Diaz was good against us. Seemed like a decent attacker. No idea how much he costs but just letting FSG know they need to get it done. I know they (FSG) normally look forward to my posts after they have filtered through the other stuff on here and for the most part take the advice on board. Not sure if the mods can highlight this post in some way just to help the transfer team this winter as I know they may be busy with other stuff as well.

They took their time but seem to have taken my advice on board
Logged
alf a pound of braeburns!

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 251,524
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11298 on: Today at 08:16:52 am »
I'm at a stage where I never believe the first rumour. They've coached me well.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,436
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11299 on: Today at 08:17:57 am »
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 08:14:17 am
They took their time but seem to have taken my advice on board
:)
Logged

Online Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,668
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11300 on: Today at 08:18:17 am »
He may be a good player (Ive seen next to nothing of him) but it sort of goes without saying that we wont be spending £60m+ on a lad who turns 25 next week and has never played outside the Colombian/Portuguese leagues. Looks like hes having a bit of a purple patch in goal terms but no evidence prior to that that he is a consistent goal scorer (in a weak league, no less).

As made up (presumably agent-driven) links go, its not particularly credible.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,843
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11301 on: Today at 08:23:18 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 08:16:52 am
I'm at a stage where I never believe the first rumour. They've coached me well.
lately it mostly been off the radar and done very fast. Was there any rumors on Fabinho? Konate was super quiet, Taki also.
Loud ones that dont fit stat profiles to me is just wait and see what happens.
Logged

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 251,524
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11302 on: Today at 08:38:09 am »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 08:18:17 am
He may be a good player (Ive seen next to nothing of him) but it sort of goes without saying that we wont be spending £60m+ on a lad who turns 25 next week and has never played outside the Colombian/Portuguese leagues. Looks like hes having a bit of a purple patch in goal terms but no evidence prior to that that he is a consistent goal scorer (in a weak league, no less).

As made up (presumably agent-driven) links go, its not particularly credible.

That's my feeling on it, Great Chieftain. 25, profiles like who - Zaha at best? Portuguese league... if we're paying that kind of money it'll be Raphinha, and he's the one Fabinho's loose lips sunk ships about. Same agent, said he expected him to come to us last summer...
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,668
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11303 on: Today at 08:54:04 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 08:38:09 am
That's my feeling on it, Great Chieftain. 25, profiles like who - Zaha at best? Portuguese league... if we're paying that kind of money it'll be Raphinha, and he's the one Fabinho's loose lips sunk ships about. Same agent, said he expected him to come to us last summer...

Funny you say that, Raphinha was exactly the name that sprung to mind when I saw the link and the alleged fee..

Although saying that, as you say wed usually do better to dismiss the early publicly linked players but it did feel like there was a decent bit of truth in us being after him.

Very much doubt were spending £50-60m on an attacker this month but in the summer, who knows.
Logged

Offline AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,479
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11304 on: Today at 08:54:36 am »
He wasnt much of a standout against us in either legs and I think we played our swcond string in one of those games atleast. I can see sense in getting a player that maybe on the brink of exploding, which his numbers do suggest a bit but that price tag is absolutely not correct. I cannot see him costing more than Jota if as much.
Smart bet is still that this is just agent leaks to attract more bids because liverpoil interest seems to have become a gold standard given our transfer success rate.
Still feel we could/should be in for a forward, and I would believe a rumor when a new name unlinked before popped up like we had Jota and even Tsimikas. Would love an obscure one like Khvicha Kvaratskhelia or Adam Hlozek just cause we'll need a new cult hero post-origi.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,101
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11305 on: Today at 09:01:44 am »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 08:54:36 am
Would love an obscure one like Khvicha Kvaratskhelia or Adam Hlozek just cause we'll need a new cult hero post-origi.

Like Randal Kolo Muani?

https://readliverpoolfc.com/2022/01/06/virals-liverpool-interested-in-signing-fc-nantes-striker-randal-kolo-muani/
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,784
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11306 on: Today at 09:04:01 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:58:11 am
Here's what their fans think about it:

https://www.somosporto.org/threads/7-luis-diaz.4197/page-19
Their view is take the money.

But we wont sign him now, so Im not sure this has got legs.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,820
  • The first five yards........
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11307 on: Today at 09:18:17 am »
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,036
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11308 on: Today at 09:21:11 am »
One day the Portuguese press will strongly link us with a player and it will be true. Just don't think this is that time, although happy to be proved wrong as Diaz looks a fun player.

On him being 25 and still in Portugal, it seems he's a bit of a late developer - he only made the move to Portugal a couple of years ago, and made his senior debut in 2015 - so it seems he's a bit of a late developer. There's pros and cons to that, obviously.

I tend not to believe links to players in the Portuguese league because we've almost always bought from stronger leagues under Klopp. But rules are made to be broken, and we've seen more willingness in recent years to break the trends we set in his first few seasons. Going to Greece for Tsimikas, Austria for Minamino... even the Thiago move was a big step change for us. So I do think we'd sign someone from Portugal if we thought it was the right player and the deal was acceptable. And one of the plus points with signing from Porto is that you get lots of European data, since they're always in the Champions League or Europa League, and usually perform to a good level.

Cost would be a huge element as well, obviously. Usually with these Portuguese lads you see ridiculous fees being bandied about, but if you got Diaz for £35-40m you could see it appealing to us.

Still think Nkunku or Raphinha will be the player we target in that area of the pitch though. And I don't think we'll do any business in January, which makes these links even more suspicious.
Logged

Online deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,886
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11309 on: Today at 09:26:07 am »
I've watched Diaz a few times since I live in Colombia on and off. Good player, exciting to watch, but I'm not sure he has elite potential like the price tag would merit.

That said, I wouldn't be against him coming in. He is definitely a solid player to add to a squad -  and that's what we have to build now if we want to match up to city.

We can expect to onboard a ton of new Colombian fans, too, for what it's worth. Maybe then my bird might stop sending me GIFs of Chelsea, Leicester, and those teams when they score/get points against us.  ;D
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,947
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11310 on: Today at 09:26:56 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:10:49 am
'statement of intent'  ;D

Where does that fit in to the cliche hierarchy of the Transfer Window?

Just before 'marque signing' ?
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,036
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11311 on: Today at 09:29:04 am »
Sport Bild say Haaland may stay an extra year in Dortmund, and then go to Madrid in 2023 to replace Benzema.

If that's the case, it could have interesting ramifications for Bellingham - might make it more likely he's on the market this summer. Might be irrelevant to us though!
Logged

Offline Scouser-Tommy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,711
  • Allez, Allez, Allez...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11312 on: Today at 09:32:04 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:33:31 am
Colombian media outlet saying.

https://twitter.com/FichajeGoleador/status/1478879218113159170

Will he be available for the both legs against Arsenal though?  ;D ;D
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,885
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11313 on: Today at 09:34:39 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:29:04 am
Sport Bild say Haaland may stay an extra year in Dortmund, and then go to Madrid in 2023 to replace Benzema.


Hopefully that's true as the alternative is probably him scoring 40 a season for City, Utd or Chelsea
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,436
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11314 on: Today at 09:34:44 am »
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,436
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11315 on: Today at 09:35:54 am »
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 09:26:07 am
I've watched Diaz a few times since I live in Colombia on and off. Good player, exciting to watch, but I'm not sure he has elite potential like the price tag would merit.

That said, I wouldn't be against him coming in. He is definitely a solid player to add to a squad -  and that's what we have to build now if we want to match up to city.

We can expect to onboard a ton of new Colombian fans, too, for what it's worth. Maybe then my bird might stop sending me GIFs of Chelsea, Leicester, and those teams when they score/get points against us.  ;D
Interesting. What are his strengths and weaknesses?
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,436
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11316 on: Today at 09:36:49 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:29:04 am
Sport Bild say Haaland may stay an extra year in Dortmund, and then go to Madrid in 2023 to replace Benzema.

If that's the case, it could have interesting ramifications for Bellingham - might make it more likely he's on the market this summer. Might be irrelevant to us though!
I doubt he goes there because he'd want to win the Ballon d'Or and won't be the main man at Madrid.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,843
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11317 on: Today at 09:37:13 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:21:11 am
One day the Portuguese press will strongly link us with a player and it will be true. Just don't think this is that time, although happy to be proved wrong as Diaz looks a fun player.

On him being 25 and still in Portugal, it seems he's a bit of a late developer - he only made the move to Portugal a couple of years ago, and made his senior debut in 2015 - so it seems he's a bit of a late developer. There's pros and cons to that, obviously.

I tend not to believe links to players in the Portuguese league because we've almost always bought from stronger leagues under Klopp. But rules are made to be broken, and we've seen more willingness in recent years to break the trends we set in his first few seasons. Going to Greece for Tsimikas, Austria for Minamino... even the Thiago move was a big step change for us. So I do think we'd sign someone from Portugal if we thought it was the right player and the deal was acceptable. And one of the plus points with signing from Porto is that you get lots of European data, since they're always in the Champions League or Europa League, and usually perform to a good level.

Cost would be a huge element as well, obviously. Usually with these Portuguese lads you see ridiculous fees being bandied about, but if you got Diaz for £35-40m you could see it appealing to us.

Still think Nkunku or Raphinha will be the player we target in that area of the pitch though. And I don't think we'll do any business in January, which makes these links even more suspicious.
I dont think they would sign Raphinha unless they planned to use him like Elliott type role. I dont think they want a left footer on the left side for attacking and Raphinha has the talent to play the #10 role in the MF his pass completion is very low to be mf at 64.2% but that might role related to Leeds.
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,036
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11318 on: Today at 09:54:06 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 09:37:13 am
I dont think they would sign Raphinha unless they planned to use him like Elliott type role. I dont think they want a left footer on the left side for attacking and Raphinha has the talent to play the #10 role in the MF his pass completion is very low to be mf at 64.2% but that might role related to Leeds.

Yeah, I think in the current setup Raphinha would be used as the third midfielder/fourth attacker. Can imagine a midfield of Fabinho, Thiago and Raphinha being really interesting, and he also obviously has the ability to deputise for Salah off the right. If we don't see him as having potential in midfield, we probably don't go for him because Salah is so durable and has that RW position locked down - unless something goes wrong in his contract talks.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 278 279 280 281 282 [283]   Go Up
« previous next »
 