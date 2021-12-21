One day the Portuguese press will strongly link us with a player and it will be true. Just don't think this is that time, although happy to be proved wrong as Diaz looks a fun player.



On him being 25 and still in Portugal, it seems he's a bit of a late developer - he only made the move to Portugal a couple of years ago, and made his senior debut in 2015 - so it seems he's a bit of a late developer. There's pros and cons to that, obviously.



I tend not to believe links to players in the Portuguese league because we've almost always bought from stronger leagues under Klopp. But rules are made to be broken, and we've seen more willingness in recent years to break the trends we set in his first few seasons. Going to Greece for Tsimikas, Austria for Minamino... even the Thiago move was a big step change for us. So I do think we'd sign someone from Portugal if we thought it was the right player and the deal was acceptable. And one of the plus points with signing from Porto is that you get lots of European data, since they're always in the Champions League or Europa League, and usually perform to a good level.



Cost would be a huge element as well, obviously. Usually with these Portuguese lads you see ridiculous fees being bandied about, but if you got Diaz for £35-40m you could see it appealing to us.



Still think Nkunku or Raphinha will be the player we target in that area of the pitch though. And I don't think we'll do any business in January, which makes these links even more suspicious.